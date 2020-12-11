Penn State has put together its first winning streak of the season following back-to-back wins over Michigan and Rutgers. Now, with a 2-5 record, the Nittany Lions could still play themselves into a bowl birth, but that won't happen without a win over Michigan State Saturday. Kickoff was originally set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, but that was switched a few days ago to 12 p.m. on ABC due to cancellations of other games. So, will Penn State get the win? We give our predictions below.

CB Marquis Wilson had an interception last year against the Spartans.

Nate Bauer - Web Editor (Season Record: 4-3)

Well, I think the first thing to note is that I’m absolutely expecting a brutally unwatchable game. Penn State and Michigan State tend to do that to each other in the best of circumstances, and certainly, this isn’t that for either side. I just think that the circumstances of Michigan State’s struggles offensively are going to make it challenging for the Spartans to hit the numbers they’re going to need to win this game. And in no way am I suggesting they’ll need a shootout, but it’s probably going to take more than the 17 they’ve averaged this season. I think that both of these teams are going to be playing for punts and picking their spots offensively, they’ll try to limit mistakes and turnovers to an extreme extent, and the team that comes out avoiding making those mistakes is going to be in a position to win. From what I’ve seen of Penn State the past couple of weeks and the limited looks at Michigan State I’ve had, I’m going with Penn State in an ugly one. Penn State: 24 Michigan State: 17



Phil Grosz - Publisher (Season Record: 3-4)

The Spartans have the 13th-ranked running game in the Big Ten and have scored a conference-low two rushing touchdowns. If Penn State’s defensive front seven can control the line of scrimmage as it did against Rutgers, Michigan State will struggle to top 100 yards on the ground, making its offense one-dimensional. Offensively, look for the Lions to establish their running game, which has averaged right around 250 yards the past two weeks, to set up the passing game. Penn State: 31 Michigan State: 14



Matt Herb - Magazine Editor (Season Record: 3-4)

Penn State hasn’t gone winless at home since 1918, when it played only two games at Beaver Field due to the Spanish flu pandemic and World War I. This season is obviously very different than most, with only four home games, all against Big Ten opponents. But Penn State has never gone winless at home in conference play since joining the Big Ten in 1993. The Spartans are a hard team to figure out this year, but Penn State has finally gotten itself on a bit of a roll, and I see that continuing. Penn State: 27 Michigan State: 17



Ryan Snyder - Recruiting Analyst (Season Record: 0-7)

We had fun with the reverse jinx method recently, but after a lot of thought (that's a lie) I need to get at least one win this season. I want to show everyone that I haven't thrown in the towel and quit on the team before the end of the season. As Nate said, this won't rank high on the must watch list. Michigan State's offense has been brutal all season. They rank 120th out of 127 teams in scoring offense, 121st in rushing offense and 115th in total offense. Penn State doesn't rank much better in scoring offense at 90th overall, and their offensive scheme in recent weeks has been simple and unimaginative. After the first five games, I understand why, but that doesn't make it fun to watch. But will the Nittany Lions get the win? I think so. Michigan State has given them trouble in recent years, although that wasn't the case in 2019, as Penn State dominated a rainy game in Spartan Stadium. This is also a new regime in East Lansing. Mel Tucker and his staff have a lot of work to do, and that'll once again be clear for all to see come 3 p.m. Saturday. With that said, it won't be a blowout for the Nittany Lions. In fact, if you're considering it, I wouldn't bet Penn State -14.5. I'll even go a step further and say that if you care about winning money more than your team, I would recommend taking the points. But hey, I'm also 0-7, so what the hell do I know? Penn State: 23 Michigan State: 17



David Eckert - Contributor (Season Record: 4-3)