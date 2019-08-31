How will the Nittany Lions fare in their first game of the 2019 season? BWI staff makes its picks, here.

Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2018 Record: 10-3)

The first thing to get out of the way is that Idaho is not Appalachian State.

The Vandals don’t have the personnel to win at the FCS level Big Sky Conference, let alone across the country against Penn State, and the results should demonstrate as much on Saturday.

In fact, the Nittany Lions should approach this game as an opportunity for their defense to at least see some semblance of competence while the offense is provided an outstanding opportunity to gain confidence (i.e. score points by the truckload) against an abysmal defense.

Given Penn State's difficulties offensively through the latter two-thirds of the 2018 season, I'm of the mindset that this team will need to gain its sea legs before it really gets rolling, even with (especially with?) new personnel at key positions. Still, 48 points seems like a reasonable aspiration for this group on Saturday, and I think it'll get there.

Penn State: 48

Idaho: 3









Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2018 Record: 10-3)

No need to overthink this game.

Penn State may be breaking in new starters at multiple positions, but these two programs couldn't be more different. Last season, Fresno State put up 79 points against the Vandals. Florida put up 63. Even Idaho State scored 62. I expect something similar today.

With Sean Clifford getting his first start, don't be surprised if James Franklin and Ricky Rahne keep him in the game well into the third quarter. Jahan Dotson, Justin Shorter and Daniel George should also get plenty of reps with Clifford. Even when they do swap out the first-team, I expect the Lions to keep the foot on the pedal.

Penn State: 58

Idaho: 7





Matt Herb - Blue White Illustrated Magazine Editor

Penn State has laid a few eggs on opening day. The Nittany Lions were throttled by Temple in 2015 and narrowly avoided an upset loss to Appalachian State last season.

But Idaho doesn't appear to have enough firepower on offense or defense to keep this one close.

One thing the Vandals do have is a terrific punter in Cade Coffey, and I can't help but think we'll be seeing a lot of him on Saturday.

Penn State: 52

Idaho: 10