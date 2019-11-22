Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2019 Record: 9-1)

Right out of the gate, I’m going to say that I’m probably too high on Penn State’s score. I had to make a prediction earlier in the week and now I’m regretting it slightly given some of my answers to other questions here.

I have Ohio State 41 - Penn State 30, and I think the 41 is probably about right for Ohio State, but I think the 30 is too much for Penn State. Maybe 24 or 27, though I do think cracking 21 is probably within reach for Penn State. For the sake of consistency, though, that’s about where I’m at on this one. All of this is working under the assumption that Hamler is on the field and effective.

This is my thesis on Big Ten football this season, and I think it applies to this game. No one can score points in the league, maybe slightly as a product of the defenses but more so out of offensive ineptitude on a league-wide basis. There is just nothing remotely versatile or intimidating about 90 percent of the offenses in this league.

And they’re not on the same level, obviously, but Ohio State and Penn State are the only two league teams in the Top 20 for scoring offenses for a reason, which similarly impacts the defensive numbers we tend to see. Showing an ability to adjust and take what defenses are giving, with a highly explosive element for both, these two teams can put up points. So it leads me to believe that this will be a bit higher scoring than is anticipated with a little more competition and back-and-forth as well.

Ultimately, I think it’s too tall of a task for Penn State to hold the Buckeyes under the number that would be the max output for the Nittany Lion offense without some scoring help in the form of a special teams or defensive score and, again, some seriously uncharacteristic Ohio State mistakes.

Could it happen? Sure, but Ohio State’s avenues to a win are more plentiful and therefore are more likely.

Ohio State: 41

Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2019 Record: 9-1)

No one is picking Penn State this week. Absolutely no one.

It’s easy to understand why. All you have to do is look at the past two weeks. Not only did Penn State give up 460 yards against Minnesota, but the Lions then allowed Indiana to total 462 yards the following week. Those two performances have given Ohio State the blueprint to beat a secondary that’s simply not playing its best football right now.

You can point to Penn State’s success against the run, but even that’s a bit suspect when you look at the numbers. Of Penn State’s nine FBS opponents this season, seven of those teams rank in the bottom half in rushing yards per attempt. The other three are Buffalo, who ranks 51st, Maryland (56th) and Minnesota (67th). Those are the best rushing teams Penn State has faced in 2019. Ohio State comes into this game third in the nation, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt.

Since the 10-sack performance against Purdue in the beginning of October, Penn State hasn’t had more than two sacks in any game, and they have just eight sacks total over the past five games. RPO schemes have played a part in that, but overall, you know the staff would like to see more from its defensive ends. This is actually one of the few areas where Justin Fields and Ohio State have been vulnerable, as the Buckeyes currently rank 77th overall in sacks allowed. If the Lions are going to keep Ohio State under 28 points, they’ll need at least a half-dozen negative plays. Sacks are the best way to do that. Bill Connelly provided an excellent breakdown on why that's important in a writeup on ESPN.com earlier today.

I think KJ Hamler will play and I actually do think Penn State’s offense will have some success. The Lions have done a pretty good job producing chunk plays against the Buckeyes the past two years. PSU lives and dies with that and I think they’ll continue to have some success. I also think they have to score at least two touchdowns in the first half. I think that's crucial. They have to stay within a score or two in the first half. If they can do that, the staff has proven that they can make good adjustments during the break.

Like everyone else, it's hard for me to pick Penn State to win in Columbus. There's a reason Ohio State is 11-2 at home since the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten. With that said, the Buckeyes haven't been challenged at all this season. I think that's actually a good thing for Penn State if they can stick around early. The Lions won't win, but they'll keep it closer than most think, setting Penn State up for a 10-2 season and an appearance in a New Year's Six Bowl. Not bad considering the preseason expectations.

Ohio State: 34



Penn State: 24





Matt Herb - Blue White Illustrated Magazine Editor (2019 Record: 9-1)

Penn State values explosive plays more than time of possession, but this feels like one of those games in which ball control could actually matter. Explosive plays are going to be hard to generate this week, especially now that Chase Young is back. And every time Penn State gets off-schedule on offense, it will risk a quick punt, giving Justin Fields another shot at a reeling PSU secondary. A few more long drives like the one that all but clinched the Indiana game last week would be welcome. But those, too, are going to be hard to generate.

Ohio State: 41

Penn State: 24





Dave Eckert - Blue White Illustrated Staff (2019 Record: 9-1)

The biggest game of Penn State’s season has arrived, and the Nittany Lions haven’t done much over their last two games to inspire confidence that they can go to Columbus and beat No. 2 Ohio State.

What looked like a world-beating Nittany Lion defense has suddenly shown cracks, allowing 31 points to Minnesota and 27 to Indiana. The pass rush hasn’t been much of a factor, and Penn State’s secondary is struggling.

There’s also the question of some injuries on offense. KJ Hamler, Noah Cain, and now Michal Menet are all cause for concern. Stranger things have certainly happened, but this seems like a game Ohio State should win comfortably.

Ohio State: 38

Penn State: 21



