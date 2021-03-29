There was plenty of silverware handed out this week in Penn State sports. Penn State women's soccer clinched yet another Big Ten title, while fencing's Ryan Griffiths became a national champion over the weekend. It was a solid week all around for Nittany Lions athletics, with several programs recording important wins. Let's recap it all, below:

Women's Soccer

Penn State women's soccer earned its 20th Big Ten regular season title with a convincing 3-0 win over Nebraska. It's also the 11th conference title for head coach Erica Dambach. The clinching win on Sunday came after a 1-0 victory over Iowa on the road on Thursday. The Nittany Lions will conclude their regular season schedule with a home game against Maryland on Saturday. Team Record: 8-1-1

Fencing

Penn State's Ryan Griffiths claimed an individual national title in the men's epee category last weekend, earning the crown with a decisive 15-10 win over Notre Dame's Stephen Ewart in the final bout. Ewart was one of nine All-Americans between Penn State's men and women, with the Nittany Lions finishing in second place overall with 182 points. Notre Dame claimed the national title with 201 points. Team Record: N/A

Women's Volleyball

Penn State's important series scheduled for last weekend against Wisconsin was canceled. It will not be rescheduled. The Nittany Lions are next scheduled to compete on Thursday and Friday on the road against Nebraska. Both of those games are slated to air on the Big Ten Network. Team Record: 9-5

Men's Volleyball

Penn State's winning streak kept rolling last weekend, as the Nittany Lions completed two 3-0 sweeps over Sacred Heart. They've now won 10 straight matches, and haven't lost a single set in their last seven matches. Head coach Mark Pavlik also reached a milestone last weekend, earning his 600th career win. The Nittany Lions now sit with a two game cushion at the top of the EIVA standings with two games on the road at George Mason set for this weekend. Team Record: 16-2.

Men's Soccer

Penn State men's soccer also had a big week. Jeff Cook's squad earned a victory over No. 25 Ohio State, 1-0, on Tuesday, before beating Wisconsin over the weekend by the same score to extend their winning streak to four games. The Nittany Lions trail only Indiana at the top of the Big Ten standings, and could surpass the Hoosiers if they slip up this week and Penn State handles its business against Maryland in the regular season finale on Wednesday on the Big Ten Network. Team Record: 6-1

Women's Lacrosse

Penn State suffered a pair of close defeats on the road to Ohio State last weekend, falling 15-12 on Friday before an 11-9 loss on Sunday. The Nittany Lions will travel to Johns Hopkins on Wednesday for a game that will air on ESPNU, before returning home to take on Maryland on Sunday. Team Record: 3-5

Men's Lacrosse

Penn State snapped a two game losing skid last Sunday with an 11-8 victory over Johns Hopkins. The Nittany Lions will travel to Maryland on Saturday looking to avenge a 13-7 defeat to the Terps earlier in the season. Team Record: 2-4

Baseball

Four games for the Nittany Lions last week turned into quite the rollercoaster of results. They lost a rubber game against Maryland, 7-1, last Monday, before beating No. 18 Michigan at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Friday. Saturday, the Wolverines blew them out 17-4. Penn State had a chance to take the series from Michigan in the third and final game, taking a two-run lead into the ninth inning, but lost 8-6 in 10 frames. Rob Cooper's team travels to Rutgers this weekend for three games. Team Record: 4-10

Softball

Penn State earned its first win after an 0-15 start to the season by beating Nebraska 7-5 in eight innings last Sunday. The Huskers took the first three games of that series by scores of 9-0. 8-2 and 10-2. The Nittany Lions host Ohio State for four games this weekend. Team Record: 1-15.

Women's Tennis

Penn State women's tennis came away with a split after its road trip last weekend. The Nittany Lions fell to Michigan, 6-1, on Friday before earning a 4-3 victory over Michigan State on Sunday. Penn State will host Wisconsin on Friday and Minnesota on Sunday this week. Team Record: 8-6

Men's Tennis

It was a good weekend for the Nittany Lions, as they earned a 7-0 sweep of Iowa Friday before beating Nebraska 4-0 on Sunday. They host Ohio State this Saturday in their only action of the week. Team Record: 5-6

Track and Field

The men's and women's track and field team traveled to College Park last weekend to partake in the Maryland Invitational as it began its outdoor season. The Nittany Lions claimed thirteen individual first place finishes. Their outdoor season continues this weekend with an event in Jacksonville, Florida. Team Record: N/A

Women's Golf