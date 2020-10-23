It felt like we may never get this to day, but finally, we're less than 24 hours away from the start of Penn State's 2020 football season. The Nittany Lions won't get any warm up games this year, facing a tricky opponent in week one, as Tom Allen's Indiana program has been on the rise in recent years. The past two meetings between these teams were one-score games, and it would be no surprise if that happens again tomorrow. Currently, the Nittany Lions are a 6- or 6.5-point favorite depending on which sportsbook you use. Just like in previous seasons, we're back with our predictions for tomorrow's game in Bloomington. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. eastern time on Fox Sports 1. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

CB Marquis Wilson tackles Indiana RB Ahrod Lloyd

Nate Bauer - Web Editor

I’m not going to claim to be a broader college football or even Big Ten expert in this space. Yes, I make a living reporting on the Penn State football program, but my dirty little secret is that, when asked to opine about how the rest of the league might fare any given week of a normal season, I’m usually in the dark. So, just like this year’s preseason predictions for a 2020 nine-game slate that will be unlike any other in Penn State’s history, I’m coming into Saturday’s game feeling virtually blind to what to expect. Even San Jose State would have helped gauge who and what this Penn State team is at this exact moment. And Indiana? Without even a few box scores or stat pages to work with, I’m left to rely overwhelmingly on what I think I know of Penn State, what I think I know of Indiana, and what I think might happen when they face each other for the first game of the season, in late-October, Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, Ind. (Or, you know, maybe I’m just overthinking this.) In any case, my bottom line assessment this week is as such: Points are plentiful in college football this season for a reason. Defenses haven’t had tackling experience at the level necessary to replicate what they’re going to face in the opening couple of weekends of the season. Indiana has some legitimate talent at the quarterback, receiver and tight end positions, putting Penn State’s biggest weakness last season - it’s pass defense, particularly against explosive plays - to the test right off the bat. Meanwhile, Penn State’s offense has a line, with a quarterback and running backs behind it, that are capable of imposing their wills against all but the nation’s very best programs (and, quite possibly, even against them.) What’s that mean in this one? Indiana is going to make Sean Clifford and his largely untested bunch of receivers beat it. The good news for Clifford is the aforementioned running backs, the line, Jahan Dotson and, maybe most important, tight end Pat Freiermuth. Barring a lapse, which I would not expect out of a typically quite disciplined James Franklin team, especially this year given the sheer amount of returning experience within the program, Penn State should be the more talented, more prepared, more composed group. That’s not to say I’m expecting completely smooth sailing right out of the gates, but if it doesn’t immediately jump out to establish and keep a lead, I expect it to be enough for Penn State to eventually create enough of a cushion to earn the win. Penn State 38 Indiana 31



Phil Grosz - Publisher

This is without question the most unpredictable football season I’ve ever seen in the 40-plus years that I’ve been covering the Penn State football program. Just look at all the games that have had to be re-scheduled in the NFL and at the college level in the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and AAC conferences. In has been a situation where you don’t know what will take place from one week to the next week. But when you just look at how you expect the game to be played on the field tomorrow between Penn State and Indiana, you have to give the decided edge to the Nittany Lions over the Hoosiers. Even with the loss of six starters from Penn State’s defense, including All-America OLB Micah Parsons, DE Yetur Gross-Matos and its entire starting group of linebackers, Penn State’s coaches believe man-for-man, Penn State’s defense has better or at least equal personnel in its matchups with Indiana’s offensive personnel. Where that theory will be tested to its fullest is the matchup with Indiana’s passing game and Penn State’s pass defense. Last season the Hoosiers ranked second in the Big Ten in pass offense averaging 302.4 YPG, just under a 68-percent completion percentage with 23 TD passes and just nine interceptions. Penn State’s pass defense had its worst performance in close to a decade finishing 13th in the Big Ten allowing 251.4 YPG, but surprisingly just 10 TD passes. If Penn State’s pass defense can limit Indiana’s offense to 250 passing yards or less, the Nittany Lions could walk away from tomorrow’s game with a two touchdown win. But I don't believe that will happen. In Michael Penix Jr., Indiana has one of the rising stars at the quarterback position in the Big Ten and he has three superb receivers in WR Whop Philyor [ 5-11, 180], TE Peyton Hendershot [6-4,250] and WR Ty Fryfogle [6-2, 214]. Indiana will have some success throwing the football, enough for them to put 28 points on the scoreboard. They always seem to have success throwing the football against Penn State. But the real difference-maker for Penn State will its offensive line controlling the action at the point of attack. The Nittany Lions have its best offensive line in more than a decade. It’s two-deep at all five positions, and in last season’s game between these two teams, PSU ran for 192 yards and completely controlled the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter with an nine-minute offensive drive that sealed the victory. That's what I expect to happen again tomorrow. Penn State will be able to produce a balanced offensive attack between the run and the pass, with its offensive line controlling the line of scrimmage, not just in the fourth quarter, but for the entire game. Penn State 38 Indiana 28



Matt Herb - Magazine Editor

Who really knows how either one of these teams is going to look after its extended layoff? We’ve seen a number of elite teams come out flat in the conferences that have already started playing, and there’s no reason to think it can’t happen in the Big Ten. Indiana is a 6.5-point home underdog this week, not that home field really matters this year. I can’t help but think that Penix Jr. is going to cause some problems for a defense that hasn’t tackled anybody in a real game in 10 months. Having said that, the Nittany Lions are favorites for a reason. I see them leaving Bloomington with a narrow win. Penn State 34 Indiana 27



Ryan Snyder - Recruiting Analyst

Ok, time for a quick humble brag. When the Big Ten released its schedule last month, I was able to get it the day before it was announced. Most of you guys know this already. We talked about it inside The Lions Den the day before it was official. My point here is not to inflate my ego, but rather to share a story. When I got that schedule, I reached out to three different sources that I trust within the program. I actually got it before they had seen it themselves, so I wanted to share it with them as soon as possible. Anyway, after sharing the schedule with each, I immediately asked all three contacts about week two. All of them acknowledged it'll be an interesting early test, before quickly suggesting that I'm focused on the wrong game, noting that I need to look at week one a little closer. All three made it clear that they weren't happy to see away at Indiana as the first game back. That always stuck with me. I expected one, maybe even two of them to mention that, but for all three to immediately tell me that Indiana away in week one grabbed their attention more than Ohio State the following week surprised me. Maybe it shouldn't have considering Franklin's determination to take it one week at a time, but nonetheless, their concern about this matchup, after an off-season like no other, is still something I haven't forgotten about. I'm going to pick Penn State to win this game tomorrow, but I don't think they'll cover the spread, which is already dropping down to 6 points at some books. I think Penix Jr. is going to give this young linebacker corps some problems. They're a talented group, no doubt, but it'll take some time to gel and this isn't the quarterback that'll give the opportunity to do that. With that said, I also think we'll see pretty quickly that the loss of Brown isn't as impactful as its being made out to be, both locally and nationally. Journey is a great player, and I hate to downplay his significance, but there's a reason Noah Cain out-carried Brown 62-39 leading up to last year's game at Michigan State, which is when he was injured. Both Brown and Cain are NFL-caliber running backs. Devyn Ford should have an impact, too, although I'm still curious to see if he and others will face some sort of suspension tomorrow. Penn State 31 Indiana 27



David Eckert - Contributor