Penn State dropped its fifth-straight game to open the 2020 season last weekend when it fell 41-21 at Beaver Stadium. The task of reversing that trend doesn't appear to get any easier for the Nittany Lions when they travel to Michigan for a Saturday tilt at the Big House.

I understand that Michigan has had its problems this season, but Penn State just hasn’t shown anything resembling solutions to the problems that have popped up this season, many completely out of its control but even those within its control.

In no respect has that been an easy task this season, granted.

At this point, the reality of the season-long losses of Micah Parsons, Journey Brown, Noah Cain, and now Pat Freiermuth, and various absences of Cam Sullivan-Brown, Keaton Ellis, Tariq Castro-Fields, Zack Kuntz, TJ Jones, and Charlie Katshir tend to get glossed over. It's not just the bottom line proposition of what happens when your best players aren't available to play. It's the impact two, three, and four steps removed from that initial absence that creates total disruption, and that has certainly been the case for the Nittany Lions this year.

The caveat though is that the circumstances of the injuries and the impact of the pandemic don't completely absolve James Franklin and the program from at least showing improvement, even if the wins don't accompany it.

The turnovers that created so many problems for Penn State at Indiana haven't gotten any better, and they are upending the tenor of games that might otherwise at least be close. Continuing to commit those turnovers will ensure losses and, worse, non-competitive games.

The lack of turnovers generated by Penn State's defense haven't improved. Giving up points and touchdowns happens in college football. It's an offensive game and the numbers bear that out nationally. But the points and drives allowed can only be acceptable as the trade-off for aggressive playmaking that creates more opportunities for the offense. That hasn't happened this season.

The failed fourth-down attempts haven't improved. At what point does Penn State live to see another day? In some respects, the fact that the Nittany Lions converted a touchdown on a fourth-down try the first possession of the season might have been a precedent that the program simply hasn't lived up to otherwise. From a purely coaching perspective, the data is in and Penn State is creating far more issues for itself than the ones it's seeking to resolve by going for it.

Now that Devyn Ford is a question after playing a few snaps last weekend then leaving for the entirety of the rest of the game, Penn State can be forgiven for many, many things offensively. Designing and implementing an offense that works with so many obvious limiting components is, at this point, a huge challenge.There is, and has to be, a standard by which Penn State can operate, though. In these circumstances this season, that might mean some supremely ugly, boring football.

For starters, punts are OK. For teams who have played at least five games this season, Penn State's 16 total punts are the fewest nationally beside Florida's 13 in seven games. Turnovers are not OK. Going for risky fourth down conversions is not OK. Attempting to execute anything beyond base, straightforward defenses, given Penn State's relative youth and inexperience and the confusion it has created, is no longer OK.

As presently constructed, this Penn State football team is not good. And the truth is that any reasonable analysis that takes every factor into account would understand that reality and account for it when evaluating who and what this group is.

But there is a difference between a football program that is not good against one that is flat-out bad.

Semantics? Maybe, but Penn State has been bad so much, so often, when simply being not good might have been enough to notch at least one win.

Finding a way to execute fundamentals consistently, and more important, being willing to lose games because of the opponent's performance rather than your own, is a preferable outcome both in the near and longterm for the program, and Franklin and his staff know as much. But when it comes to making picks, in this case against Michigan this weekend, until Penn State can demonstrate an ability to create a few takeaways itself and, more important, stop handing the ball to its opponents frequently on its side of the field, it’s just impossible to see where a win is going to come from against a competent opponent who doesn’t turn it over themselves.

Michigan: 30

Penn State: 24



