BWI Staff Predictions: Michigan
Penn State dropped its fifth-straight game to open the 2020 season last weekend when it fell 41-21 at Beaver Stadium. The task of reversing that trend doesn't appear to get any easier for the Nittany Lions when they travel to Michigan for a Saturday tilt at the Big House.
Can The 0-5 Nittany Lions notch their first win of the season against the struggling 2-3 Michigan Wolverines?
We give our predictions below.
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!
Nate Bauer - Web Editor (Season Record: 3-2)
I understand that Michigan has had its problems this season, but Penn State just hasn’t shown anything resembling solutions to the problems that have popped up this season, many completely out of its control but even those within its control.
In no respect has that been an easy task this season, granted.
At this point, the reality of the season-long losses of Micah Parsons, Journey Brown, Noah Cain, and now Pat Freiermuth, and various absences of Cam Sullivan-Brown, Keaton Ellis, Tariq Castro-Fields, Zack Kuntz, TJ Jones, and Charlie Katshir tend to get glossed over. It's not just the bottom line proposition of what happens when your best players aren't available to play. It's the impact two, three, and four steps removed from that initial absence that creates total disruption, and that has certainly been the case for the Nittany Lions this year.
The caveat though is that the circumstances of the injuries and the impact of the pandemic don't completely absolve James Franklin and the program from at least showing improvement, even if the wins don't accompany it.
The turnovers that created so many problems for Penn State at Indiana haven't gotten any better, and they are upending the tenor of games that might otherwise at least be close. Continuing to commit those turnovers will ensure losses and, worse, non-competitive games.
The lack of turnovers generated by Penn State's defense haven't improved. Giving up points and touchdowns happens in college football. It's an offensive game and the numbers bear that out nationally. But the points and drives allowed can only be acceptable as the trade-off for aggressive playmaking that creates more opportunities for the offense. That hasn't happened this season.
The failed fourth-down attempts haven't improved. At what point does Penn State live to see another day? In some respects, the fact that the Nittany Lions converted a touchdown on a fourth-down try the first possession of the season might have been a precedent that the program simply hasn't lived up to otherwise. From a purely coaching perspective, the data is in and Penn State is creating far more issues for itself than the ones it's seeking to resolve by going for it.
Now that Devyn Ford is a question after playing a few snaps last weekend then leaving for the entirety of the rest of the game, Penn State can be forgiven for many, many things offensively. Designing and implementing an offense that works with so many obvious limiting components is, at this point, a huge challenge.There is, and has to be, a standard by which Penn State can operate, though. In these circumstances this season, that might mean some supremely ugly, boring football.
For starters, punts are OK. For teams who have played at least five games this season, Penn State's 16 total punts are the fewest nationally beside Florida's 13 in seven games. Turnovers are not OK. Going for risky fourth down conversions is not OK. Attempting to execute anything beyond base, straightforward defenses, given Penn State's relative youth and inexperience and the confusion it has created, is no longer OK.
As presently constructed, this Penn State football team is not good. And the truth is that any reasonable analysis that takes every factor into account would understand that reality and account for it when evaluating who and what this group is.
But there is a difference between a football program that is not good against one that is flat-out bad.
Semantics? Maybe, but Penn State has been bad so much, so often, when simply being not good might have been enough to notch at least one win.
Finding a way to execute fundamentals consistently, and more important, being willing to lose games because of the opponent's performance rather than your own, is a preferable outcome both in the near and longterm for the program, and Franklin and his staff know as much. But when it comes to making picks, in this case against Michigan this weekend, until Penn State can demonstrate an ability to create a few takeaways itself and, more important, stop handing the ball to its opponents frequently on its side of the field, it’s just impossible to see where a win is going to come from against a competent opponent who doesn’t turn it over themselves.
Michigan: 30
Penn State: 24
Phil Grosz - Publisher (Season Record: 2-3)
Michigan is coming off an overtime victory at Rutgers in which redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara played quite well. Penn State hasn’t gotten that kind of performance from either of its quarterbacks this season, and unless that changes on Saturday, the Lions are probably going to leave Ann Arbor disappointed.
Michigan: 24
Penn State: 20
Matt Herb - Magazine Editor (Season Record: 2-3)
It looks as though Michigan may have solved its quarterback problem with the emergence of Cade McNamara. But even if the Wolverines were coming off a loss to Rutgers instead of a McNamara-engineered comeback victory, I would still pick them to win this week. The Nittany Lions just don’t appear as though they’re equipped to compete for four quarters against Big Ten competition. This is a winnable game, but except maybe for Ohio State in week two, they’ve all been winnable games. And yet PSU hasn’t won any of them. Until it shows it’s found some more difference-makers – especially on defense where their scarcity has been glaring – I’ve got to go with the opposition.
Michigan: 35
Penn State: 20
Ryan Snyder - Recruiting Analyst (Season Record: 0-5)
For the past three weeks I’ve been predicting that this team would finally put a solid game together, and thus get their first win. Instead, it feels like they’ve gotten worse in some ways, which is why I can’t predict them to win in Ann Arbor, where they haven’t won in over a decade.
Yes, Michigan is also down this season, but they showed some heart last week, coming back to beat Rutgers (can’t believe I just typed that). Cade McNamara isn’t going to take Michigan to the next level, and I could see him taking a bit of step-back compared to last week, but he will start and will put up points against this defense.
I think Sean Clifford will once again start for Penn State, but until I see the offense put together consistent drives, it’s hard to predict that they’ll score enough points. That’s why I also think under 58.5 is the pick if you want to bet this game.
Michigan: 34
Penn State: 21
David Eckert - Contributor (Season Record: 2-3)
Penn State and Michigan are different kinds of bad. Both have had massively disappointing seasons to this point, yes, but they’ve gotten here in much different ways. The Nittany Lions consistently move the ball better than their opponents, with an average total yardage difference of +57.8. The problem has been, well, everything else, from turnovers to penalties to red zone offense. The foundation is there — and always has been. The rest hasn’t been good enough, and there hasn’t really been much sign that it’s likely to improve.
Michigan — who, keep in mind, has not yet played Ohio State like the Nittany Lions have — is a much different story. The Wolverines are being outgained by their opponents by about 37 yards on average. They turn the ball over a lot less, but their defense doesn’t really create many takeaways either. Michigan looked much better with Cade McNamara at quarterback last week, but I’m not exactly in a rush to draw conclusions from a game against Rutgers. Even if the Scarlet Knights look much improved, the talent gap between those two teams is extremely wide.
This, to me, looks like a game that Penn State is perfectly capable of winning. To do so, the Lions will have to find some way to get their turnovers under control. They’ll also have to get their minds right, which isn’t easy when you’re 0-5. I don’t necessarily feel confident about it, but I’m going to pick the Lions to get their first win of the year.
Michigan: 31
Penn State: 38
*******
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook