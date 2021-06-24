Camp Preview: Lion Strong 7-on-7 & Big Man Challenge

Penn State is set for its Lion Strong 7-on-7 & Big Man Challenge Friday, and just like in previous years, we’re expecting a deep group of schools from all across the Mid-Atlantic region to attend. With more than 50 high school teams registered to attend, there will be no shortage of Division I talent. Some of the top programs expected to be in town include three of the top programs in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference - DeMatha, Gonzaga, Good Counsel - as well as three of Philadelphia’s top programs in Imhotep Charter, Neumann Gorretti and Roman Catholic. Add in a dozen quality schools from all across Pennsylvania, plus a few top programs from Maryland and Virginia and there will be plenty for Penn State’s staff to scout throughout Friday afternoon.

Saf. KJ Winston will return to campus this weekend to workout with his teammates. He's down to PSU and Maryland.

At one point or another, Penn State extended scholarship offers to nine rising-seniors who play for the teams expected to attend. We know one of them won’t be there in DE Enai White from Imhotep Charter. He'll begin an official visit at Ohio State later that day. There will be two Penn State commits in attendance in QB Beau Pribula (Central York) and WR Anthony Ivey (Manheim Twp.), both of whom actually camped at Penn State this past weekend. Three other notable players include Saf. KJ Winston (DeMatha), LB Keon Wylie (Imhotep) and DB Raleigh Collins (Neumann Goretti). Both Winston and Wylie took official visits to Penn State this month, and the Nittany Lions are believed to be the favorite with both. Collins camped with the staff a few weeks ago and had a very good showing, running a 4.5-second 40 and 4.4-second shuttle. There will also be a few solid 2022 prospects who haven’t earned an offer from PSU yet, beginning with WR Kevin Thomas (Neumann Goretti). He was expected to take an unofficial visit with the staff and do a private workout earlier this month, but he never made the trip. Cornerback Zilan Williams (DeMatha) just camped with Penn State this past weekend, and he didn’t disappoint during testing, running a 4.3-second 40-yard dash. Linebacker J.R. Strauss (Exeter Twp.) also impressed at the Whiteout Camp back on June 6, running a 4.5-second 40 and a 4.3-second shuttle. We expect the staff to watch those two players closely. We also expect a few prospects who are currently committed elsewhere, including future North Carolina OL Treyvon Green (Life Christian Academy), Rutgers LB commit Anthony Johnson (Neumann Goretti), Marshall RB commit AJ Turner (Life Christian Academy), Army Saf. commit Jamir Reyes (Imhotep) and Coastal Carolina OL commit Franklin Richardson (Gettysburg).



