The magic of the Transfer Portal is doing wonders at Cal. Former Penn State DB Isaiah Humphries is the latest to join the Cal roster, fresh off a weekend visit to Berkeley. Humphries will likely have to sit out a year due to NCAA regulations, but will join the Bears for spring practice, as he's enrolling in a week.

Humphries was offered by Cal during the 2018 recruiting cycle, but he stuck to his prior pledge to the Nittany Lions, where his dad played his college ball. He announced his intention to transfer from State College at the end of November 2018. Gerald Alexander was Cal's main recruiter for Humphries the first time around.

Humphries played his high school ball at Sachse HS in Rowlett, Texas (east of Dallas), where he recorded 15 interceptions over his time on the varsity squad (seven as a senior). He was rated a 3-star recruit by Rivals (5.7), the 39th ranked safety in the country, and the 76th ranked player from the state of Texas in the class. He had 20 scholarship offers out of high school as well.

With Humphries in the fold, the Bears now have a bit more stability for the future at the defensive back position. With the possibility to lose seven DBs next year, including three at the safety spot, the Bears need guys who can play down the road. Humphries can be that guy, and he was a very coveted prospect out of high school for a reason. His senior film shows a safety with a nose for the ball, with some solid return skills on top of that.