Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2019 Record: 2-0)

Virginia’s defense made for a nightmare of an afternoon for Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett two weeks ago, sacking him four times, pressuring him countless others, and snatching two interceptions in the process. After an underwhelming performance against Buffalo, Penn State’s defense will be juiced up to do the same, and I suspect that given Pitt's tendencies through the first two games of the season, the Nittany Lions will do exactly that.

Illegal procedure penalties, failed fourth down attempts, special teams mistakes: all have been a part of Pitt's process as it continues to work out the kinks early in the season, but they're also the types of mishaps that Penn State tends to thrive on.

Between the Panthers’ struggles producing points, the Lions’ stout defense, and a quick-strike offense, Penn State gets the nod here. Another Jekyll and Hyde first/second half performance could be in store for the Nittany Lions, but ultimately, it will prove to be too much for the Panthers to withstand for four quarters.

Like the course of the Michigan State game a year ago, a Pitt team that can't keep up in a shootout would have to make timely defensive plays and capitalize on Penn State mistakes to hang around and force a tight score into the fourth quarter for this one to go against the Nittany Lions. Though it could be close for two, or even three, quarters, I have a hard time envisioning the Nittany Lions failing to find that explosive offense at some point along the way.

Penn State: 41

Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2019 Record: 2-0)

Pitt’s offense has struggled through the first two games of the season, but you know Pat Narduzzi and Mark Whipple will have some sort of game plan Saturday. A few years ago, they used the jet sweep to pick up a handful of chunk plays. It won’t be that this year, but they’ll find another weakness and will have some success.

How much success will come down to how quickly James Franklin and his staff are able to adjust. In reference to last weekend’s first half against Buffalo, Franklin mentioned that his young team needs to do a better job adjusting on the fly. If they’re not able to do that Saturday, I expect Pitt to have some success.



With that said, Penn State’s defense will likely end up being the best Pitt sees all season. I think their struggles against Buffalo last weekend could end up being a blessing for Brent Pry and his staff. If Virginia was able to sack Kenny Pickett four times in Pitt’s season opener, while also forcing two interceptions, what can Penn State do at home?



On offense, I’m curious to see how Sean Clifford and Penn State’s receivers matchup against a Pitt secondary that’s struggled in recent years, but is now one of the team’s strengths. Nittany Lion fans should know all about Damar Hamlin and Paris Ford dating back to their high school recruitments. I expect those two to play well, but does Pitt have the depth behind them to stick with some of Penn State’s receivers? I don’t think they do.

It'll be closer than most fans expect throughout the game, but you know Franklin and Ricky Rahne will continue to put up points.

Penn State: 38

Matt Herb - Blue White Illustrated Magazine Editor (2019 Record: 2-0)



All’s well that ends well, I guess, but the first two quarters of the Buffalo game have me wondering whether the Lions’ rebuild is as far along as had been generally assumed. Of particular concern is their dreadful 3-of-17 third-down conversion rate through two games. If that statistic doesn’t improve drastically, it’s going to cost this team a game or two (or three). Probably not this week, though.

Penn State: 35

Dave Eckert - Blue White Illustrated Staff (2019 Record: 2-0)

The veil of uncertainty that usually surrounds nonconference opponents early in the season has been somewhat lifted when it comes to Pitt, which gave us a sample when it whimpered its way to a 30-14 loss at home to Virginia to open the season.

The Panthers ran the ball 30 times for just 78 yards and quarterback Kenny Pickett threw a pair of interceptions against a Cavalier defense that — on paper — isn’t as good as Penn State’s.

This will be the first Power 5 litmus test for the Nittany Lions, but everything from recruiting rankings to the eye test indicates that there’s a wide talent gap between the hosts and the Panthers.

The rivalry aspect of this game, however you choose to view it, is the only thing adding much intrigue in what should be a contest the Nittany Lions control with relative ease.

Maybe the rain in the forecast muddies things up a bit and keeps things from getting truly out of hand in what looks like that last rendition of this rivalry for the foreseeable future.

Penn State: 35

Pitt: 10