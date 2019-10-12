Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2019 Record: 5-0)

Just based on what I think I know of Iowa and what I’ve seen of Penn State this season, this game will boil down to Penn State’s offensive execution against Iowa’s defense. In a lot of ways, Penn State is designed to be feast or famine, and it’s just going to be critical that the Nittany Lion offense finds its connections between Sean Clifford and his targets and then cash in when the opportunities present themselves.

Because really, I don’t see Penn State having the ball many times on Saturday night.

Iowa seems to have a ball-control offense, and even though points haven’t been plentiful for the Hawkeyes (which I don’t expect to change all that much against this Penn State defense), if they can dictate the pace of the game by grounding out possessions of 12-plus plays and eating up clock along the way, and then keep the ball out of Penn State’s hands offensively by stopping the run and taking away the Nittany Lions’ explosive plays, that’s a good way to be in a 17-14 type of game, with either side capable of coming away with a win in that situation.

While I think there’s a chance that happens Saturday night - after all, Penn State has not fared well when Pitt’s defense confused it, as did Purdue’s - I still think Penn State has the edge just based on its ability to be explosive at any moment. After Michigan last weekend, and just based on the fact that Iowa doesn’t seem to want to play a style of game that has points scored in bunches, barring something out of the ordinary, I don’t easily see a path for the Hawkeyes to get into the 20s. Penn State, however, I do.

It’s just going to depend on how effectively Iowa can play keep away and maximize its opportunities when it puts Penn State’s offense off schedule. Either way, I’m taking the under. But I think that Clifford has experienced enough to this point, with enough firepower around him at the skill positions. to be able to guide the visitors to at least three touchdowns for the day.

Penn State: 27

Iowa: 10





Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2019 Record: 5-0)

Penn State’s defense has been great this season and that should continue this evening. They come into this game ranked No. 3 in the country in rushing defense, allowing just 50.6 yards per game. That number has a lot to do with who PSU has played, but this will be one of the nation’s best at the end of November. I think if they can limit Iowa to just a few chunk plays, they should keep the Hawkeyes under 100 yards rushing. Iowa is currently averaging 174.2 yards rushing, which is sixth in the Big Ten, but they were held to just a single yard against Michigan last week.

I’d be surprised if they keep Iowa to 10 points or less, which is why I think 20 is the key number tonight. If they can keep Nate Stanley and the offense under three touchdowns, it should go in Penn State’s favor. For Clifford and Penn State’s offense, I think they just need to keep it simple. The Hawkeyes had success limiting Penn State’s RPO offense at times last season, but they also gave up a few chunk plays to KJ Hamler and Trace McSorley. I think Clifford needs to be a bit more aggressive in the rushing game tonight. McSorley averaged 62 yards rushing against Iowa the past two seasons, so he needs to read the defensive ends and make some plays with his feet. That’s given Iowa problems, not just against Penn State, but against other teams, too.

As long as the special teams do their job and the offense doesn't turn it over more more than once, Penn State should be undefeated heading into next weekend's game against Michigan.

Penn State: 27

Iowa: 17





Matt Herb - Blue White Illustrated Magazine Editor (2019 Record: 5-0)

I’d feel a little more confident in this pick if the Nittany Lions had kept their foot on the gas against Purdue; their penchant for offensive lulls is worrisome. But defense travels, and the Lions have a really good one. I think they’ll find a way to get it done this weekend.

Penn State: 24

Iowa: 20





Dave Eckert - Blue White Illustrated Staff (2019 Record: 5-0)

This is the kind of game where I'm picking between logic and gut feeling. Penn State is obviously the better and more talented team, but there's something about Kinnick Stadium at night that tends to make that not matter.

I wouldn't worry about Penn State's defense. Iowa's 3-point showing last week against Michigan wasn't exactly fearsome. This game hinges on how Penn State's offense performs against an Iowa defense that's very good in its own right. How will Clifford handle his first ranked opponent as a starter?

How will he deal with the crowd noise? Penn State doesn't need Clifford to set the world on fire, but the Lions do need him to manage the game and avoid turning it over.

I'll take Penn State in an ugly one, but I don't feel great about it.

Penn State: 13

Iowa:10





Phil Grosz - Blue White Illustrated Publisher

I really think most of the matchups on the field favor Penn State even though the game will be played at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes’ running game is solid, but I couldn’t help but notice that they ran for just 1 yard against Michigan. That being the case, Penn State’s run defense has a legitimate chance to not allow Iowa to rush for more than 50 yards on its home field.

The Hawkeyes’ passing game is ranked fifth in the Big Ten, but I believe they will have a difficult time posting big numbers against Penn State. That’s because they have given up 14 sacks, including eight last week vs. Michigan. Penn State is averaging an FBS-best five sacks per game. I just can’t see the Hawkeyes matching up with Penn State’s speed, length and athleticism on defense, nor do I see them controlling the Lions’ big-play offense.

Penn State: 31

Iowa: 13







