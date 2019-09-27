Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2019 Record: 3-0)

Just on its face, I think Penn State has more ways to win this game. I think that Maryland’s offensive line seems to be susceptible to a disruptive defense, which I expect Penn State’s to be. I think Penn State will do all it can to mitigate Anthony McFarland and make Josh Jackson beat them with his arm and legs. And I think in that scenario, Penn State would have an edge, getting to Jackson and creating havoc up front in the first place, but also with its defensive backs.

If that means giving up 17 or 24 points, I wouldn’t find that unreasonable, though cracking 30 I think would require something out of the ordinary for a defense that otherwise has been very fundamentally sound and hard to get into the end zone against.

I’m completely on board with Penn State’s kicking specialists being very good, meaning that Maryland will have to face long fields most of the night.

So that leaves Penn State’s offense, which I seem to be in the minority as viewing as quite explosive and capable of putting together quick-strike plays that can go the distance at a moment’s notice. Some games are going to be more effective than others, but if they keep going to the well against most of the teams on the schedule, it’s going to turn up successful enough times to produce at least a couple of explosive-play touchdowns a game. When it doesn’t click, though, they’re going to be in trouble.

After Pitt, which I consider to be a fairly well established program in terms of its defense, and seeing the number of near-misses Penn State’s offense had to making that game much less competitive than it was, my sense is that some of those missed shots will turn into connections Friday night at Maryland.

If not, and Maryland wins, it seems likely to be a 21-17 type of game. In this case, though, I’m thinking the law of averages swings back in Penn State’s favor after its last outing. A tight first half, maybe 14-14 or a Maryland 14-10 lead, will turn toward Penn State’s favor in the second.

Penn State: 37

Maryland: 17





Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2019 Record: 3-0)

I have a few concerns about this game, but I do expect Penn State to win in the end.

Under James Franklin, the Lions haven’t done all that well coming off bye weeks. Even last year, when they faced the worst team in the Big Ten on a Friday night, it took PSU nearly three quarters to put the game away. If they play like that tonight, they’ll lose. I think most of you would agree with that.

The good thing is that they’re playing a team that'll have a chip on its shoulder tonight. Last year, Penn State simply went through the motions against Illinois. They won’t be able to do that against Maryland. To me, that's probably a good thing for PSU.

I think I know what to expect from Penn State’s offense by now. They should manage to put up anywhere between 28-38 points. I expect one or two quick-strike touchdowns and I think Sean Clifford will do a good job managing the game. However, he’s not going to take it over and blow the Terps out. He’s just not ready for that yet and neither are many of the players around him.

The player that’s going to determine the outcome of this game is Maryland QB Josh Jackson. He’s received praise from many that cover the Terps, but I’m not as impressed. Even in the game against Syracuse, Jackson completed just 55 percent of his passes (21 of 38). Against Temple, that dropped to just under 40 percent (15 of 38). In today’s college football, quarterbacks need to be completing around 65 percent of their throws. On top of that, he has 14 carries for -14 yards rushing, so Jackson hasn’t been able to hurt teams with his legs. He's missing too many throws, and that's been a problem his entire career.

Maryland is still going to score points tonight. Penn State won’t be shutting Anthony McFarland down like they did last year, but it’s going to take one of the best games of Jackson’s collegiate career to pull off the win against PSU’s defense.

The Nittany Lions aren’t going to run away with this. I think it’ll be a one-score game late, but you know Franklin isn’t going to call off a dogs against Maryland.

Penn State: 35

Maryland: 24





Matt Herb - Blue White Illustrated Magazine Editor (2019 Record: 2-0)

What to make of the Terps? They looked like one of college football’s surprise success stories in weeks one and two. But in week three vs. Temple, they looked like the under-new-management rebuild that a lot of us had assumed they would be this year. Penn State is a bit of a mystery, too, after some shaky moments vs. Buffalo and Pitt. I give the Lions a slight edge, since they’ve shown the potential to be pretty good against the run. But they’ll need a lot more from their own offense than they got vs. Pitt.

Penn State: 27

Maryland: 24





Dave Eckert - Blue White Illustrated Staff (2019 Record: 3-0)

Two of the tougher teams in the Big Ten East to get a read on will meet Friday in Penn State's Big Ten opener. Penn State didn't inspire much confidence in a 17-10 win over Pitt when it last took the field, and Maryland lost to Temple after a throttling of Syracuse placed them briefly inside the top 25.

While the water around these two teams still feels a little murky, it seems clear this is not the same Maryland team that Penn State has completely dominated over the last three years. The Terrapins have proven they can score with dynamic players at skill positions headlined by running back Anthony McFarland. Penn State will need a more cohesive effort from its offense than the one it produced against Pitt. Sean Clifford's first start on the road in front of a sold out crowd will likely produce some speed bumps, but I think the Nittany Lions' athleticism and depth on both sides of the ball helps them come away with a win in a close one.

Penn State: 31

Maryland: 28