Penn State didn't expect to be in this position leading into its much-anticipated showdown with No. 3-ranked Ohio State, in a variety of ways. Certainly, the Nittany Lions and the rest of the world weren't expecting a pandemic to alter life as we know it. No fans will be at Beaver Stadium this season for what has become a biannual White Out when Ohio State comes to town. All-American linebacker Micah Parsons left the program as a result and, in a string of injury misfortune, Journey Brown and Noah Cain have both been lost for the season as well. Making matters more precarious for Penn State, it was unable to get through the first week of the amended 2020 schedule without dropping a game, a 36-35 overtime thriller at Indiana in which a cascade of errors and misfortune cemented the Nittany Lions' fate. What's it all mean going into Saturday night's showdown (7:30 p.m., ABC)? BWI staff breaks it all down, with picks, here: Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Can Penn State's defense slow down the Buckeyes Saturday night?

Nate Bauer - Web Editor (Season record: 0-1)

A few things stand out to me heading into this one that I think are relevant and worth keeping in mind. The first is that Penn State is unlikely to produce a repeat performance of last Saturday in Bloomington. It's hard to have that many unforced errors in a game, or to do so at as many especially inopportune moments. Three turnovers, two on their side of the field, including one from the shadow of their goal line, and a third on the doorstep of Indiana's? That's careless and a little unlucky. Then you add 10 penalties for 100 yards on top of it, three of which occurred offensively in the red zone or fringe scoring zone, and Adisa Isaac's phantom 15-yard facemask on what would have been a sack, and, well, you get the picture. Penn State hurt itself to a degree unlikely many other instances in James Franklin's tenure, on the road, and still almost walked away with the win against the Hoosiers. Not that Penn State isn't or couldn't just be that team this year, lacking poise and maturity, but given the makeup of its personnel, I don't see it. The next is that Ohio State, though it cruised to a 52-17 win against Nebraska at the Horseshoe, had at least something resembling a tussle on its hands in the first half. Nebraska, at least from what I'm expecting this season, isn't on the same level as Penn State and so you're looking at a reversion to the mean for both of these programs. In my mind, that's going to make for something of a slugfest Saturday night between these two teams, one as Penn State at least tones down the unforced errors and two as Ohio State has to test itself against arguably the best opponent it's going to face this season in the Big Ten. The problem for Penn State is that, for as back and forth as this one might be, the gamebreaking plays that are necessary to get a win in this type of an occasion aren't to the Nittany Lions' favor. In other words, Ohio State has Justin Fields. Now that Penn State has suffered the losses of Micah Parsons, Journey Brown, and most recently Noah Cain, who is that difference-maker going to be? Once you get into the top tiers of college football, of which I believe Penn State is apart, the push and pull in games with otherwise evenly-matched talent and evenly-matched depth is separated by the big, game-defining players and the big, game-defining plays they make. In another world, Penn State had that opportunity to go toe-to-toe in the realm of the quality of its overall roster against that of Ohio State and, more important, in the realm of its top-tier talent against that of Ohio State. So while the same largely remains true and likely will allow Penn State to keep this one much closer than presently forecast, the absences of the Nittany Lions' very best will ultimately keep them short of getting over the Ohio State hump.

Ohio State 35 Penn State 27

Phil Grosz - Publisher (Season record: 0-1)

With Noah Cain and Journey Brown both out of action, Penn State knows that it must play mistake-free football to have a chance of upsetting No. 3 Ohio State. The Lions have to find a way to field a balanced offensive attack without Brown and Cain, the Big Ten’s best RB duo for the 2020 season. Plus, the defense will have to be at its absolute best. Even without Micah Parsons, this is the top defense that James Franklin has constructed at Penn State. It has two standout pass-rushing DEs in Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh, plus a pair of lockdown cornerbacks in Tariq Castro-Fields and Joey Porter Jr. It should be quite a show. But probably an effort just not quite good enough.

Ohio State 27 Penn State 21

Matt Herb - Magazine Editor (Season record: 0-1)

Penn State can and probably will play a much cleaner game than it did at Indiana last Saturday, when its penchant for penalties, turnovers and special teams gaffes doomed it to a season-opening loss. But until they give me a reason to doubt them, I can’t pick against the Buckeyes in a Big Ten game. Ohio State 35 Penn State 21

Ryan Snyder - Recruiting Analyst (Season record: 0-1)

It’s been awhile since I’ve seen Penn State fans as down on their team as I have this week. Last year’s loss against Minnesota certainly caused an uproar, but not like I’ve seen over the past six days. I’ve seen somewhere close to a dozen posts or tweets claiming that the Nittany Lions will lose at least four games this year. C'mon guys. Do you really believe that? Last week certainly wasn’t a good performance, but I’m not ready to jump on that train yet. In fact, I’m here to argue that last week’s performance may be the best thing possible for James Franklin’s squad ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Buckeyes. It took, by my count, six major mistakes for the Nittany Lions to lose last week, plus a two-point conversion that I believe shouldn't have counted. Those mistakes will be cleaned up this week. I’m confident in that. You’re not going to see 10 penalties. You’re not going to see three missed field goals (although I don’t really count Stout’s miss against him). You may see one interception from Clifford, but they won’t be the ducks he threw last week. Over the past few years, Penn State has played well against the Buckeyes at home, and even though there won’t be fans in the crowd, I expect the Lions to once again bring their best. I also think Kirk Ciarrocca held quite a bit back in last week’s loss against the Hoosiers. He’s also had all week to get Keyvone Lee up to speed. I don’t expect to see such a vanilla rushing game. But maybe most importantly, I don’t believe Ohio State’s front seven is like we’ve seen in recent years. Don’t get me wrong Buckeye fans, your defensive line is still really good, but without the difference-makers they’ve had in recent years, plus this being just week two of the season, I think Penn State’s offensive line will hold its own. Penn State was tested much more than Ohio State last week. I think that loss, while not good for Penn State’s playoff hopes, will only have them more focused for the task at hand tomorrow night. I'll pick the upset. Why not? Penn State 27 Ohio State 24

David Eckert - Contributor (Season record: 0-1)