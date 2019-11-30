Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2019 Record: 10-1)

If Rutgers had anything resembling a competent offense, I might be tempted to call a closer-than-expected game Saturday.

(But not an outright upset… I’m not crazy)

With Sean Clifford potentially shelved due to injury and Penn State’s offensive operation now a fraction of the versatile, explosive unit it’d been at the start of the season, I doubt the Nittany Lions cover the point spread at 41 that Vegas set. Getting up for this game is going to be hard to do, and that should be given some credit, just given the number of competitive, emotionally draining games that Penn State has been through to get to this point.

Rutgers, meanwhile, has been so bad all season that even a competitive game against a program it despises would probably count as a minor win and a springboard into whatever new future the program holds. Even so, given the Scarlet Knights’ struggles this season, cracking 30 will be more than enough to cement another double-digit win season for Penn State, and in fact, anything over 10 should probably be enough to do it.

Penn State: 34

Rutgers: 7





Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2019 Record: 10-1)

After one of the worst seasons in program history, I don't expect Rutgers to be up for this one. On paper and to its fans, Penn State may be considered a rival, but I don't think most of these players will really care about that today. The Scarlett Knights have been embarrassing at times this season, and I think they'll throw in the towel relatively quickly.

The offseason can't begin soon enough.For Penn State, I expect Will Levis to start and play most of the game. Giving Sean Clifford an extra week to rest up before a potential New Year's Six bowl makes sense.

Simply put, I just don't think they'll really need him today. Penn State also isn't really playing for style points anymore. The committee has made it clear that they like this team, so there's no reason to risk further injury to your quarterback. Just get the win.

The Lions may go through the motions themselves at times, but it's not going to matter. We'll see plenty of underclassmen come the second half. I also think we'll see another shutout, which would be Rutgers' fifth in Big Ten play this season.

Penn State: 52

Rutgers: 0





Matt Herb - Blue White Illustrated Magazine Editor (2019 Record: 10-1)

Will Levis has shown that he can run the ball quite effectively. He might restore an element of Penn State’s offense that would be missing if the Nittany Lions went with a banged-up Sean Clifford. Rutgers is allowing nearly 200 rushing yards per game, so PSU will want to exploit its vulnerability on the ground. No matter who starts at quarterback, though, this is a game that Penn State should win handily.

Penn State: 34

Rutgers: 10





Dave Eckert - Blue White Illustrated Staff (2019 Record: 10-1)

Penn State and Rutgers are in different weight classes. I know that, you know that, everyone who's going to be inside Beaver Stadium this afternoon knows that. Sean Clifford's health at quarterback is uncertain, and that would be a concern on almost any other fall Saturday. Penn State will be more than fine if Will Levis is forced into action.

This game will be as lopsided as the Nittany Lions decide they want to make it.

Penn State: 49

Rutgers: 7





Phil Grosz - Blue White Illustrated publisher

Even with James Franklin suggesting that backup quarterback Will Levis could either start or see significant action against Rutgers, all of the matchups in this game favor Penn State. The Scarlet Knights enter the game ranked 14th in the Big Ten in 10 different team categories, including scoring offense (13.9 ppg) and scoring defense (39.5 ppg). Rutgers’ program is in total chaos.

Penn State: 49

Rutgers: 7