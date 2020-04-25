Cam Brown is the latest Nittany Lion linebacker to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

A native of Burtonsville, Md., Brown was selected 183rd overall in the sixth round Saturday by the New York Giants.

At this year's NFL Combine, Brown measured 6-foot-5, 233 pounds. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.72 seconds and had 16 reps on the bench press at 225 pounds. His 35.5-inch vertical jump was his best test, ranking him 10th overall among linebackers.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote that Brown is a "long-limbed, 4-3 linebacker with moldable play traits and an attacking play demeanor. Needs to add muscle and learn to play under control. Brown has the speed and length to put himself into position to make plays but he overshoots open field tackle opportunities. He is average in zone coverage, but has intriguing rush/blitz potential that might be tantalizing. He might climb the ladder from a backup to something more if he can play stronger and with more discipline."

