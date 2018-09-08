Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2018 Record: 1-0)

I first made this score prediction earlier in the week before any bit of rain entered the forecast. But now that the rain is here, and doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, I’m sticking with the pick anyway.

Certainly, an argument can be made that scoring will be down due to the wet conditions. Michigan State last year comes to mind, no doubt, but nothing about the weather currently suggests any real similarity to those downpour conditions in East Lansing that day. Now, Pitt understands Penn State’s offense and might choose to take the same approach as the Spartans that day, really focusing in on forcing the pass. Just given some of the issues that Juwan Johnson had last week hauling in passes in the first half, that may be cause for some worry for Penn State fans.

My sense though is that Penn State has too much talent among its wideouts to consider that performance the norm rather than an aberration. Trace McSorley spent the early part of this week talking about precision in the passing game, and while rain and wet conditions might make that more of a challenge, I think they’ll be especially determined to make it so against the Panthers.

The issue for Penn State continues to be on the other side of the ball, though. I did not see the push up front defensively against the Mountaineers that I expected, throughout the game, and that generates some pause in my mind. Truly, I believe Penn State’s defensive success is predicated on having a disruptive line, largely because of the ways it alleviates the stresses on the linebackers and safeties, in particular. If Pitt has time to work its offense, I expect to again see more of the leverage activity from two years ago to get Penn State’s defense off balance, and some success to follow - again, if the line isn’t creating havoc against an offensive line from the Panthers that is a bit of a mixed bag.

Ultimately, that sounds a lot like the last matchup out in Pittsburgh. A young, inexperienced team going on the road for its first real road test against a home team jacked up for a win. The key difference, of course, is the seniority Penn State brings to the field at quarterback. In a competitive, high-scoring game, McSorley will be the difference.

Penn State: 42

Pitt: 39

Tim Owen - Blue White Illustrated Assistant Editor (2018 Record: 1-0)

A rowdy Saturday night in Heinz Field, this is not an easy task for a team like Penn State. In many ways, I'm anticipating a similar complexion to this game compared to the last matchup that we saw in the Steel City. The Panthers held on that day in 2016 for a 42-39 victory in front of their home crowd and therein lies the main difference that I'm anticipating for this one. It's going to be another high-scoring affair I'm afraid, but one in which Penn State prevails.

Although Pitt's defense is an experienced group, one that returns most of its starters from last season, they weren't necessarily a shut-down group, allowing almost four touchdowns per game. That'll be an easy mark for quarterback Trace McSorley and the PSU offense to surpass, so a score total similar to the 2016 game seems realistic.

Thing is, I'm expecting Pitt to put up some points too, employing a similar offensive attack that they did with that game. With Penn State's front seven young and/or inexperienced – albeit talented – I'm anticipating another array of smoke and mirrors and deception from Pitt's offense. Through a likely combination of jet sweeps, inside trap runs and play-action passes, they're going to try their best to keep Penn State's defense guessing and off balance. It's going to test the edge defenders regularly and force the inside guys to stay true to their assignments, so a few big plays from Pitt has to be expected. But with upperclassmen Shareef Miller and Kevin Givens in the mix – with the assumption Givens returns from suspension – their experience should help the defense come up with just enough stops to allow McSorley and company to find a way to win this time late in the game.

Penn State: 44

Pitt: 38

Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2018 Record: 1-0)

Pitt and Penn State fans witnessed a high-scoring thriller the last time these two squads faced off at Heinz Field. I’m expecting a similar game tonight.

Last week against Appalachian State, the Mountaineers exposed a few of Penn State’s weaknesses on defense. Most will look at the chunk plays that the secondary allowed in the fourth quarter, and that’s certainly an area of concern, but RB Jalin Moore also averaged 4.9 yards per carry. The Panthers are deep at running back with Darrin Hall, Qadree Ollison and A.J. Davis. They also held the ball for nearly two-thirds of last year’s game, when the Lions were much deeper along the defensive front. If Penn State is going to win this one, they can’t allow Pitt to put up similar numbers when it comes to time of possession.

It’s difficult to take much away from Pitt’s 33-7 win over Albany last week, but one stat that did catch my eye is the fact that the Danes were able to have success through the air, passing for 263 yards. Pitt’s secondary has been a weakness for for a few years. I think cornerbacks Phillipie Motley, Dane Jackson and Damarri Mathis are all solid players, but safeties Dennis Briggs and Damar Hamlin have been exposed at times. I expect Rahne to attack those two early and often.

Rain is in the forecast, and that could impact both offenses, but I still think we’re going to see each team put up at least four touchdowns. I’m going to roll with the Lions, but I’m not confident.

Penn State: 34

Pitt: 31