Penn State football is more than halfway through its spring practices for 2021 and the BWI Staff is tackling the big issues facing the program this spring with a series of roundtable discussions, continuing today.

Pick a player who needs to maximize the program's spring practice session the most:

Theo Johnson could be a critical piece of Penn State's passing offense this season. (Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics)

David Eckert - BWI Staff

The tight end position is a place on the depth chart where the Nittany Lions are loaded with potential this spring. For the first time in two seasons, it’s also a position where Penn State has no real known commodities. Both Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange earned some reps down the stretch last year after star tight end Pat Freiermuth was struck by an injury that ended his season, and both gave fans plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Penn State’s future at that position. Reviews this spring regarding Tyler Warren — who is entering his second season on campus — have been positive as well. But the opportunity for development and — perhaps more crucially — the chance to fully immerse himself in an offense, feels especially key for Johnson. Johnson played 139 snaps on offense over five games last year, and came away with four receptions for 56 yards. He made an impression when used as a blocker, too, using his 6-foot-6, 251-pound frame to execute blocks against opposition that was typically much more experienced than he was. “I think me and Theo did a good job blocking, doing what we had to do for our role,” fellow tight end Brenton Strange said last week. “I think honestly that us developing as blockers came with how Pat went down and just being students of the game, listening to stuff that he had to say.” Speaking in the midst of winter workouts, Penn State tight ends coach Ty Howle was impressed with Johnson’s performance. “Theo Johnson's a guy — he looks great through winter workouts so far,” Howle said. “Big, long, strong guy that can run and really do some explosive things, so really excited about him. He's learned and he's progressed.” The more chances Johnson gets to learn and progress the better. Receiving the benefit of instruction and repetition this spring that he missed out on last year will be crucial in the ongoing development of a player the Nittany Lions hope can contribute significantly at tight end this season.

Ryan Snyder - Recruiting Analyst

You should know by now which position group I’m going to go to for this one. The question is, which player do I pick? The first one that came to mind at linebacker was Jesse Luketa. Just going over his PFF chart, it was truly a tail of two seasons. As we’ve discussed before, he graded out as one of the worst linebackers in the Big Ten through the first five games, then flipped a switch against Michigan, finishing with a cumulative grade of 75.1 in those final four games. If he can do that or improve in 2021, it’ll be a good season for Luketa. Another player that came to mind was Curtis Jacobs. Although he played just 64 snaps, which really isn’t much, his overall grade of 72.3 overall was the highest of any linebacker last year. The snap discrepancy - Brooks, Luketa and Brandon Smith all played more than 400 snaps - is too large to truly compare him to others, but Jacobs was solid against both the run and the pass, leading the team with the best grades in those two areas, too. Again, small sample size, but encouraging nonetheless. Add in Lance Dixon’s departure and that makes this spring all the more important for Jacobs. But when you really look at who could make the biggest strides this spring and impact this defense the most come September, can you pick anyone other than Brandon Smith? Last season, Smith had one or two moments in just about every game that stood out and got fans excited, but he also struggled at times with the basics. Eight tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception explain those “wow” moments, but he also had just 37 tackles all season, compared to 60 and 59, respectively, for Brooks and Luketa. Stats don’t always paint the picture, but I think in this case they kind of do. “Brandon's got a great work ethic and, to be honest, has worked through some challenges and I think is turning the corner. You're going to see him flash and do some nice things, and you're still going to see some areas where he's still got to grow and be better,” Brent Pry said back in December. “But, I see improvement in him every week and that's what I'm looking for from everybody when we evaluate the guys; if you keep working towards your full potential. I think he's done a good job of that.” When you look at Penn State’s linebacker corps, you won’t find many people arguing who’s the best athlete of the bunch. At 6-foot-3, 244 pounds, Smith has the size and athleticism to excite NFL scouts, but he has to start being more consistent between the tackles if he’s going to reach his potential. If he can put together a more consistent campaign in 2021, while also continuing to sprinkle in splash plays, it’ll go a long way in restoring Penn State’s defense, and specifically its linebacker corps, to the standards everyone expects.

Nate Bauer - Website Editor