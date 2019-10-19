Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2019 Record: 6-0)

I’ve gone back and forth on this one and am having trouble settling on the numbers, but I have Penn State coming out with the win for a couple of reasons," Bauer explained. "Yes, the White Out will be something to consider, but for me it just boils down to something that I think is prevalent throughout the Big Ten at this point: Most of Penn State’s opponents can’t (don’t want to?) produce points in bunches.

Penn State is capable and wants to be aggressive offensively, and with playmakers that are hard to keep bottled up for four quarters, it only takes a handful of explosive plays to get into the 20s on the scoreboard.

Twice now this season, Penn State has gotten itself into out-of-whack possession games against Pitt and Iowa, but has adjusted accordingly and come out with wins anyway.

So just given some of the challenges Michigan has faced offensively this season, against what I consider to be a pretty strong Penn State defense that hasn’t allowed anyone to run the ball on it and makes life difficult for opposing quarterbacks, I think this game sets up well for Penn State to limit the Wolverines’ points.

It’s just a question of what Penn State offense we’ll see. If Michigan’s defensive identity holds true and it’s a game of one-on-one matchups on the perimeter, like I said, it only necessarily takes a handful of big plays for Penn State to cash in.

Even if Michigan takes those away, it’s just going to be very challenging to keep Penn State out of having enough scoring opportunities to get into the 20s. One thing to keep in mind, too, that I think is often overlooked but is critical nonetheless: Blake Gillikin is an outstanding punter for Penn State coming off an elite game at Iowa that truly dictated field position for most of the night.

Even if Penn State’s explosive plays are taken away offensively, it does a good job playing complementary football to swing field position with the punting game and then using its defense to return the ball into the offense’s hands in pretty advantageous spot.

For official submission, then, I’m going with Penn State 30, Michigan 16. Maybe that’s a touchdown too high for Penn State. And maybe Michigan is at 17 given its track record on field goals this season, though Penn State has been quite effective at clamping down in the red zone to force field goals rather than giving up touchdowns.

Either way, I have the Nittany Lions winning by a couple of scores.

Penn State: 30

Michigan: 16





Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2019 Record: 6-0)

I don’t think we’ll see a fourth straight blowout tonight, but I do expect Penn State win by double-digits. Sure, Michigan has played better in recent weeks, but they also faced Illinois, Iowa and Rutgers. Combined, those three average out to rank 93rd in the nation in scoring offense this season. Meanwhile, Michigan’s offense ranks 59th in the nation and ninth in the Big Ten. They’ve killed themselves most of the time, totaling 13 turnovers.

Just like two years ago, Penn State’s offense should have success. The Lions need to produce more chunk plays and I think we’ll see a few from KJ Hamler and Jahan Dotson. Michigan’s secondary doesn’t look bad statistically, but Army also threw the ball just five times. Lavert Hill has struggled at times and good quarterbacks can throw on Michigan’s linebackers. I expect Sean Clifford to have a solid outing.

I know what we’re going to get from Penn State’s defense, especially its front seven. The Wolverines have been inconsistent running the ball this season and they won’t do it against this defensive line. The Wolverines may get a few plays in the passing game, but the Lions will hold them to field goals when it matters most.

I expect Penn State to be up 10-14 points throughout most of the second half. You know James Franklin and Ricky Rahne will keep their foot on the pedal, tacking on another touchdown late.

Penn State: 31

Michigan: 13





Matt Herb - Blue White Illustrated Magazine Editor (2019 Record: 6-0)

Wisconsin absolutely wrecked Michigan last month, but Penn State isn't built to duplicate the Badgers' formula for success. The Nittany Lions will have to hit some big plays in the passing game against a talented Wolverines' cornerback duo. I think they'll be able to do that just often enough, and I think their home-field advantage will come into play when Michigan has the ball.

Penn State: 24

Michigan: 20





Dave Eckert - Blue White Illustrated Staff (2019 Record: 6-0)



I typically think the impact a crowd can have on a game is pretty overblown when discussed by pundits in almost every circumstance. That said, I think tonight's game hits the sweet spot where a home field advantage like the White Out can have a very real effect. Michigan is lost on offense right now. Do we really think the Wolverines are gong to find themselves while dealing with one of the most electric environments in college sports? I don't. Penn State proved it can win ugly last week, when it took care of the ball against a stout Iowa defense and simply didn't budge when the Hawkeyes had the ball. I can see the Nittany Lions winning like that again. I can also see Penn State running Michigan off the field. I'll plop my pick in the middle of those two scenarios.

Penn State: 24

Michigan:10





Phil Grosz - Blue White Illustrated Publisher

This is probably the very first time when I’ve been making my prediction for a Penn State—Michigan game that I haven’t given Michigan the advantage in at least one of my key matchups for the game between the Nittany Lions and the Wolverines.

Despite the fact they go into Saturday’s game against Penn State with a 5-1 record, Michigan has not played up to preseason expectations on both offense and defense. On defense Michigan is ranked just 9th in the Big Ten with its run defense allowing 122.8 YPC with a solid 3.0 YPC. It will have to contain a Penn State running game that has been inconsistent at times, but still ranks 4th in the Big Ten averaging 191.2 YPG and a very solid 4.8 YPC.

Penn State’s running game has made big strides running the football in the red zone having 16 of its 19 red zone touchdowns coming from the running game. Michigan still has a solid pass defense ranked 4th in the Big Ten allowing 160.5 YPG and 9.9 YPC. But they will face Penn State’s pass offense that is ranked 3rd in the Big Ten averaging 274.2 YPG and 14.2 YPC.

Offensively Michigan has struggled running the football averaging 156.2 YPG and 4.1 YPC and Penn State’s run defense is ranked 2nd in the country allowing 53.8 YPG and 1.6 YPC. Finally, Michigan's passing game ranks 7th in the Big Ten averaging 231.2 YPG and 13.7 YPC. It will be interesting to see if Michigan’s offensive line in its first six games that has allowed 11 sacks and 25 QB hurries can contain Penn State’s front seven on defense that is 2nd in the country with 27 sacks and is averaging 4.5 sacks per game.

I’m not expecting a blow out game for Penn State, but I definitely see Penn State scoring at least 20 points and Michigan struggling to score more than 10 points.

Penn State: 24

Michigan: 10