Penn State is 0-4 and staring down yet another tough opponent when Iowa comes to Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. Is this the weekend the Nittany Lions get off their slide and put a W in the wins column? We give our predictions below.

Penn State has never started a season with five consecutive losses.

Nate Bauer - Web Editor (Season Record: 2-2)

Honestly, the Maryland game threw me because it was just so obvious that this was a program mentally and emotionally defeated at that point in the season. But, for what it’s worth, I think that the combination of James Franklin saying that he has continued to see some competitive spirit and the fact that they fought back against Nebraska when they very well could have completely packed it in leads me to believe that they’ll still be playing hard this weekend. I honestly don’t know, though, and could see three scenarios playing out, all as realistic as the next. The first and maybe most likely in my mind is that Iowa wins something close. I am not convinced that Penn State’s turnover problems are limited to Clifford and could in fact continue against an Iowa team that creates them defensively. For as uninspiring as Penn State's defensive numbers are this season, allowing 34.8 points per outing through the first four games, the reality is that the unit has been hampered severely. Of Penn State's 139 points allowed this season, on top of 21 pick/fumble-six points, Penn State's opponents have scored another 30 points on short fields due to turnovers or special teams issues. That's a wild swing when given some context, enough so that Penn State's defensive points per game average otherwise would be nearly two touchdowns less than currently. Bottom line, if the turnovers that have plagued the first four games continue, they'll lose again no matter the effort otherwise. The second scenario is that Iowa comes out and does what Maryland did and controls the game from the outset and Penn State really struggles to get anything going offensively and it’s a rout. Maybe this team is ready to pack it in, and few could blame them at this point from a sheer human-nature perspective. It's been a rough, rough year for these guys. The third possibility is that this is another dog fight with a lot of bad offense, or good defense depending on the perspective, between these two teams and Penn State finds a way to avoid handing its opponent free points the way it has in three of the four games this season. My bet is that the turnovers aren't limited to Clifford, and no matter the quarterback, Penn State will continue to find the wrong side of its outcomes until its broader offensive issues are corrected. Iowa: 30 Penn State: 24



Phil Grosz - Publisher (Season Record: 1-3)

Iowa comes into its game with Penn State on an emotional high after beating Michigan State and Minnesota in its last two games. What has turned around Iowa’s play in its two wins over the Spartans and Golden Gophers has been the play of its defense. The Hawkeyes are ranked fourth in the Big Ten in run defense allowing 112.75 YPG and second in pass defense allowing 201.5 YPG. But what has really fueled the Hawkeyes defense has been the number of turnovers they've created. Iowa ranks second in the Big Ten with eight interceptions and for the past three seasons, the Hawkeyes have led the country in interceptions. That creates a real problem for Penn State because turnovers is a major reason why the Lions are 0-4. Sean Clifford has thrown six interceptions and has two strip sack fumbles that were recovered for touchdowns. That problem alone could seal Penn State’s fate in this game if Clifford starts. Hate to predict this, but Penn State’s comes out of the Iowa game with an 0-5 record. Iowa: 27 Penn State: 20



Matt Herb - Magazine Editor (Season Record: 1-3)

I saw enough good things in the second half of last week’s visit to Nebraska to make me think the Nittany Lions still have plenty of fight left in them. But I saw enough bad things in the first half of that loss, as well as the first halves of the three losses that preceded it, to dissuade me from picking them anymore. I just can’t go with Penn State until it shows it’s capable of stringing together four quarters of competitive Big Ten-caliber football. Iowa: 34 Penn State: 21



Ryan Snyder - Recruiting Analyst (Season Record: 0-4)

I've picked Penn State four weeks in a row. You'd think I'd learn my lesson by now, but no, I haven't. I expect Will Levis to start this game, and I do think that'll be the difference. He's not the quarterback that'll take this team to the next level, but I do think his threat to run plays against Iowa's biggest weakness on defense, their linebackers. I also think he'll have success with short to intermediate routes, and that'll help prevent more than one turnover. Defensively, pass coverage has also been a major issue for Penn State, but Spencer Petras has also struggled with accuracy this season. Iowa's wide receivers are also the offense's weak point so far, so that bodes well. I think we'll see the Nittany Lions get a much needed turnover, while the linebackers will build on last weekend's performance. This will go down to the wire, with Iowa native Jake Pinegar converting the game-winning field goal. Penn State: 23 Iowa: 21



David Eckert - Contributor (Season Record: 1-3)

This season has been defined by Penn State throwing away games it should win. It has outgained every team it has played against so far besides Ohio State, and has still managed to start its season 0-4. Every week, when I sit down to try to predict what’s going to happen that Saturday, I tend to lean on the knowledge that, if the Nittany Lions could just stop making silly mistakes, they’d be among the top half of the Big Ten pretty easily. At some point, though, the silly mistakes actually have to stop for that to be a defendable frame of mind. And, for four weeks, the silly mistakes have kept flowing, as anyone reading this will be well aware. If Will Levis starts, maybe he’s the key to taking care of the football a bit more. Or maybe not. We know Iowa will play vanilla, no-nonsense football, and that has tended to give Penn State problems even when it hasn’t been a total mess like the Nittany Lions have been this season. To expect the Nittany Lions to get their act together and then figure out how to an Iowa team that likely won’t beat itself is expecting too much, in my view. Iowa 34 Penn State 20