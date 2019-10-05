Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2019 Record: 4-0)

This was a game that, before the start of the season, I had circled as a potential pitfall for Penn State. The combination of the Nittany Lions’ potential susceptibility to explosive plays and Rondale Moore made for an interesting proposition, at least in my mind. And given what I thought would be an inconsistent effort from the Nittany Lions' offense, the possibility of an off game seemed realistic enough to suggest that the Boilermakers could come into Beaver Stadium and stun Penn State.

No longer.

The Boilermakers are bruised and battered, just 1-3 on the season missing their best player, and more, as they travel to State College. Assuming Penn State’s offense remains steady against a defense that has offered little resistance so far this season, this one should not be close.

Penn State: 48

Purdue: 10





Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2019 Record: 4-0)

Back in August, I thought this would be one of the more competitive home games for the Nittany Lions. Now, with all the injuries to Purdue, I expect the Lions to win big.

Last year, the Boilermakers produced one of the best offenses in the Big Ten. Currently, they rank 12th in the conference in scoring offense (29.5 PPG), and even lower in scoring defense, allowing 32.5 points per game. The Boilermakers are also dead last in total defense, allowing an average of 451 yards per game.



With Purdue QB Jack Plummer filling in for Elijah Sindelar, I expect Penn State to force a few turnovers. I also expect Sean Clifford and the offense to reach at least 40 points.



Penn State: 45

Purdue: 14





Matt Herb - Blue White Illustrated Magazine Editor (2019 Record: 4-0)

I learned long ago never to discount the potential for an upset on any given weekend. Last year, everyone thought Michigan State was too banged-up to beat the Nittany Lions, and look how that turned out. But Purdue isn’t Michigan State, and the Lions look to be in a pretty good place right now, if their performance at Maryland was any indication. I envision another big game from Sean Clifford, and another victory.

Penn State: 41

Purdue: 17









Dave Eckert - Blue White Illustrated Staff (2019 Record: 4-0)

For me, there really just doesn't seem to be a path to victory for a really injury-ravaged Purdue team, missing Rondale Moore and Elijah Sindelar. This is the kind of game that would require Penn State beating itself, and the Nittany Lions haven't really shown any indications of that kind through four games. I think this one gets ugly by halftime.

Penn State: 52

Purdue: 3





Phil Grosz - Blue White Illustrated Publisher

All the matchups in the game between Penn State and Purdue this Saturday seem to be hugely in the favor of the Nittany Lions. That even includes Purdue’s No. 1 rated passing game in the Big Ten averaging 351 YPG and 13.0 YPC against Penn State’s No. 8 rated pass defense in the Big Ten allowing 206.5 YPG and 10.6 YPC.

The reason for that is Purdue’s 2018 Freshman All-American WR Rondale Moore and the Boilermakers’ Rs.Jr. QB Elijah Sindelar will not play in the game against the Nittany Lions. Moore and Sindelar were hurt in the first quarter on the same play against Minnesota this past Saturday.

Penn State’s No. 2 rated offense in the Big Ten is averaging 509.5 YPG of total offense and 50 points per game and will go up against a Purdue defense that ranks last [14th] in the Big Ten allowing 451 YPG and 13th in the Big Ten allowing 32.5 points per game.This game is a total mismatch for Purdue’s offense and defense against Penn State.

Penn State 52

Purdue 7



