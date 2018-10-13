The Nittany Lions will get to find out Saturday afternoon when they take on Michigan State. Blue White Illustrated staff makes its picks for the game, here:

Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2018 Record: 4-1)

Between Michigan State’s loss to Northwestern a week ago, Penn State’s strong, but ultimately unsuccessful, performance two weeks ago against Ohio State, and especially dating back to that bizarre, monsoon-soaked game that derailed the Nittany Lions’ playoff aspirations a year ago, this has all the makings of a trap pick. Meaning, from a payback angle, plus these two teams’ showings this season, Penn State might appear to be 24 points better than Sparty this time around.

Of course, those elements will have far less to do with Saturday’s outcome than this simple equation:

Absent extenuating circumstances, are the Spartans capable of scoring at the pace Penn State typically produces? All evidence so far this season points to a resounding no. Michigan State's offensive line has been a trouble spot al season and, though Brian Lewerke was great in the last matchup between these two teams, he can't be expected to put a game on his back without some help.

Penn State: 38

Tim Owen - Blue White Illustrated Assistant Editor (2018 Record: 4-1)

Rebounding from a loss hasn’t always been easy for Penn State under head coach James Franklin. Whether there’s an after-effect or it’s simply a result of bad timing of the schedule, consecutive defeats have occurred in three of his four seasons. Does that continue this year? Well, at least not for this game.

Thanks to the placement of this bye, the Nittany Lions have had an extra week to stew after their 1-point loss to Ohio State. After a similar loss a year ago, they had to turn around and travel to East Lansing and lost by 3 in an outlier of a game. This time, though, they get Sparty at home and they’re well-rested. More, though, Trace McSorley is fired up.

PSU had the chance to beat the Buckeyes a couple weeks ago based on McSorley, but with the game on the line the coaches went away from him. That mistake won’t happen again this week, as I predict that the senior quarterback is in for another smashing performance. Much has been made about Michigan State’s No. 1-ranked rushing defense, but what skews their statistics is the amount teams are passing against it. The secondary has been hurting and there’s been plenty of opportunities for opposing quarterbacks to throw the ball downfield. I anticipate McSorley being able to do just that.

In turn that’ll open up some running lanes for himself and running back Miles Sanders, and they’ll probably go above 100 total rushing yards, which MSU hasn’t allowed this season. But that'll only be complementary in this game. The key will be McSorley’s decision-making and ability to keep the defense guessing. Penn State’s defense will do enough to keep this game winnable. With his receivers finally showing up for their best game yet this season, all McSorley has to do is have an average day by his standards. And when it’s all done, look for his numbers to be much better than average.

Penn State: 42

Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2018 Record: 5-0)

If Penn State is going to put together another 10-win season, today’s game against Michigan State is an absolute must. Fortunately for the Nittany Lions, the Spartans haven’t reached the heights that they did in 2017.

By now, most of you know that Michigan State’s rushing defense is ranked No. 1 in the nation, and they have been impressive, allowing just 33.8 yards per game. With that said, they also faced two of the nation’s worst rushing attacks in Northwestern (No. 127) and Central Michigan (No. 113). The schedule is about to get much more difficult, so I expect those numbers to start equaling out. That’ll start today against McSorley and Sanders.

On the other side of the ball, it’s a different story, as Sparty ranks No. 109 in rushing offense. The Michigan State offensive line has not only struggled to open rushing lanes, but they’ve also allowed 12 sacks on the season. Both of these stats could prove important, as Penn State’s interior defense has been suspect at times this this season. If Michigan State can’t take advantage, I don’t see how they pull the upset.

Penn State: 37

Michigan State: 24