With more than a dozen Penn State programs in action last week, national records fell, seasons ended, and postseasons began. Let's recap this week's action, below:

Penn State's Mac O'Keefe became the NCAA's all-time leading goalscorer on Friday.

Men's Soccer

After besting No. 21 Michigan in the Big Ten semifinals on Wednesday, 4-1, Penn State suffered heartbreak in the title game against No. 4 Indiana. The Hoosiers led 1-0 for much of the second half thanks to a goal in the 40th minute, but had a man sent off with about 10 minutes to go. The Nittany Lions took advantage as Liam Butts scored an equalizer to send the game to extra time. There, Penn State couldn't make its numerical superiority count, despite a few promising attacks, and the match went to penalties. The Nittany Lions missed their first two spot kicks and never recovered. Their NCAA Tournament opponent will be announced at 12 p.m. on Monday. Team Record: 8-1-2

Women's Soccer

Entering the Big Ten Tournament as the top seed, the Nittany Lions suffered a 1-0 loss to Iowa in the semifinals on Thursday. It was the first time Penn State was held scoreless this season and their first loss since a 3-2 defeat at Rutgers to begin the season. Their NCAA Tournament opponent will be announced around 1 p.m. Monday. Team Record: 10-2-1

Women's Volleyball

Entering the NCAA Tournament in the second round, Penn State easily handled a matchup with North Carolina A&T, cruising to a 3-0 sweep. A matchup with No. 4 Texas in the next round proved a step too far, though. Penn State came back to win the first set, 25-23, but dropped the second set by the score of 25-18, dropped a marathon third set 30-28, and sealed their elimination with a 25-17 fourth set loss. Team Record: 10-6

Men's Lacrosse

Penn State earned a much-needed 14-13 overtime win against Michigan on Friday, and watched one of its program legends make some major history along the way. Mac O'Keefe became college lacrosse's all-time leading goalscorer, notching goal No. 213 to surpass Duke's Justin Guterding for the crown. He scored six goals in total to lead the Nittany Lions to a win over the Wolverines, including the golden goal in overtime. Penn State will close out the regular season with a trip to Ohio State on Saturday. That game will air on ESPNU. Team Record: 3-6

Women's Lacrosse

Games against two ranked opponents yielded two tough results for Penn State. The Nittany Lions first dropped a 17-16 decision to No. 24 Rutgers on Thursday, then fell at home to No. 20 Johns Hopkins, 13-11, on Sunday. Penn State currently sits sixth in the seven-team Big Ten, and will await results elsewhere before learning its matchup in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, which will take place at Panzer Stadium on April 29. Team Record: 4-8

Softball

Penn State's two-game series against Michigan State was postponed last weekend. The Nittany Lions are scheduled to travel to Maryland for four games beginning Friday. Team Record: 4-19

Baseball

It was a rough weekend for Rob Cooper's crew, who were swept at home by Nebraska in a three-game series. The Huskers handled the Nittany Lions 8-2 in the series opener, before besting them 11-2 on Saturday and 5-3 on Sunday. Penn State travels to Ohio State for three games beginning on Friday. Team Record: 8-16

Field Hockey

Penn State had a mixed weekend against Ohio State, first beating the Buckeyes 2-1 on Friday, before losing 3-2 in overtime on Saturday. The Nittany Lions will get another shot at Ohio State when the Big Ten Tournament begins on Wednesday. Penn State is seeded second, and will take on the winner of Northwestern and Rutgers in the semifinals should they defeat Ohio State. Team Record: 7-6

Men's Gymnastics

Parker Clayton took home All-American honors at the national championship meet, placing eighth on the rings to close out his Penn State career in style. Clayton was one of eight Nittany Lions who qualified for the finals. Team Record: 4-4

Track and Field

Penn State competed in the Huskers B1G invitational in Texas last week. The event winners included Yasmin Brooks, who won the women's 100-meter hurdles, and Mark Porter, who won the men's javelin. The Nittany Lions will partake in the Big Ten Relays on Friday and Saturday at Illinois. Team Record: N/A



Men's Golf

The Nittany Lions took first place at the Rutherford Intercollegiate Championship for the sixth consecutive time last week, topping a field which included the likes of Seton Hall, Maryland, UConn and Bucknell. Patrick Sheehan was Penn State's top finisher, shooting five under par for the tournament and placing second. Penn State travels to Ohio State to play in the Kepler Intercollegiate this weekend. Team Record: N/A

Women's Golf

Penn State finished tied for ninth in a field of 16 at the Indiana Invitational last week. Megan McLean was the highlight for the Nittany Lions, finishing tied for 26th at 2-over. The Nittany Lions head for the Big Ten Championships in Cincinnati this weekend. Team Record: N/A

Men's Tennis

Penn State had a split weekend, falling at home to Michigan by the score of 4-1 before bouncing back with a 6-1 defeat of Michigan State on Sunday. The Nittany Lions have a week off before the Big Ten Tournament next Thursday. Team Record: 7-9

Women's Tennis