{{ timeAgo('2020-01-13 17:23:17 -0600') }}

BWI's Penn State 2020 Projected Scholarship Roster

BWI Staff
Here's an updated look at Penn State's projected scholarship roster for the 2020 season with the entry of 11 early enrollees beginning their academic careers Monday.

For complete clarity, this is in no way representative of a depth chart. Rather, this provides an opportunity to see which positions are filled with scholarship players, and the class breakdowns that accompany them.

Check out our breakdown, below.

* denotes redshirt used

2020 Penn State Projected Scholarship Roster
Pos Fresh RS Fresh Soph Junior Senior

QB


Roberson*

Johnson*

Levis*

Clifford*


RB

Holmes


Cain

Ford

Brown*

Slade


WR

Dottin

Lambert

Dunmore*

Jones*

George*

Dotson

Hippen-hammer*

Sullivan-Brown*

Lutz*

TE

Johnson

Strange*

Kuntz*

Freiermuth


OL

Dawkins

Wallace*

Wormley*

Effner*

Scruggs*

Walker*

Holmes*

Miranda*

Thorpe *

Whigan*

Fries*

Menet*

DE




Vilbert*

Isaac

Oweh*

Tarburton*


Joseph*

Simmons*

Toney*

DT

Brevard

Mulbah

Darkwa*

Ellies*

Beamon*

Culpepper*

Hawkins*

Barber*

Hansard*

Mustipher

Shelton*

LB

Elsdon

Dixon*

Katshir*

Smith

Brooks*

Luketa

Parsons


CB

Johnson

Hardy*

Porter*

Ellis

Gordon*

Wilson

Brown*

Johnson*

Castro-Fields

S

Jennings

Rudolph*


Sutherland*

Brisker

Wade

K/P




Pinegar

Stout*


#

11

15

18

22

10

Tot

11/85

26/85

44/85

66/85

76/85
{{ article.author_name }}