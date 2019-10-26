Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2019 Record: 7-0)

I’ve been torn about this one because it seems like you can throw out all of the rules when these two teams play. And clearly, Michigan State has had Penn State’s number the past couple of years.

But I think that ultimately I see this one coming down to a couple of keys. I have little doubt that, if Michigan State’s offense doesn’t turn the ball over on its end or allow points for Penn State’s defense, the Spartan defense will largely stymie Penn State’s offense. I still think that it’s going to be challenging for Michigan State to keep Penn State off the board completely, though, so that would probably be good for 14-17 points for Penn State with the potential for 24-27 with a short field or two off of Michigan State mistakes or Penn State’s punting helping to win the field position battle.

And at that point, I’m just not sure that I see a similar avenue for Michigan State’s offense to do the same, or the likelihood of Penn State hurting itself with turnovers or mistakes to the point that the Spartans can get some easy points. If the Spartans can’t put points on the scoreboard, it would require something out of the norm for Penn State to be held to something under 17, which hasn’t happened so far this season.

Given that Michigan State has done exactly that in each of the past two years, I’m not going to say it’s impossible or even unlikely that the Spartans can do it again, but my sense is that Penn State will do enough offensively to get into the 20s and then hold serve defensively to prevent Michigan State from doing the same.

Penn State: 27

Michigan State: 17





Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2019 Record: 7-0)

Everyone is picking Michigan State to cover the spread this week. You’ll find the Spartans as a trendy pick at just about every site that makes them. Even the Pennsylvania sports books, which are flush with Penn State money each week, had nearly 40 percent of their spread handle on Sparty as of this morning. We haven't seen that much this season.

Personally, I think this a good thing for Penn State. Anyone that’s ever placed a bet knows that when a side looks too good to be true, just like everyone seems to think Michigan State is this weekend, it usually is.

Sure, Sparty has played Penn State tough in recent years, and the Lions are coming off a few tough games, but it’s important to remember how much this staff rotates its players. The Lions are also as healthy as they've ever been at this point this point in the season, so I'm not buying into the mindset that the past two games have worn this team down.

When you add in the fact that Penn State should’ve won last year’s game, I expect Franklin and his team to be fully focused. Win this game and there's a real chance this team is playing in the Rose Bowl or better in about two months from now.

Penn State: 24

Michigan State: 13





Matt Herb - Blue White Illustrated Magazine Editor (2019 Record: 6-0)

Michigan State has won 10 of its past 19 games against top-10 opponents, a pretty good showing for a program that never gets much love from the recruiting experts. The Nittany Lions have been grinding out tough wins lately, and I think they’ll do it again this weekend. But I’d be lying if I said I had a high degree of confidence in this pick. The Spartans almost always seem to find a way against Penn State.

Penn State: 24

Michigan State: 20





Dave Eckert - Blue White Illustrated Staff (2019 Record: 6-0)

Penn State will get the benefit of playing against a struggling offense for the third week in a row, so the Nittany Lions' matchup with Sparty once again appears poised to be a defensive battle. Some inclement weather looks like it could make its way into the area, which might give some Penn State fans nasty flashbacks to two years ago. But really, I think this Nittany Lion defense is as equipped as any team in the country to handle an ugly affair. I think that's how this one turns out, and I think Penn State ends up on top.

Penn State: 21

Michigan State: 6





Phil Grosz - Blue White Illustrated Publisher

Before the season, I would have called this game a toss-up. But a lot of negative things have happened in East Lansing in recent weeks. The Spartans have lost six players to the transfer portal, including running backs Connor Heyward and La’Darius Jefferson. That’s a big reason why Michigan State ranks 12th in the Big Ten in rushing offense. The passing game is solid thanks to senior QB Brian Lewerke. On the other side of the ball, the Spartans have been effective against the run, as expected, but they’ve allowed opponents to complete 66.3 percent of their passes. I see some payback here for Penn State.

Penn State: 34

Michigan State: 10