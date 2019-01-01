Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2018 Record: 10-2)

Whether or not Penn State can pull off a third-straight season of double-digit wins will revolve around its ability to score 27 points in the Citrus Bowl.

In the Nittany Lions’ nine-win regular season, they were able to do as much seven times, twice winning with fewer than 27 points, three times losing. Their opponent on New Year’s Day, the 9-3 Kentucky Wildcats, present one of the year’s biggest challenges to reaching that number with their No. 8-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 16.3 points per game this season.

Stud Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen will play, challenging Penn State’s offensive line and quarterback Trace McSorley tremendously. For a Nittany Lion offense that proved itself off-kilter for the bulk of the Big Ten schedule, finding a path to those 27 points will be a critical component a win.

Conversely, against a Kentucky offense that is woefully imbalanced between the run and pass, those 27 points should be more than ample. Though Penn State’s defense struggled to get a handle on Appalachian State’s offense to start the year, one in which the Mountaineers outperformed their season averages in the passing game, the trend throughout the season was crystal clear. Pitt, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Maryland all featured offenses with similar disparities between the run and pass as Kentucky’s 38th-ranked rushing and 115th-ranked passing offenses, and all were wins for the Nittany Lions.

The same seems likely for Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

Penn State: 27

Kentucky: 20





Tim Owen - Blue White Illustrated Assistant Editor (2018 Record: 9-3)

As the only Top 12 team to be left out of a New Years Six Bowl game, Penn State had every right to feel some letdown about this matchup. Better have gotten over it by now. This Kentucky team has outplayed its tradition of a basketball school all season and enters the Citrus Bowl with history at stake. It’s been since 1977 when it last won 10 games in a season, or even nine, and best believe the Wildcats are hungry to forge onward to that milestone, too.

With a foundation of run-heavy, time-of-possession offense carried by one of the SEC’s best RBs, this attack is complemented by an improving dual-threat QB who targets one of the conference's most electric WRs along with an NFL-ready TE. The OL isn’t bad either, but Kentucky’s success this season has been predicated on an aggressive defense that has allowed the second-fewest TDs in the SEC.

The bones of their game plans haven't been terribly different than Michigan’s, so it’s likely head coach Mark Stoops is dissecting the game tape of that 42-7 PSU loss to find a recipe for success. Kentucky isn’t Michigan, although there is reason to believe this will be a tight one until the end. With star pass rusher and probable first-round draft pick Josh Allen suiting up, it could be even closer.

Penn State: 27

Kentucky: 23





Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2018 Record: 10-2)

Ricky Rahne and Penn State’s offense will get one final test when they take on Kentucky this afternoon. When you look at previous opponents this season, Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa were the only three teams that ranked higher than the Wildcats in total defense (No. 22). Kentucky also finished higher than all three of those programs in scoring defense (No. 8), so if you think that Trace McSorley and Miles Sanders are going to put on one final show together in the blue and white, I’m not so sure that’s the case.

Penn State also finished 71st in the country in rushing defense and they’re now set to face one of the nation’s best backs in Benny Snell. The good news is that PSU faced a similar opponent in Maryland in the final game of the season. Kentucky has the better players, but both teams are run-heavy.

When you consider the success that Penn State also had against Wisconsin and Pitt, two other teams that rank as low in passing offense as Kentucky does (No. 115) the blueprint is already there for the Lions. If they can score somewhere in the mid-20’s, I think James Franklin and his staff will celebrate their third-straight 10-win season.

Penn State: 23

Kentucky: 17