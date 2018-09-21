Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2018 Record: 3-0)

There are plenty of ways to make this a complicated game for Penn State. It's an unusual Friday night game, against one of the Big Ten West's worst teams a year ago, the week before one of the college football season's biggest games.

But when it comes down to it, I just don't see any of that periphery really playing a factor in this game. The reality is this: Penn State is a dynamic football team capable of scoring in bunches, in a variety of ways, with a defense that tends to find its footing and get better as the game goes along against one-dimensional offenses. Illinois is a one-dimensional offensive football team that relies heavily on the run. They'll likely have some success early, but simply don't have the firepower to dictate the type of game that it needs to when dealing with a potent team like Penn State.

Or, more simply, after a season of not breaching a 30-point threshold, Illinois has scored 31 and 34 points in games this year against Kent State and Western Illinois, respectively. Penn State has not scored fewer than 35 points in seven consecutive games and has topped 30 points in all but the Michigan State and Iowa games last season, and only five times total dating back to the start of the 2016 season.Those numbers say something about the teams they're attached to, and in this case, do not bode well for this Illini defense - returned suspended players or not.

So, is there a way for Illinois to mystify Penn State, force uncharacteristic turnovers, and turn it into a 60-minute ground game that stays close until the end - all elements I think Illinois would need to pull out a win? Maybe. I just don't see it, though.

Penn State: 56

Illinois: 10





Tim Owen - Blue White Illustrated Assistant Editor (2018 Record: 3-0)

When this Friday night game was announced a year ago, I cringed. If there’s a definition of a trap game for a Top 10 team, give me the opponent on the road, on a short week, and with a rare Friday night kickoff. Give me the Ohio State Buckeyes at home 8 days later and give me a conference that’s bowing to them and Penn State as the two early favorites – and Illinois, not so much. I don’t blame anyone for looking ahead to next week.

But there’s business to be taken care of in Champaign and that has to come first. There’s a substantial talent difference between the two sidelines, one that heavily favors PSU, but if that’s taken for granted, the Illini have enough players to battle. They’re also getting some guys back. Senior transfer and the opening day starting QB, AJ Bush Jr. is expected to return after a hamstring injury. The defense gets two returning starters back from suspension as well.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs and safety Bennet Williams, the latter whom led the team with three interceptions last year, are back, and the perception is that they arrive just in time. The secondary has been gouged with more explosive pass plays than any other in the Big Ten throughout three games, already allowing two completions of 50 yards or more. Last week they saw a 19-7 lead in the third quarter quickly turn into a 25-19 win for the Bulls. The go-ahead score in the final few minutes came by way of a 50-yard TD pass. Getting Hobbs and Williams on an occasion that coach Love Smith is billing as "Friday Night Lights" could provide a spark.

Even with two of Illinois better DBs back in the lineup, though, Trace McSorley and company are going to have their chances for big plays throughout the game, but frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if that's what it came down to, too, a few big plays in order to pull this out. With a team fixed in routine like James Franklin’s, an abbreviated week this early in the season is nothing to shrug off. Road games on a normal schedule have proven tricky for him before. Add in how Penn State is relying on a bunch of first-year players in their first true out-of-state travel game and there are plenty of reasons for pause in this one. There are also plenty of reasons to believe that Penn State will find a way to win. Just don’t be surprised if this one is tighter than it should be.

Penn State: 34

Illinois: 28





Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2018 Record: 3-0)

As Tim mentioned, this game certainly fits the profile of a trap game, but the Lions have been solid in these situations since Franklin took over, as PSU is 6-2 when they hit the road as a favorite. On top of that, Lovie Smith is 3-7 as a home underdog, so if you look at the numbers, Franklin and his staff have done a pretty good job not falling for the trap.

There are a few other numbers that also stand out, most notably 480. That’s the average amount of yards that the Illini defense has allowed in its first three games. If you take out the game against FCS opponent Western Illinois, that number grows to 534, and if you look at the one game that they faced an opponent that will have a winning record, South Florida, the Illini allowed 626 yards of offense. Penn State is substantially better than South Florida, so don’t be surprised if the Lions are able to surpass 600 yards of total offense for the second straight week.

One other number that grabs my attention is 243, which is the average amount of rushing yards that Illinois racked up during nonconference play. That puts the Illini fourth in the Big Ten heading into tonight’s game. Penn State’s defense needs to be challenged before the meat of their schedule starts next week. That's the only way these young players are going to improve, so I’ll be curious to see how they do against Mike Epstein and the rest of the Illini running backs.

Come the second half, I expect the Lions to pull away. Don’t be surprised if they start off slow, but I would be surprised if they ultimately fall for the trap.

Penn State: 48

Illinois: 20