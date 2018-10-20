Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2018 Record: 4-2)

Penn State is in desperate need of a strong bounce back in the immediate aftermath of its successive losses to Ohio State and Michigan State in the past three weeks. Whether or not Indiana can provide that relief is what I’m not sure about yet. At a notoriously challenging place to play, largely because of lethargic, half-filled crowds at Memorial Stadium that I’m expecting again Saturday given the wind-filled weather forecast, the Nittany Lions could either dismantle the Hoosiers or find themselves sleepwalking again.

In a game that might end up being played rather exclusively on the ground, though, I’m going to give Penn State the edge. The question for me is just whether or not Penn State is going to be in the mood to play ground and pound football on Saturday afternoon. James Franklin has made the point a few times, and I’d echo it, that for the first five weeks of the season he had a team that had successively played its best game of the season. That Penn State didn’t against the Spartans last weekend doesn’t necessarily indicate that the sky is falling, but given the team’s aspirations and the déjà vu nature with which those aspirations were dashed against Ohio State and Michigan State last year, and now this, it just leads me to wonder which team will show up in Bloomington.

Taking all that into account, I’m inclined to think a bit of a replay of Illinois or Pitt could be in the works against the Hoosiers. Maybe Indiana keeps it close through the first half, both teams feeling each other out where they’re within a touchdown of one another heading into the locker room. But as tends to be the case in games like these, the second half seems to be where depth and breadth of talent tend to win out, and Penn State has a pretty consistent identity of being strong offensively in the second half anyway.

It might not be the commanding type of performance they’ll want, but Saturday’s opportunity against the Hoosiers should at least get the Nittany Lions back into the win column before another critical couple of weekends against the Big Ten West’s best.

Penn State: 35

Indiana: 20









Tim Owen - Blue White Illustrated Assistant Editor (2018 Record: 4-2)

After the incongruence of Penn State’s past two games, it’s hard to feel confident in any prediction right now. The Nittany Lions outplayed Ohio State a few weeks ago for all but a few minutes of the game and then let defeat slip through their fingers. Last week, they let a beat-up Michigan State team hang around until the end where it was able to squeak out a win in the final minute. How does a team respond after a pair of dramatic losses such as those? Honestly, I’m not quite sure.

But if there was one team against which to bang out some frustrations, this year it’s Indiana. The Hoosiers likewise are on a two-game skid, getting beat by Iowa and Ohio State by a combined score of 91-42. In their last four games, they are being outscored 136-87 with three losses and one victory, which came at Rutgers by only a touchdown, 24-17. That’s the same Rutgers team that has lost its five other games by at least three touchdowns. After beginning the season with three straight wins, including one over Virginia, this IU team appears to be hitting a wall midseason, and Penn State looks to be getting it just at the right time.

For the Nittany Lions, it’s a great spot to release some aggressions and get the taste of the previous losses out of their craw. It’s tough to say if they’ll go out to Bloomington and roll from start to finish, but even with a slow start or a porous finish, I don’t see this being any closer than two touchdowns. Indiana is averaging pretty consistently a few touchdowns per game, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see that again against a Penn State defense that has allowed at least 21 in each of the last three games. But with IU’s middle-of-the-road defense, I don’t see how Trace McSorley and the offense don’t get at least close to their points-per-game average.

Penn State: 40

Indiana: 21





Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2018 Record: 5-1)

Penn State enters the second half of its season today with a trip to Bloomington. Following a tough loss against Michigan State, it feels like a lot of people have lost faith in this coaching staff and players. I’m not one of those people. I expected this team to take a small step back this season and I think that’s what we’re seeing. But I also think they’re still a quality team, which is why some of the comments this week, by fans and media, have been over the top, in my opinion. Just because Michigan State isn’t at the level they were a few years ago doesn’t mean that they’re not a quality team. The Spartans had also beaten eight Top 10 teams in the previous five seasons. That’s an incredible stat. Give credit where credit is due.

Now, if Penn State loses today, then I may join some of you. However, I don’t expect that to happen against Indiana. Rather, I expect the Lions to right the ship before facing three straight Top 25 opponents. I actually think that if PSU would’ve won last week, this would be more of a trap game with Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin on deck. However, since they lost, I think we’re going to see a very solid effort.

One player that I expect big things from this afternoon is QB Trace McSorley. Lets be honest: Trace had one of the worst games of his career last week, missing throws that he almost always converts. But if there’s one thing I know about Trace, it’s that he’s his toughest critic, so I expect him to respond with a strong performance today. It also doesn’t hurt that the Hoosiers rank second-to-last in the Big Ten in pass defense efficiency. That bodes well for a strong performance.

Defensively, Indiana will put up points, but the Lions should keep the Hoosiers under 30. This unit has improved in recent weeks, so I’m curious to see how they respond on the road following the uptick we’ve seen since the end of September.

Penn State: 38

Indiana: 24