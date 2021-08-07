BWI's Greg Pickel and Nate Bauer recap Penn State's 2021 media day
Blue White Illustrated's Nate Bauer and Greg Pickel recap some of the key highlights from Penn State football's 2021 media day.
The news that defensive end Adisa Isaac is expected to miss the entire season was the biggest takeaway from the event, but there's plenty more to discuss, including Noah Cain's return and Mike Yurcich's first year as offensive coordinator.
