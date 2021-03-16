Last week was conference tournament time for many of Penn State's winter sports, with both basketball programs ad the men's hockey program entering the postseason for the first time since 2019 before the COVID-19 shutdown. More than a dozen programs in total were in action, as women's volleyball got back on track while baseball and softball struggled. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Men's Hockey

Playing its fifth game in a row against Notre Dame in the Big Ten quarterfinals, Penn State earned a 6-3 win to extend its season. The Nittany Lions fell behind 2-0 in the opening minutes but dominated the game thereafter, getting five goals from underclassmen to earn a place in the semifinals. There, Penn State held two third-period leads against top-seeded Wisconsin, but fell in overtime on a game winning coal by Badgers phenom Cole Caufield. Guy Gadowsky advocated for an NCAA Tournament bid afterward, but with his team under .500, that seems like a longshot. Team Record: 10-12

Men's Basketball

Penn State looked like it might exit the Big Ten Tournament in the first round after falling behind big against Nebraska, but the Nittany Lions fought back to win, 72-66. Penn State fell behind again against Wisconsin the next night, and, despite an epic comeback in the final moments, fell just short, falling 75-74. The Nittany Lions were not selected to play in the NIT, ending their season. Team Record: 11-14

Women's Basketball

The Lady Lions saw their stay in the Big Ten Tournament come to a quick end, as they were bounced out by Michigan State in their opening game, 75-66. In head coach Carolyn Kieger's second year at the helm, Penn State finished its year 9-15 with a 6-13 Big Ten record, which is a significant improvement on last year's 1-17 conference mark. Team Record: 9-15

Men's Lacrosse

There was a brief moment of optimism for the Nittany Lions amid a slow start to the season last week after they beat No. 12 Ohio State, but Saturday yielded another ugly scoreline for Jeff Tambroni's crew, as they fell 13-6 on the road at Johns Hopkins. They'll head to Michigan this Saturday looking to bounce back. Team Record: 1-3

Women's Lacrosse

A pair of matchups with No. 3 Northwestern yielded a pair of defeats for Penn State after it started the season 2-0. The Nittany Lions were handily beaten in Evanston on Thursday, 24-13, before keeping it close on Saturday in a 17-13 loss. Penn State will host Michigan for a pair of games on Friday and Sunday this week, the latter of which will air on ESPNU. Team Record: 2-2

Women's Volleyball

It's been a rocky start to the season by Penn State's lofty standards, but the Nittany Lons were able to put together a perfect week by dispatching Rutgers twice at Rec Hall without losing a set. The Nittany Lions will head to East Lansing this weekend for a pair of games with the Spartans. Team Record: 7-5.

Men's Volleyball

Both of Penn State's matches this weekend against Saint Francis were canceled after the universities "mutually agreed to the cancellation out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff." The Nittany Lions are scheduled to travel to NJIT this week for a pair of matches that could end up deciding the EIVA's regular season title. Team Record: 12-2

Baseball

A positive start to the season against Northwestern was quickly sullied by a four-game sweep for Penn State at the hands of perennial Big Ten baseball powerhouse Indiana. The Nittany Lions were blown out twice on Saturday, 7-2 and 8-0, before keeping things interesting on Sunday. They held a 5-3 lead heading into the seventh and final inning in Sunday's first game, but the Hoosiers scored three runs in the final frame to earn a walkoff win, then earned a 2-1 victory in the second game of the day to secure all four wins. Penn State hosts Maryland for a three-game series this weekend. Team Record: 2-6.

Softball

A rough start to the tenure of first-year lead coach Clarisa Crowell didn't get any easier this week, as Penn State fell in all six games it played against Iowa and Illinois in Leesburg, Florida. The Nittany Lions lost to the Hawkeyes 5-1 in their series opener, before dropping two extra inning games by the score of 6-5 and 2-0. Against the Illini, Penn State fell 1-0 and 2-1 during a Saturday doubleheader, then dropped an 8-0 game in the series finale via the mercy rule. The Nittany Lions travel to Nebraska for a four-game set this weekend. Team Record: 0-12

Women's Soccer

Penn State battled Ohio State to a 2-2 draw on the road in the only game it played last week, fighting back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to avoid defeat. Erica Dambach's team will host Minnesota on Thursday and Michigan on Sunday this week. Team Record: 4-1-1

Men's Soccer

Penn State returned from a COVID-19 pause to earn a commanding win over Rutgers, 4-2, led by a pair of goals from Daniel Bloyou. The Nittany Lions are scheduled to travel to Northwestern on Friday. Team Record: 3-1.

Field Hockey

A pair of home games against Maryland last weekend resulted in a split for the Nittany Lions, who won by a commanding 3-0 scoreline on Friday before falling 3-2 on Sunday. They hit the road this weekend for two games against Michigan State. Team Record: 2-3

Women's Tennis

The only action of the week for the Nittany Lions saw them fall at home against No. 9 Ohio State, 6-1. Their homestand continues this weekend as they welcome Rutgers and Maryland. Team Record: 5-5

Men's Tennis

Penn State earned a split with the Big Ten's Michigan schools last weekend, falling on the road to the 13th-ranked Wolverines, 6-1, before earning a 5-2 win over the Spartans. The Nittany Lions will hit the road for games against Wisconsin and Minnesota this weekend Team Record: 3-4

Track and Field