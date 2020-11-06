Penn State is off to an 0-2 start to its 2020 season thanks to a 38-25 loss to No. 3 Ohio State last Saturday night. As disappointing as it may feel for the Nittany Lions and their fans, the season continues this Saturday afternoon when Maryland visits Beaver Stadium (3:30 p.m., BTN). Can the Nittany Lions turn it around? BWI staff makes its picks for the game, here: Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Can Penn State start to turn its season around against Maryland Saturday afternoon?

Nate Bauer - Web Editor (Season record: 1-1)

Understanding the trajectories that both of these programs seem to be on in the immediate, Maryland feeling confident coming off a big win and Penn State on the downturn coming off back-to-back losses to open the season, this one is going to be a good barometer of how much of a factor those things play in games like this. In my opinion, the answer is less than we make it out to be sometimes. Maryland’s struggles generating a pass rush will open up opportunities for Penn State’s offense, and the same should be true of Penn State’s running game against a Maryland front that hasn’t had much success this season. Now having a few weeks to adjust to its new realities without Cain, the Terrapins offer a better opportunity to establish some success there in the ground game. And, acknowledging that it’s tough to tell what to make of Tagovailoa after his back-and-forth performances between game one and game two, the probability of Penn State presenting significantly more challenges than Minnesota’s defense seems likely. Make no mistake, Tagovailoa can and will challenge Penn State this weekend, but the Gophers’ inept outfit at least partially played a part in his success. Penn State is less of a pushover defensively and will present even more issues to this Terrapins’ defense, building upon last weekend’s second-half success offensively. Penn State 47 Maryland 21



Phil Grosz - Publisher (Season record: 1-1)

After losing its first two games of the season to Indiana [37-36] and Ohio State [38-25], Penn State can not take any Big Ten opponent on its 2020 schedule for granted, even Maryland. But the game against the Terrapins at Beaver Stadium on Saturday [Nov. 7] has come on their schedule just at the right time. Penn State’s offense, particularly its running game, should in my opinion have a breakout performance against the Terrapins. This is the worst Maryland defense I’ve seen in more than a decade. The Terrapins run defense ranks last [14th] in the Big Ten by far. Maryland is allowing 293.5 YPG, 5.7 YPC and the Terrapins' first two opponents, Northwestern and Minnesota, put nine rushing TDs on the scoreboard. Northwestern and Minnesota ran the football an incredible 103 times for 587 yards and nine touchdowns in the Terrapins' opening two games. Even without either Journey Brown and Noah Cain in the lineup, it would be extremely disappointing if Penn State’s offensive line isn’t able to dominate and control the line of scrimmage and allow Devyn Ford, Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee, along with Penn State’s QB, Sean Clifford, to rush for more than 250 yards in Saturday’s [Nov. 7] against the Terrapins. And it would be nice to see Penn State’s new offensive coordinator, Kirk Ciarrocca, use some motion in the offense to help keep Maryland’s defense off balance. Maryland returns just one of its front seven players, Rs.Jr. Will OLB Ayinde Eley, on defense from last season. A defense that allowed 177.9 YPG and was ranked 83rd in the country last fall. And Maryland’s pass defense isn’t much better allowing the Wildcats and Golden Gophers to complete 33 of 45 passes [73.3 percent] for 401 yards with two touchdowns. I fully expect Jahan Dotson to have a big performance on Saturday against the Terrapins. He is the third leading receiver in the Big Ten with 12 receptions for 238 yards[19.8 YPC] with four touchdown receptions and should create problems for Maryland’s JUCO transfer CB Jakorian Bennett. Also, it will be interesting to see if the Terrapins’ Jr. SS Jordan Mosley will be able to matchup with Penn State’s preseason AA TE Pat Freiermuth. If Penn State’s offense can’t breakout and take advantage of the obvious weaknesses that exit on Maryland’s defense, it is going to be an awful long season. Defensively, I expect Penn State to have a similar performance in the same the way the Nittany Lions performed in their season opening game against Indiana. I don’t see Maryland’s Sr. running back, Jake Funk, average 9.5 yards per carry against Penn State’s front seven on defense with its outside zone running game making the Terrapins’ offense one-dimensional with its passing game. And if Penn State strongside DE Jayson Oweh can dominate Maryland’s Rs.So. RT Spencer Anderson with his outside pass rush, Maryland’s Alabama transfer QB Taulia Tagovailoa could face the same type of treatment in passing situations Indiana’s outstanding Rs.So. QB, Michael Penix Jr., did in Penn State’s opening game of the season. There is no way Penn State’s defense should not dominate Maryland’s offense against both with the Terrapins’ running and passing games. If that doesn’t happen, Penn State’s defense was definitely overrated going in the 2020 season. Penn State 42 Maryland 17



Matt Herb - Magazine Editor (Season record: 1-1)

Taulia Tagovailoa shrugged off his opening day jitters pretty emphatically last week vs. Minnesota. But I think Penn State’s offense is due for a big afternoon, especially now that the receiver corps is starting to show signs that it’s capable of becoming the field-stretching threat the Lions need. Both teams are going to get their yards, but PSU is going to get more of them. Penn State 38 Maryland 21



Ryan Snyder - Recruiting Analyst (Season record: 0-2)

Maryland had a good win last week, defeating Minnesota in overtime, but I'm not ready to buy in on Mike Locksley. I was never very high on that hire. I think he's a good recruiter and a good player-caller, but he's not the person that can take a football program like Maryland to a different level, and I like the Terps more than just about everyone associated with Penn State. We can point out a handful of problems with this Penn State squad, but I still think they're one of the top three programs in the Big Ten. Indiana isn't the program people are making them out to be right now, and that'll be clear after Michigan wins tomorrow, but enough about other Big Ten teams for now. For the gamblers out there, I think this is actually a good spot to take Penn State tomorrow. So far, I'm 1-1 picking the spread in PSU games. I liked Indiana covering, but also thought PSU would give the Buckeyes a better game last week. If Northwestern can beat Maryland by 40, I expect Penn State to do something similar. When you add in the fact that the Lions are 0-2, they should come out strong. I think PSU's defense will play well, too. But maybe most important is the fact that we know Franklin has no issues running up the score when he gets the chance in this game. I expect Clifford to play deep into the fourth quarter, while Devyn Ford, Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes all gain some much needed confident in the rushing game. One other bet to consider is PSU team total at over 44.5. I like that. You can also find Penn State -13.5 for the first half. I like that, too. Penn State: 51 Maryland:14



David Eckert - Contributor (Season record: 1-1)