How will the Nittany Lions fare against their next opponent, a Saturday night matchup at Beaver Stadium with Buffalo?

Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2019 Record: 1-0)

Penn State’s defense should get some worthy competition out of Buffalo’s running game, but that’s not to say this one will be competitive.

This game, like Idaho a week before, presents another opportunity for Penn State's offense to find its groove without repercussions. Whether it happens straight out of the gates or takes a quarter to get going, the Nittany Lions' are unlikely to give any ground defensively against this Buffalo offense.

Look for another big outing for Penn State’s stable of running backs as increasingly worthy opponents build on the schedule; meaning, not as many points as a week ago, but a similarly commanding path to a win for Penn State all the same.



Penn State: 44



Buffalo: 10





Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2019 Record: 1-0)



Buffalo is one of the top programs in the Mid-American Conference, but the Bulls are going through a rebuilding season after winning the MAC’s East Division last year. They should’ve won the conference championship game, too, but ultimately collapsed in the fourth quarter against Northern Illinois.

Most of the key contributors on that squad, including QB Tyree Jackson, who won the MAC’s Offensive Player of the Year award, are now gone, however, and the Bulls are being led by freshman quarterback Matt Myers. He’ll probably end up leading Buffalo to another conference championship game in the coming years - I’m a big Lance Leipold fan - but this may end up being a night to forget for the young signal-caller.

Not only has he never seen an atmosphere like Beaver Stadium, but PSU’s defense will likely end up being the best he’ll face not just this season, but in his entire collegiate career. Buffalo is set to face Kansas State, Nebraska and Maryland the next three seasons. In just his second career start, I expect Brent Pry’s defense to force multiple turnovers from Myers. The Bulls do have a good running back in sophomore Jaret Patterson, but I’d be surprised if he totals more than 60 yards rushing.

On defense, the Bulls are bringing back just a few starters from last season. They don’t have the size or speed to stick with Penn State’s receivers, so Sean Clifford should have another solid night. I think the Lions can reach 50 points tonight if they come out strong from the start.

If this game took place last year, I think the Bulls would’ve given Penn State a much tougher game that fans would expect. In 2019, however, it won’t be that close.

Penn State: 52

Buffalo: 7





Matt Herb - Blue White Illustrated Magazine Editor (2019 Record: 1-0)

I'm not sure how much we learned last weekend, so it will be interesting to see how the Lions' offense fares against an FBS defense.

Even if there's a drop-off - and really, how could there not be? - the Lions appear to have too much firepower on both sides of the ball for the Bulls to hang tough the way they did in their previous visit to Beaver Stadium.

Penn State 45

Buffalo 13





Dave Eckert - Blue White Illustrated Staff (2019 Record: 1-0)

A year ago, this game may have looked a bit like the Appalachian Sate contest that left so many Penn State fans with chests lurching and stomachs queasy. But Buffalo is rebuilding, and I expect that to show Saturday.

There is a scenario where the Bulls get a decent game out of their redshirt freshman QB and combine that with a good running game to push the Nittany Lions a bit. There's another one where the Bulls are one-dimensional on offense, Penn State takes the running game away and this one gets ugly in a hurry. I'll also be interested to see how long Sean Clifford and the first team offense stay on the field with Pitt looming next week.

Regardless, Penn State wins the game. The real question is how large the margin will be.

Penn State: 42

Buffalo: 3