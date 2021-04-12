Another week, another conference title claimed by Penn State. This time around, it was the men's volleyball team celebrating, having claimed the regular season EIVA crown with a win over Charlseton. Elsewhere, both soccer programs advanced in the Big Ten Tournament, softball had a solid weekend after a tough start to the year, and field hockey grabbed a couple of nice wins. Let's recap the week in full, below.

Men's Volleyball

Mark Pavlik's program clinched the 35th conference title in its history on Friday night, securing the EIVA crown with a 3-0 sweep of Charleston. The Nittany Lions followed that victory up with another sweep on Saturday to finish their regular season at 19-3. Penn State cruised down the stretch of the season, winning 13 of its final 14 games on its way to the title. The Nittany Lions will play an opponent to be determined in the semifinals of the EIVA Tournament on April 22. Team Record: 19-3

Women's Soccer

Penn State began its postseason with a 3-1 win over Indiana on Sunday at Jeffrey Field behind two goals from Ally Schlegel, who is up to 11 goals for the season in just 12 games. The Nittany Lions will take on Iowa on Thursday in the Big Ten semifinals. That game will air on the Big Ten Network. Team Record: 10-1-1

Men's Soccer

Jeff Cook's squad kept Penn State's excellent spring on the pitch rolling with a Big Ten Tournament victory of its own, besting Ohio State 3-1 at home on Saturday. Daniel Bloyou scored twice for the Nittany Lions to bring his total on the season to six in seven starts. Penn State will take on third-seeded Michigan at Jeffrey Field on Wednesday in the Big Ten semis. Team Record: 7-1-1

Softball

Penn State softball earned its first series win under new head coach Clarisa Crowell over the weekend, taking three of four from Rutgers. The Nittany Lions fell 3-2 in Friday's opener, before earning a 10-3 triumph in the second game of the day. On Saturday, Penn State swept a doubleheader, beating the Scarlet Knights 4-2 and 4-3 to double their win total for the season on a single day. The Nittany Lions travel to Michigan State this weekend for four games. Team Record: 4-19

Baseball

It was a weekend of splits for Rob Cooper's crew. Playing a pair of brief, two-game series against Michigan State and Purdue, the Nittany Lions came away 1-1 in both. During a doubleheader with the Spartans on Friday, the Nittany Lions dropped the opener, 7-4, becoming earning a 7-3 win in the nightcap to salvage a split. Saturday, Penn State hammered Purdue, 11-0, but fell 8-5 on Sunday to finish the weekend all even. The Nittany Lions host Nebraska for a three-game set starting Friday. Team Record: 8-13

Women's Lacrosse

Missy Doherty's team also had a week of mixed results. The Nittany Lions first dropped a 13-10 decision to unranked Johns Hopkins on Wednesday, before earning a 16-9 victory over No. 9 Maryland on Sunday — Penn State's second victory over the Terps this season. The Nittany Lions visit Rutgers on Thursday before a rematch with Johns Hopkins on Sunday to close out the regular season. Team Record: 4-6

Men's Lacrosse

A bad season just continues to worsen for Penn State. The Nittany Lions suffered a 22-10 bludgeoning at the hands of No. 7 Rutgers at home on Saturday for their second successive defeat and their fourth loss in their last five games. Penn State will host Michigan on Friday on the Big Ten Network. Team Record: 2-6

Field Hockey

Penn State earned a pair of shutout victories over Indiana last weekend. The Nittany Lions handled the Hoosiers on Friday, coming away with a 1-0 win, before earning a more convincing 3-0 victory win Sunday. Penn State will close out the regular season with a pair of games against Ohio State at home this weekend. Team Record: 6-5.

Women's Tennis

The Nittany Lions went 2-0 last week with a pair of narrow victories. They first defeated Wisconsin, 4-3, on Friday, before topping Minnesota by the same scoreline on Sunday. They travel to Ohio State to close out the regular season this Sunday. Team Record: 10-6

Men's Tennis

A trip to the state of Indiana yielded one win and one loss for the Nittany Lions. Penn State first fell to the Hoosiers by a 4-1 score, then bounced back against Purdue with a 5-2 victory. The Nittany Lions host Michigan and Michigan State this weekend to close out their regular season. Team Record: 6-8.

