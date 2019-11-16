Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2019 Record: 8-1)

Though it might not have felt like it for many fans, Penn State’s performance at Minnesota wasn’t substantially different than anything it had previously done this season; a handful of plays determined the game’s outcome and, for one reason or another, the majority of them went against the Nittany Lions. But again, in my mind, Penn State’s offense was closer to having a great day than it was an average day, and Minnesota would appear on the surface to be a better defense, on the road, than would Indiana in the friendly confines of Beaver Stadium. To that end, I’m expecting Penn State to rebound offensively this weekend.

Defensively, this weekend will present another challenge to Penn State’s secondary in the form of Indiana’s passing game and offensive attack. So I do think points are out there for Indiana to have, but on the whole, I think it will be challenging given the Hoosiers’ one-dimensionality offensively to have the type of consistency that they’ll need to keep pace with what I’m expecting out of Penn State’s offense.

Penn State: 38

Indiana: 23





Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2019 Record: 8-1)

Slow starts following a loss have been an issue for Penn State in recent years, but I don't think we'll see that today. For as good as Indiana has been this season, schools have been able to run on the Hoosiers. Against Big Ten opponents not named Rutgers and Northwestern, Indiana is allowing well over five yards per carry. I think we'll see Journey Brown and Noah Cain early and often, which will open things up for Sean Clifford and his receivers. Penn State has to get Justin Shorter going, so don’t be surprised if he has a few more targets than normal.

But I also expect the Hoosiers to have success against Penn State's secondary. IU has thrown against just about everyone this season. That’s not going to change today. I could see both teams going back and forth throughout the first half. Eventually, I do expect the Lions to take control, but this will be another tough test for a defense that’s low on confidence. The Lions will win by two scores, but it’ll be closer than that throughout most of the game.

Penn State: 38

Indiana: 24





Matt Herb - Blue White Illustrated Magazine Editor (2019 Record: 8-1)

Penn State has every reason to be wary of Indiana. The Hoosiers boast some big, talented wideouts and an experienced, accurate quarterback. That combo gave the Nittany Lions a lot of problems last week at Minnesota. Still, they would have beaten the Gophers if their own offense had been just a little bit better in the red zone. I think they will be better this week and will come away with a close win.

Penn State: 31

Indiana: 24





Dave Eckert - Blue White Illustrated Staff (2019 Record: 8-1)

Like most of the games on its schedule this season, Penn State will enter this matchup with Indiana with considerably more talent on its roster than the Hoosiers have on theirs.

That doesn't always mean victory, as we learned last week in Minneapolis. But playing at home and coming off its first loss of the season, I like Penn State's odds to rebound despite a rejuvenated Indiana side.

Penn State: 35



Indiana: 17