Penn State's 2020 preseason is expected to begin in just under a month from now, Aug. 7. However, with 37 states seeing an increase in the COVID-19 virus in recent days, plus major outbreaks in a handful of states, the 2020 college football season has never felt as questionable as it does now. The Ivy League, which was ahead of every other conference in canceling its men's and women's basketball tournaments, as well as all spring sports, is expected to announce today what will happen to its fall sports, including football. Many expect them to be moved to the spring of 2021. For the next few weeks, Blue White Illustrated's Nate Bauer, Matt Herb, Ryan Snyder and David Eckert will be discussing some of the key topics surrounding Penn State football's upcoming season. The remaining topics will be centered around the usual favorites - key contributors, win totals, etc. - but to start it all off, we'll begin with the key question that's on everyone's mind right now: Will there be a football season in fall 2020?

Penn State is expected to host Kent State on Sept. 5

Nate Bauer - Website Editor

I'm going to follow Sandy Barbour's lead on this one and just echo her sentiments regarding the roller coaster of prospects for the 2020 season: In March and April, I was certain there would be no fall football as scheduled. At best, Penn State and the rest of the college football landscape would have their seasons pushed into the spring of 2021, though I felt relatively confident that would in fact happen. The dollars and cents of it are simply too important to not put some type of money making product on the field. In May and June, the tenor seemed to shift toward more of an optimism, ultimately leading to lower COVID-19 case numbers in some of the original hot spots, including within the state of Pennsylvania. That brought about a return to football activities, then men's and women's basketball, and eventually men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball at Penn State and beyond. The past week or two, however, has deviated from that upward trajectory. The national picture is fraught with concern over case numbers and, more specifically to our realm, a return to sports. While the PGA seems to be doing well with its return to action, the initial wave of confirmed cases at college football programs coming back might have been an indication that this cannot be done safely. But with July 4 now in the rearview mirror and the July 13 official return to mandatory team activities (for those who willfully have chosen return to the program) less than a week away, my sense is that big-time college football will continue as planned, at least for the time being. The bottom line is that there are so many parties who are highly motivated to pull this off, and it seems unlikely that they'll be willing to punt on the 2020 season, even as an official delay into the spring, until they're absolutely forced into it. Like the NBA, which has started to bring its 22 teams into the Disney complex for its bubble, the prevailing mindset is that all of the planning and thought that went into creating a safe environment will work. And until it doesn't, that's the way they're going to play it. Look for college football to follow suit.

Matt Herb - Magazine Editor

I still think there’s a decent chance that we’ll have a season, but it won’t start on schedule, and it won’t consist of 12 games. The most immediate problem is that college football is running out of time to make decisions about whether to proceed. Back in the spring, there were hopes that the season could take place roughly as scheduled, but those hopes were predicated on the belief that the COVID-19 outbreak would show some signs of abating over the summer. That hasn’t happened. Many states are trending in the wrong direction, and the Power Five conferences no longer have the luxury of watching and waiting. If the season is going to start in late August/early September as scheduled, they’ll soon need to commit to a plan of action. One way out of this bind, at least temporarily, would be to scrap the nonconference season and plan for a conference-only schedule beginning Oct. 3. Pushing back opening day till the first Saturday of October would buy everyone an extra month to see whether the most recent attempts to slow the pandemic, such as increased messaging about the practicality of masks, are having an effect. It would also give conferences and universities a chance to see whether other sports are able to restart safely and, if they are, whether any of their precautions are applicable to college football. There are nine Saturdays in October and November. Teams could play nine conference games, or eight games with a bye week. As for the postseason, maybe we don’t play a bowl schedule this year. Maybe we expand the playoff to eight teams instead and let that stand as college football’s postseason. It’s also possible, of course, that the COVID situation will look just as bad in September and October as it does now. If that’s the case, then it’ll be time to consider what Sandy Barbour last week termed college football’s last resort: a spring season.

Ryan Snyder - Recruiting Analyst

For years now, Matt, Nate, Phil Grosz and myself have participated in a weekly conference call on Wednesday or Thursday. It's usually centered around our upcoming magazine or something we want to discuss on the site. Sometimes we even discuss those behind the scenes stories that we can't discuss publicly. What a tease. But for the past few months, there hasn't been a topic that we've discussed more than this one right here. Some sort of season this fall is important to not just fans and Penn State's athletic department, but also all the small businesses that are impacted by the Penn State football program. Blue White Illustrated ranks high on that list. Both Matt and Nate can vouch that I've been all over the place when we've discussed this. Back in April, I had serious doubts that we'd see college football before March 2021. Fast-forward to early-June and I was saying that we'd not only see football in the fall, but that all 12 games would be played. After all, more games equals more money. Without fans in the stands, these schools need every cent they can get. So here we are, a week into July and things aren't looking good nationally. The United States is set to surpass 3,000,000 confirmed cases very soon. That's a big number, but the more glaring issue to me is that 22 states have seen a 200 percent increase or more since that state relaxed its stay-at-home orders. That's nearly half the country. In addition to the states you're hearing about regularly, Oregon (625% increase), Oklahoma (386%), Louisiana (342%) Michigan (297%) and Alabama (280%) have all seen their numbers triple or more since reopening. All of those states also have some pretty good college football programs located within their borders. Unlike what happened in April and May, many of us are back to living a somewhat normal life now. I'm just as guilty as anyone. Unless we go back to sheltering in place, which isn't going to happen, it's hard to see how these numbers are going to decrease anytime soon. Some states will go down, but others will absolutely go up. I don't feel good about where this is headed. With that all said, I still think we're going to see games in September, but all it takes is a few outbreaks to ruin everything. With roughly 13,000 college football players in the Football Bowl Subdivision, that's going to happen somewhere, forcing forfeits and schedule changes. I think that's all but guaranteed. Schools will continue to play for financial reasons, but this won't be a normal season. I know Penn State and other schools want to host fans, but I don't see how that can happen right now. Just like in the NHL, NBA and MLB, we'll be adding an asterisk next to whichever program emerges as the champion, if we get that far.

David Eckert - BWI Contributor