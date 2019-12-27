Special Offer: Get 25% Off Your Subscription & $75 to Nike.com





Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2019 Record: 11-1)

Penn State needs to put up points if it wants to win this game. It’s not going to keep this Memphis offense under a couple of touchdowns, at least on first glance. I don’t think that necessarily means it’s destined to be a high scoring game or hit the over at 60.5 points, but unlike most of PSU's Big Ten brethren that just have an inability or, in some cases, even a desire to score bunches and bunches of points, this is a Memphis team that can and probably will get into the end zone at least a few times.

With that in mind, the task then becomes to play out Penn State’s best version of itself. Create some advantageous field position opportunities through defensive and special teams play. Hit on an explosive play or two early, not just to move the chains but to get into the end zone, and start to dictate how Memphis has to play offensively the rest of the way by becoming a little more predictable.

This one is tough to gauge given the coaching staff changes for both programs. I would expect Penn State’s offensive and defensive lines to be among the more challenging that Memphis has faced on either side of the ball this season, but for the Nittany Lions, it’s all about having the explosiveness offensively and on special teams to, at minimum, get into the high 20s or low 30s if it wants any shot at a win.

Penn State: 30

Memphis: 24





Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2019 Record: 11-1)

Penn State has more talent and should have plenty of motivation in this one. Sure, they missed out on the Rose Bowl, but this is still a winnable New Year's Six bowl. Win this game and the Nittany Lions will be a consensus top 10 team going into the 2020 season. Not only is it important for next season's preseason rankings, but having PSU talked about nationally all spring and summer is great for recruiting. Just look back at the class that followed the Rose Bowl a few years ago.

I've seen Memphis a few times this year. Brady White could start for many of the nation's best schools and Damonte Coxie is up there with some of the best receivers this secondary has seen this season. The Tigers are going to throw on this secondary. It's inevitable.

But I also expect Sean Clifford and the rest of Penn State's offense to put up some points. Memphis may have just one loss this season, but its defense allowed plenty of points. Louisiana Monroe scored 33 and racked up 575 yards of offense back in October. A few weeks later, Tulsa scored 41 points and put up just shy of 600 yards of offense. SMU scored 48 points the following week, totaling 553 yards.

Memphis' defense played better down the stretch, but I don't think this defense is very good. As long as the Lions don't dig themselves a hole early, they'll get the win.

Penn State: 42

Memphis: 27





Matt Herb - Blue White Illustrated Magazine Editor (2019 Record: 11-1)

Only once since the first two weeks of the Big Ten season has Penn State topped 30 points in a game, doing so in a 34-27 victory over Indiana in November. That’s a sobering realization heading into the Cotton Bowl. But if Clifford is healthier than he was late in the season, the Nittany Lions should have a pretty good chance of ending their 2019 campaign with a strong offensive performance, as they will be facing a Memphis defense that surrendered 24.4 points per game to rank 47th in the Football Bowl Subdivision. They may need to score in the 30s, too, because Memphis is going to get its points. The Tigers have a very proficient quarterback, a fleet of excellent receivers and a talented freshman tailback. For all their defensive prowess, the Lions aren’t going to keep Memphis out of the end zone. Still, I think they have enough offense to get their 11th win and set themselves up for a very promising 2020 season.

Penn State: 34

Memphis: 27





Dave Eckert - Blue White Illustrated Staff (2019 Record: 11-1)

James Franklin has mentioned it over and over again when discussing Penn State’s Cotton Bowl matchup against Memphis — bowl games are a test of mindset. That makes them extraordinarily hard to predict because, let’s face it, we can’t read anybody’s thoughts. Penn State, on paper, is better than Memphis. If the Nittany Lions take the right mindset, they’ll pick up a Cotton Bowl win.

Penn State: 38

Memphis: 28



