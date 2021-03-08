The condensed spring athletics schedule yielded yet another busy week for Penn State Athletics, as some teams wrapped up their seasons and others began theirs. Among the headlines were a pair of wins for men's basketball, a second-place finish at Big Tens for wrestling, a restart for men's hockey and a heartbreak for women's hockey. Let's recap the action in full, below: Not a subscriber? Join us with our FREE 30-day premium trial

Wrestling

Penn State crowned two individual champions at this weekend's Big Ten Championships, with Roman Bravo-Young and Aaron Brooks taking home some hardware. The Nittany Lions finished second in the team race as Iowa took home top honors for the second season in a row. Penn State now has an off week before the NCAA Championships in St. Louis. Team Record: 6-0

Men's Hockey

Penn State men's hockey finally returned to the ice after a COVID-19 pause of more than a month, falling twice to Notre Dame by lopsided scorelines of 5-2 and 7-1 to close out the regular season at 9-11. The Big Ten Tournament returns to a single-elimination format this season, and Penn State will take on the Fighting Irish again in the first round on Sunday at 12 p.m. Team Record: 9-11

Women's Hockey

The best season in Penn State women's hockey history ended in heartbreak. After winning the CHA conference title in the regular season, Penn State was upset by Syracuse in the semifinals of the CHA Tournament. The Nittany Lions fell behind 3-0 and clawed back to make the score 3-2, but never found an equalizer. Despite an overall record of 16-3-2, Penn State did not receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament as it still hunts for its first postseason berth. Final Team Record: 16-3-2

Women's Basketball

The Lady Lions closed out their regular season with a pair of losses to ranked teams last week, falling 74-56 to No. 24 Rutgers and 88-61 to No. 8 Maryland, finishing the regular season with a record of 9-14 and 6-13 in the Big Ten. Penn State begins the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with a matchup against Michigan State. Team Record: 9-14

Men's Basketball

Penn State had one of its best weeks of the season on the hardwood. The Nittany Lions earned a convincing 84-65 win over Minnesota on Wednesday, before coming back from 16 points down to defeat Maryland on the road, 66-61, on Sunday. They enter the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday against last-seeded Nebraska at approximately 9 p.m. Team Record: 10-13

Women's Volleyball

Russ Rose's team played three ranked matchups last week and came away from them with one win. No. 19 Ohio State easily brushed Penn State aside with a 3-0 sweep at Rec Hall on Wednesday. Purdue came to town for a pair of games over the weekend, with the Boilermakers winning on Friday 3-1 before the Nittany Lions bounced back on Saturday with a win by the same score. Penn State will host Rutgers twice this weekend, with Saturday's game airing on BTN at 7 p.m. Team Record: 5-5

Men's Volleyball

Mark Pavlik's squad continues to roll. The Nittany Lions earned two 3-0 victories over the University of Charleston at Rec Hall last weekend, extending their winning streak to six. They've lost just two sets during that span and sit tied atop the EIVA standings with NJIT. Penn State travels to Saint Francis for a pair of games this weekend. Team Record: 12-2

Men's Lacrosse

It took three tries, but the Nittany Lions finally collected their first win of the season, beating No. 12 Ohio State at home 15-13 behind five goals from TJ Malone and four from Dylan Foulds. The Nittany Lions travel to Maryland for a contest with Johns Hopkins this Saturday at 12 p.m. That game will air on ESPNU. Team Record: 1-2

Women's Lacrosse

Positive COVID-19 tests among Penn State's tier one personnel forced the postponement of a pair of games between Northwestern and the Nittany Lions last week. They are scheduled to play Michigan twice this weekend. Team Record: 2-0

Baseball

Penn State baseball season is officially underway, with the Nittany Lions jumping right into Big Ten action against Northwestern. A four-game set with the Wildcats yielded mixed results for Rob Cooper's team. Penn State won the opener on Friday 6-3, was swept in a Saturday doubleheader, 2-0 and 5-2, before salvaging a series split with a 13-10 win on Sunday. They travel to Indiana for four games beginning this Friday. Team Record: 2-2

Field Hockey

Penn State earned its first win of the season with a shootout victory against Northwestern on Friday in Virginia Beach, 2-1. The Nittany Lions couldn't sustain that momentum, though, suffering their second 1-0 loss to Iowa of the season on Sunday. Penn State is set to welcome Maryland to University Park for a pair of games this weekend. Team Record: 1-2

Women's Soccer

Erica Dambach's squad is rolling after a hiccup to start the season against Rutgers. Penn State claimed two victories last week, coming from behind to beat Indiana 2-1 and besting Michigan State 3-1. The Nittany Lions' lone action in the upcoming week is a trip to Columbus to take on Ohio State on Saturday. Team Record: 4-1

Men's Soccer

Both of Penn State's games scheduled for this week were postponed after positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The Nittany Lions are scheduled to play Rutgers next Monday. Team Record: 2-1

Men's Swimming

Penn State men's swimming finished 7th at the Big Ten Championships last week with a total score of 619.5. Michael Daly earned some hardware by winning the 400-meter IM with a time of 3:14.09. Team Record: 1-3

Women's Tennis

After a solid start to the season, the Nittany Lions stumbled last week, falling 5-2 to Iowa and 4-2 to Nebraska. They welcome Ohio State for a match this Sunday. Team Record: 5-2

Men's Tennis

After starting the year slow, Penn State earned its first two wins of the season last weekend, beating Indiana 4-3 and Purdue 6-1. The Nittany Lions visit No. 13 Michigan and Michigan State this weekend. Team Record: 2-3

Women's Gymnastics

A meet with No. 21 Ohio State, Michigan and Rutgers yielded one win for Penn State, which scored 195.250 — enough to beat Rutgers. A single meet with the Scarlet Knights is on tap for this weekend before the Big Ten Championships. Team Record: 3-10

Men's Gymnastics