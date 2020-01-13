BWI's Penn State 2020 Projected Scholarship Roster
Here's an updated look at Penn State's projected scholarship roster for the 2020 season with the entry of 11 early enrollees beginning their academic careers Monday.
For complete clarity, this is in no way representative of a depth chart. Rather, this provides an opportunity to see which positions are filled with scholarship players, and the class breakdowns that accompany them.
Check out our breakdown, below.
* denotes redshirt used
|Pos
|Fresh
|RS Fresh
|Soph
|Junior
|Senior
|
QB
|
|
Roberson*
Johnson*
|
Levis*
|
Clifford*
|
|
RB
|
Holmes
|
|
Cain
Ford
|
Brown*
Slade
|
|
WR
|
Dottin
Lambert
|
Dunmore*
Jones*
|
George*
|
Dotson
Hippen-hammer*
Sullivan-Brown*
|
Lutz*
|
TE
|
Johnson
|
Strange*
|
Kuntz*
|
Freiermuth
|
|
OL
|
Dawkins
|
Wallace*
Wormley*
|
Effner*
Scruggs*
Walker*
|
Holmes*
Miranda*
Thorpe *
Whigan*
|
Fries*
Menet*
|
DE
|
|
Vilbert*
|
Isaac
Oweh*
Tarburton*
|
|
Joseph*
Simmons*
Toney*
|
DT
|
Brevard
Mulbah
|
Darkwa*
Ellies*
Beamon*
|
Culpepper*
Hawkins*
|
Barber*
Hansard*
Mustipher
|
Shelton*
|
LB
|
Elsdon
|
Dixon*
|
Katshir*
Smith
|
Brooks*
Luketa
Parsons
|
|
CB
|
Johnson
|
Hardy*
Porter*
|
Ellis
Gordon*
Wilson
|
Brown*
Johnson*
|
Castro-Fields
|
S
|
Jennings
|
Rudolph*
|
|
Sutherland*
|
Brisker
Wade
|
K/P
|
|
|
|
Pinegar
Stout*
|
|
#
|
11
|
15
|
18
|
22
|
10
|
Tot
|
11/85
|
26/85
|
44/85
|
66/85
|
76/85