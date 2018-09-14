Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2018 Record: 2-0)

Maintaining a sense of urgency for every game on Penn State’s schedule, head coach James Franklin doesn’t preemptively dismiss opponents, regardless of reputation.

His suggestion at his weekly press conference that additional true or redshirt freshmen could see action against this weekend’s matchup, however, suggests he isn’t expecting the same type of test for his Nittany Lions as Appalachian State presented in Week One. Rather, hosting Kent State again following a 33-13 win for Penn State the last time these two teams played in 2016, the Nittany Lions are not girding themselves for another barnburner.

Among the reasons, maybe most important is the Golden Flashes’ inability to produce points at the rate they’ll need to keep pace with a Penn State offense that is again posting big numbers. Sure, Kent State put 54 on the board last weekend in a win against Howard, but a 31-24 loss at lowly Illinois is likely a better indicator of what to expect from this group, even with highly regarded quarterback Woody Barrett running the show.

No doubt, the Nittany Lions will have to try to handle Barrett and the Golden Flashes’ up-tempo work, with secondary players especially needing to be mindful of the quarterback’s ability to take off at a moment’s notice. A first quarter learning curve might be necessary to do so defensively, but even then, Penn State’s offense is primed for a faster start following two weekends in which only 24 combined first-half points found the scoreboard.

Opponents of Penn State that are unable to be multi-dimensional on either side of the ball typically spell trouble for those teams and Kent State is no exception. Through two games, the Golden Flashes have not passed the ball with any particular efficiency, and their rushing defense has proven to be problematic. Given the Nittany Lions’ own versatility in all three phases of the game, especially with the backing of the momentum of Saturday’s win in Pittsburgh, this final tune-up to the Big Ten season is likely to be exactly that.

Penn State: 52

Kent State: 13

Tim Owen - Blue White Illustrated Assistant Editor (2018 Record: 2-0)

After dialing in to the MAC coaches teleconference this week to hear from Sean Lewis, I came away impressed with Kent State’s new hire. At only 31 years old he seems sure in his approach and it feels as though he’s got the program heading in the right direction. Landing quarterback Woody Barrett as a juco transfer to run his high-tempo offense was a huge step this off-season and so far through two games, the results are showing on the field.

The Golden Flashes haven't won more than three games since 2013 but already this year they've pushed Illinois on the road, losing by a fourth-quarter touchdown, and then improved their margin of victory over Howard from a year ago by 40 points. Barrett, meanwhile, is completing more than 60 percent of his passes and has more rushing yards than any other QB in his conference thanks to a 117-yard effort vs the Illini. That three-win benchmark actually looks surpassable. But one of those aren't coming at Penn State this weekend. Compared to the previous two matchups, this a whole new ballpark now. And Lewis knows it.

During his conference call, he called PSU's roster a "galaxy of stars." He referred to them by name – Kevin Givens, Micah Parsons, Tariq Castro-Fields and Miles Sanders – making it clear that he had been doing his homework. That he stopped short of trying to pronounce Amani Oruwariye’s name out of courtesy to the senior’s family illustrated the respect that he has for his opponent. That’s what I liked about Lewis. He’s experienced enough to know not to anger the DB who has led the team in interceptions the past two years and already has one in each of the first two games. He's not shaking the lion, but he’s clearly not backing down either.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see his offense score once or twice early and maybe again later when the reserves are getting playing time. The tempo can be tricky, especially for those who haven't seen it at the college level, but it can also result in quick three-and-outs. That means more possession time for Penn State's offense and if that's the case, it’s going to take a lot more than a few scores to keep pace.

Penn State: 45

Kent State: 17

Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2018 Record: 2-0)

Penn State may be 2-0 heading into tomorrow's final nonconference game against Kent State, but the first two games have featured plenty of ups and downs for the Nittany Lions. This weekend shouldn't be too difficult, but I do expect the Golden Flashes to put up some points. Junior college transfer Woody Barrett has already had success against one Big Ten opponent, totaling 387 yards against Illinois. Sure, the Illini aren't Penn State, but PSU's defense has also shown that they have plenty to improve on before Big Ten play.



It's on the other side of the ball that I expect the Lions to show its superiority. Quarterback Trace McSorley and the offense should get off to a much quicker start compared to the past two weeks, although McSorley shouldn't have to do too much, as the Illini were able to rush for nearly 300 yards in that first game. Look for Miles Sanders and the rest of the running backs to have little difficulty finding space.

As long as Franklin and offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne don't punish him for his fumbles last weekend, don't be surprised if freshman running back Ricky Slade ends up totaling the most rushing yards, as Franklin hinted on Tuesday that he wants to get his young players as much experience as possible this weekend.

Penn State: 47



Kent State: 17