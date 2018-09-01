Nate Bauer - Blue White Illustrated Editor (2017 Record: 11-2)

The first game of the schedule is always unpredictable, and for Penn State Saturday hosting Appalachian State, the notion seems that much more true.

Are the Mountaineers primed to be the same team that upset and played competitively with Top 25 teams previously? What exactly will Penn State be, given its massive turnover on both sides of the ball, from the 2016 and 2017 seasons?

Though the opportunity to overthink this one is definitely there, the reality is likely far less dramatic than it initially might seem.

Led by Trace McSorley, Penn State's offense should not have much trouble continuing its trend of putting up points against competition of Appalachian State's level, especially through the running game and in the trenches. And on the defensive side of the ball, though big plays are likely to be had by the Mountaineers, the end result seems unlikely to be of the consistency that Appalachian State would need to pull off the upset.

Instead, I expect steady doses of Penn State's running backs intermixed with the occasional explosive play from its wideouts to be more than enough to send the Nittany Lions to their first win of the 2018 season. Just don't be surprised if Appalachian State's 30th-ranked scoring offense from the 2017 season surprises somewhat.

Penn State: 42

Appalachian State: 17

Tim Owen - Blue White Illustrated Assistant Editor (2017 Record: 11-2)

As one of the best teams in the Sun Belt Conference, Appalachian State provides a formidable opponent for Penn State’s season opener. That’s about as far as it goes. Considering how I see only one, maybe two losses on PSU’s schedule this season – and a playoff destination – this certainly isn’t one.

But it’ll be a test in a few different ways, as App State is known to play the big schools tough, as we’ve heard head coach James Franklin lament for more than a week now. Too-close-for-comfort games in recent years against Georgia, Tennessee and Wake Forest – not to mention the upset at Michigan over a decade ago – prove that the Mountaineers show up to play, no matter how touted the opponent is. For that alone, PSU has to anticipate that. Based on how this coaching staff has shown to mentally prepare its teams the last couple seasons, I'm not doubting they're ready to go from the start.

Almost every matchup here favors the Nittany Lions, some by a substantial difference. So long early-season mishaps are avoided it should finish as a large margin of victory, and that’s what I’m expecting.

App State's defense is solid up the middle and returns three of its four starting defensive backs, but with Heisman hopeful Trace McSorley leading this offense – and embodying the values that his coaching staff routinely preach – there shouldn’t be anything here that slows them from moving the ball. A couple outside runs from Miles Sanders and company will keep the defense spread out and then watch for McSorley to pick it apart with timely passes and maybe a few deep balls to his young speedsters.

On the other side, I could see the Mountaineers finding the end zone once or twice. First-team all-conference RB Jalin Moore is back after a 1,000-yard season and runs behind an offensive line with experience. Meanwhile, the middle of Penn State’s defense is going to have a completely new look to it, especially for this first game. There’s also some legit athleticism at the WR spots for App State and that can test a PSU secondary that is without all four first-stringers from last season. Certainly, though, talented athletes litter PSU’s defensive backfield, too, and most of them have significant playing time under their belts in their own right, so this game will be an opportunity to face some talented WRs while acclimating to their new roles. I’m expecting App State’s offense to move the ball at times, specifically up the middle in the run game and with a deep pass or two, but it’s going to take a lot more than that to keep pace with the offense led by McSorley.

Penn State: 42

Appalachian State: 13

Ryan Snyder - Blue White Illustrated Recruiting Analyst (2017 Record: 10-3)

It’s time for Penn State prove if they’re for real or if they’re a fraud.



I’ll be the first to say that I think this program is for real, but despite everything that’s taken place over the past two years, there’s still quite a few national media members that expect the Nittany Lions to take a step back this season.

I don’t think we’ll have an answer to that question Saturday - it’ll require a drastic meltdown by PSU - but we should learn a few things about the 2018 Lions, most notably, who’s ready to step up on defense. Now that four-year starter Tyler Lamb is no longer under center, look for App. State to feed RB Jalin Moore early and often. That should work out well for Penn State, as the front seven need to be tested early in the season. This is the kind of game that should help those young players build confidence.

Offensively, PSU should score at least 40 points. Last year, Georgia led 31-0 until giving up 10 points to the Mountaineers late in the game. Clemson also won 41-10 back in 2015. One thing those two opponents have in common: both played in the national championship game that season. A sign of things to come? Fans can only hope.

Look for Trace McSorley to connect with redshirt freshman WR KJ Hamler for two scores, while Miles Sanders will add a touchdown of his own. The Lions should get close to the 30-point mark in the first half before we get a closer look at QB Sean Clifford, RB Ricky Slade and others in the second half. The Mountaineers will also punch in a late score after a getting a field goal in the first half.

Penn State: 48

Appalachian State: 10