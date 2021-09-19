Penn State QB Sean Clifford directs Lions to win behind nervy performance

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Surrounded by reporters Wednesday following his Nittany Lions’ midweek practice, Penn State head coach James Franklin was asked about nerves. His program, set to take on No. 22 Auburn in what would undoubtedly be a showcase game played in front of a packed, White Out Beaver Stadium and a national television audience, would surely have them. Looking to improve on a 2-0 start to the season and notch a win against one of the traditional powers of the SEC, Franklin offered that his Nittany Lions would have a choice to make in how they approached that natural energy. “You can look at it as nerves. Or, you can look at it as my body pumping adrenaline into my system to get me ready for an adverse, challenging situation. It's just my body priming itself to get ready,” Franklin said. “They’re two very different, distinct ways of looking at it that I think really impact your approach and how successful and how you can use that energy in a positive way.” Saturday night, Sean Clifford opted for the positive approach. Returning for his fifth-year senior season, the starting quarterback produced what might have been his finest performance as a Nittany Lion in a thrilling, gritty, 28-20 win against the Tigers. Completing 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns, offset only by one deep-ball interception at the end of the first half, Clifford’s steady play helped deliver the Nittany Lions to their third win in three tries to open the 2021 campaign, including two against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford completed 28 of 32 passes Saturday for 280 yards and two scores. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

And, maybe more important, Clifford did so with a perspective unfamiliar in front of the most raucous environments in his career. “It was probably the calmest I’ve ever been in a game, to be honest with you,” Clifford said. “From the first snap, I was seeing everything so clearly tonight and I think that kind of is also how Coach Yurcich has developed me and really pushed me every single day and not letting me slip through the cracks on anything.” From one attempt to the next, Clifford was the picture of cool on a night when temperatures held steady in the high 70s at Beaver Stadium. Whether through his connections with tight ends Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson to quickly move downfield on the Lions’ first scoring drive, or his play-extending pass to Jahan Dotson to complete the score, Clifford propelled the Nittany Lions to a 14-10 lead at the half. Before getting to the locker room, though, he took a wicked shot to the chest on a deep pass downfield that was intercepted with just seconds remaining.