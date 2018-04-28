With the eighth pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft Saturday afternoon in Dallas, former Penn State cornerback Christian Campbell found a new home.

Selected No. 182 overall in the 2018 draft, Campbell is heading back to the Phoenix area as the Arizona Cardinals have selected him.

An honorable mention All-Big Ten selection last season, Campbell became the sixth Nittany Lion to be chosen in this year's NFL Draft. He started each of the Nittany Lions' 12 games last year and led Penn State with 13 pass breakups.