Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2019 Record: 8-0)

I have Penn State winning 28-17 for a few reasons.

The first is that I think Penn State’s defense represents, by a considerable margin, the best defense that Minnesota will have faced to this point in the season. The fact that there is some NFL talent on the perimeter could lead to some big plays for the Gophers, but I think that some of the weaknesses of the offensive line that existed at the beginning of the season and some of the limitations of Tanner Morgan I think will reappear and become problematic against this Penn State defense.

I would assert the same thing about Penn State’s offense for Minnesota’s defense. If Minnesota’s defense is in the vein of Michigan State or Iowa, that is going to demand that Clifford again show patience and the maturity that he displayed in the first half in East Lansing. He’ll have to get back to that given his sloppy performance in the second half (thanks partially to an October monsoon) but he’s now done it a few times against these types of defenses where he quickly gets the ball into the hands of his playmakers and lets them do the rest. Give Penn State even a few of those cracks to exploit and points are there to be had.

One thing that has been interesting about the past three games specifically for Penn State, wins at Iowa, against Michigan, and at Michigan State, is that for as good as those three defenses have been, their offenses are garbage. It just changes approach and mentality when you go into a game knowing that against your defense, an opponent is highly unlikely to produce many points.

Minnesota has shown that it is capable of putting up points this season, steadily improving its numbers in spite of the suspect defenses it is doing it against, and that’s worth keeping an eye on.

I just tend to think it’s essential that Minnesota gets into the mid-20s if it wants a realistic shot at the win, whereas I sense that Penn State has a few more avenues to pulling out the win, be it high or low scoring.

Penn State: 28

Minnesota: 17





Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2019 Record: 8-0)

I’ve liked Penn State in this game for two weeks now and I’m not going to change my position. But let me make it clear: Minnesota deserves to be a top 25 team and they should end up playing in a New Year’s Day bowl. Sure, the schedule hasn’t been great, but they haven’t left much debate on the scoreboard either. Give PJ Fleck some credit. You can rip on the conference schedule all you want, but they’ve given myself and others little to critique when you look at box scores.

But Penn State is also a pretty good team. The Lions have more talent on both sides of the ball, and maybe most importantly, they’ve also been tested in big game atmospheres like this. Minnesota has played just three top five opponents over the past three years. They’ve lost all three by an average score of 31-10.

I think we see something similar tomorrow. The Gophers have been great at rushing the ball all season, ranking third in the Big Ten and 31st overall. They’ll find some gaps, but Penn State’s defensive line and linebackers will prove to be too athletic for Minnesota’s offensive line. We’re not going to see the amount of sacks we saw against Purdue, but I do expect Tanner Morgan to be under pressure against a much more athletic front.

I expect Sean Clifford and the offense to go for more chunk plays, but don’t be surprised if they try to slow it down at times, too. Minnesota is one of the nation’s best in time of possession. We all saw how gassed the defense was against Michigan. You now Minnesota will want to do something similar.

Penn State is just a better overall team and they’e been on this stage before. The Lions also have a big edge on special teams, which could prove crucial if Minnesota needs to make a comeback.

Penn State: 38

Minnesota: 14





Matt Herb - Blue White Illustrated Magazine Editor (2019 Record: 8-0)

This is a bad week for Penn State to be without Antonio Shelton. Minnesota has an enormous offensive line and will look to wear down the Lions. Shelton’s absence thins out the D-line at a time when Sean Spencer will need to call on all the depth he can find. That said, I’m not sure Minnesota is as good as its record suggests, whereas Penn State might be.

Penn State: 31

Minnesota: 24





Dave Eckert - Blue White Illustrated Staff (2019 Record: 8-0)

It feels like I'm saying this almost every week, and that's a testament to the talent on Penn State's roster: I'm not sure how Minnesota wins this game without forcing several turnovers, and Penn State's offense hasn't shown any signs that such an implosion is likely. The undefeated start for the Gophers is super impressive, but there simply hasn't been a test for Minnesota like Penn State will provide.

The Nittany Lions have already proven they can win on the road. Maybe this one stays close for a half or so, but I think Penn State is comfortable by the end.

Penn State: 31

Minnesota: 17



