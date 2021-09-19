Penn State QB Sean Clifford directs Lions to win behind nervy performance
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Surrounded by reporters Wednesday following his Nittany Lions’ midweek practice, Penn State head coach James Franklin was asked about nerves.
His program, set to take on No. 22 Auburn in what would undoubtedly be a showcase game played in front of a packed, White Out Beaver Stadium and a national television audience, would surely have them. Looking to improve on a 2-0 start to the season and notch a win against one of the traditional powers of the SEC, Franklin offered that his Nittany Lions would have a choice to make in how they approached that natural energy.
“You can look at it as nerves. Or, you can look at it as my body pumping adrenaline into my system to get me ready for an adverse, challenging situation. It's just my body priming itself to get ready,” Franklin said. “They’re two very different, distinct ways of looking at it that I think really impact your approach and how successful and how you can use that energy in a positive way.”
Saturday night, Sean Clifford opted for the positive approach.
Returning for his fifth-year senior season, the starting quarterback produced what might have been his finest performance as a Nittany Lion in a thrilling, gritty, 28-20 win against the Tigers. Completing 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns, offset only by one deep-ball interception at the end of the first half, Clifford’s steady play helped deliver the Nittany Lions to their third win in three tries to open the 2021 campaign, including two against Top 25-ranked opponents.
And, maybe more important, Clifford did so with a perspective unfamiliar in front of the most raucous environments in his career.
“It was probably the calmest I’ve ever been in a game, to be honest with you,” Clifford said. “From the first snap, I was seeing everything so clearly tonight and I think that kind of is also how Coach Yurcich has developed me and really pushed me every single day and not letting me slip through the cracks on anything.”
From one attempt to the next, Clifford was the picture of cool on a night when temperatures held steady in the high 70s at Beaver Stadium.
Whether through his connections with tight ends Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson to quickly move downfield on the Lions’ first scoring drive, or his play-extending pass to Jahan Dotson to complete the score, Clifford propelled the Nittany Lions to a 14-10 lead at the half. Before getting to the locker room, though, he took a wicked shot to the chest on a deep pass downfield that was intercepted with just seconds remaining.
Struggling to get up, Clifford managed to come back out in the second half only to again pick himself up from the turf warily. Though Clifford didn’t address his health in his postgame interview session with the media, he joked and appeared without ice or obvious injury.
“Sometimes with Sean, he’s just a warrior,” teammate Noah Cain said afterward. “The game of football is a physical, violent game. Some of those hits he takes and gets back up, that’s not easy at all. So just to see his character, his leadership, and his toughness, that’s just good to know your quarterback is just going to keep getting up and keep going hard.”
An attribute Clifford has maintained through his difficult 2020 season and into the Nittany Lions’ new year, the result has been that of perseverance and, in the games’ most crucial moments, energy more centered than ever before.
In comments that might have described Clifford as well as anyone in the Nittany Lion program, Franklin’s sentiment Wednesday proved a precursor to what took place Saturday night.
“I’m a big believer that in college, in high school, the NFL, the more you invest, the more you prepare, the more confident you become because you know what you've done to get ready for the game,” Franklin said. “And I think when the confidence is coupled with that energy that's priming you to get ready, whether you're looking at it as nervous energy or whatever, I think is a recipe for success.”
For Clifford this season, that much has been undeniably true.
