Penn State built on its two-game winning streak by topping Michigan State last Saturday, 39-24, at Beaver Stadium. Now, with a 3-5 record, Penn State will host Illinois for what will definitely be the final home game of the 2020 season. With a win, the Nittany Lions should find their season extended again if a bowl invitation is extended afterward. What will it take for Penn State to improve to 4-5 and give itself a chance at a .500 season in a bowl? BWI staff makes its picks for Saturday, here:

QB Sean Clifford has led Penn State to three straight wins. A fourth Saturday should see the Lions play a bowl game.

Nate Bauer - Web Editor (Season Record: 5-3)

Illinois isn’t going to roll over for Penn State on Saturday in the aftermath of Lovie Smith’s firing, but any sense of renewed vigor and fight could be tamped out pretty quickly if the Nittany Lions are able to get off to a good start. The good news for the hosts: Two of Penn State's past three games, all wins, the Nittany Lions have done exactly that. The bad? The most recent decidedly was not. Able to get on the scoreboard with a field goal on their first offensive possession of the game, then into the end zone to open the second quarter, the Nittany Lions still found themselves trailing 21-10 at the half thanks to an offensive barrage from Michigan State. Penn State isn't likely to face the same passing threat from the Illini this weekend, though, so some wiggle room should allow the Nittany Lions and particularly quarterback Sean Clifford to play loose from the jump. For Clifford, that means utilizing the passing game as well as on the ground, both of which he has improved upon against the Wolverines, Scarlet Knights, and Spartans. None of Penn State's advantages should be seen as a free pass into the wins column, though. As head coach James Franklin explained Tuesday, Penn State has spent its preparation this week attempting to be ready for anything, which is more likely against a program playing with nothing to lose. "I think it has an impact. I think there's some times where a different voice can spur some energy," Franklin said. "We have to be ready for them going for it more on fourth down. We have to be ready for them to pressure more than maybe they've pressured on the defensive side of the ball, maybe more cover zero. And then on special teams, fake punts, onsides kicks to open the game. We have to be ready for that type of game." Making incremental improvements in each of the past three weeks in all three phases of the game, I anticipate the Nittany Lions to be in a position to handle all of those elements. Poised to make it four against an Illini program as much limited by its on-field personnel as its off-the-field drama, Penn State will likely find itself still feeling good about itself regardless of what's next. Penn State: 37 Illinois: 17

Phil Grosz - Publisher (Season Record: 4-4)

Going into the Big Ten's Championship Week game pitting the Nittany Lions against the Illini, I believe this will be Penn State’s best chance this season to produce its best balanced offensive attack. Illinois comes into the game with the worst defense in the Big Ten. The Illini’s defense ranks last in total defense in the conference, allowing 451.1 yards per game. Its run defense ranks 13th at 226.9 YPG and 5.2 YPC and and its pass defense has a respectable Big Ten ranking of seventh at 224.3 YPG and 12.1 YPC, but has allowed 15 touchdown passes. Injuries this season have decimated Illinois' defense. With Penn State rushing for right around 250 yards in two of its last three games against Michigan and Rutgers, if the offensive line can control the scrimmage again, it would be disappointing if the Nittany Lions weren’t able to match the effort this weekend. It might be hard to realize with Penn State averaging just over 26 PPG that the it is second in the conference, averaging 411.6 yards of total offense per game. Keyvone Lee, Devyn Ford, if he is available, plus Sean Clifford and Will Levis should all have success running the ball. With the emergence of Jahan Dotson and freshman Parker Washington as one of the top five pair of wide receivers in the Big Ten this season, combined totaling 1,168 yards on 81 receptions [14.4 YPC] with 12 touchdowns, I’m convinced Penn State’s offense could easily rush and pass for anywhere between 450 to 500 yards of total offense against the Illini. Now with Illinois receiver Josh Imatoebhebhe out of the lineup, Penn State's defense will find itself in a position where its opponent's ability to run the football on first down will dictate how successful their offense will be able to function. Imatorbhebhe was by far the Illini’s best receiver. He was the receiver that Illinois’ QBs looked for if the decision was made to throw the football on first down and he was the go-to receiver on third downs. Even so, he still only had 22 receptions for 297 yards [13.5 YPC] with three touchdown receptions. Expect Illinois' offense to run the ball exclusively on first down now. They have an excellent running game ranked second at 202.3 YPG and 4.9 YPC. If Penn State's front seven can control Illinois' running game on first down and put them in second- and third-and-longs and force them to throw the football in those situations, then Illinois' pass offense is in serious trouble. That’s because even with Imatorbhebhe, in the lineup Illinois had the worst pass offense in the Big Ten averaging just 157.6 YPC and completing just 48.3-percent of their passes. Defensively, Penn State should play man-to-man pass defense and stack the box against the run, being fully aware of the fact all season long that Illinois has had a great deal of success running the football outside the tackle box with its outside zone running game. That’s particularly true with stretch plays by junior transfer RB Chase Brown, who has rushed for 510 yards on 93 carries [5.5 YPC] and redshirt junior RB Mike Epstein who has rushed for 360 yards on 61 carries [5.9 YPC] with four rushing TDs. Control Brown and Epstein, particularly on first down, and you can totally shut down Illinois' offensive attack. If that takes place, Penn State's defense should keep Illinois' offense from putting 14 points on the scoreboard. It is as simple as that with Imatorbhebhe out of the lineup, because the Fighting Illini will be totally one-dimensional on offense with their running game. Then add the fact Illinois’ head football coach, Lovie Smith, was fired at the beginning of this week, I’m convinced Penn State should win this game by three touchdowns. Penn State: 38 Illinois: 10

Matt Herb - Magazine Editor (Season Record: 4-4)

Penn State has a bad habit of falling way behind early in games. If the Lions do that again this week, they’ll be playing right into the hands of an Illinois team that wants to use its rushing attack to control the game’s tempo. It would be far better for Penn State to come on strong at the start and force the Illini out of their comfort zone. I’m not sure the Lions have enough offensive explosiveness to put away anyone in the first half, but they should have enough to win this game. Penn State: 31 Illinois: 17



Ryan Snyder - Recruiting Analyst (Season Record: 1-7)

This wasn't the game that Penn State and its fans envisioned when the Big Ten announced its Champions Week concept back in September. However, after an 0-5 start to the season, there's a real path now to finish with a .500 record in 2020, and that would be a major boost for the team heading into the off-season. Illinois knows its season is done come 9:30 p.m. eastern time Saturday, but teams do often rally when a coach is fired. It's much more common in professional sports (usually because the firing comes mid-season, not at the end of the year) but we have seen college football programs rally in bowl games when everyone expects them to lay down. Also, the last time these two teams played, Illinois did anything but roll over. Of course, the circumstances were way different, and the Nittany Lions did end up winning big in the end, but it was a 28-24 game heading into the fourth quarter. So, I do think that the Illini are going to come out and play hard for their assistants, which are all about to be let go. There are two big issues, however. The first is that their running game is their strength, and Penn State's defensive front seven has played much better against the run since the Iowa game. The second issue is that Illinois will be without WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, who's sitting out to avoid injury ahead of the NFL Draft, as well as arguably their best defensive player in safety Tony Adams, who is out due to covid protocols. Their other safety, Sydney Brown, missed last week's game against Northwestern, so they may be missing both of their starters Saturday. I feel comfortable picking Penn State to win - don't worry, the jinx is officially over - but I wouldn't be shocked if the Illini come out strong in the first half, similar to Michigan State last week. Penn State: 34 Illinois: 17



David Eckert - Contributor (Season Record: 5-3)