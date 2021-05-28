BWI Roundtable: Which Nittany Lions should be named captains in 2021?

Penn State football's spring practices are in the books, leaving the program dialed into its offseason workouts ahead of a highly anticipated preseason camp in July and August. With fewer than 100 days until the start of the season, we're kicking around some of the points of conversation still to be determined in a staff roundtable format.

Question: Which Nittany Lions should be named captains?

OFFENSE

Nate Bauer

The quarterback doesn't necessarily have to be a captain, but it sure is better when the position is filled with someone with an established record of leadership and experience. Sean Clifford, rollercoaster though his career at Penn State has been, fits that bill. Now entering his fifth year in the program, Clifford has the universal respect of his teammates for having an unrelenting work ethic, a team-first approach to his words and actions, and a constant dedication to the process of improving. Coming off a challenging 2020 campaign, those qualities have only been furthered, according to teammates and coaches throughout the program this spring. And, having weathered that storm last season, the captain from a season ago should be able to serve in that capacity with an even fuller cache of credibility than before.

David Eckert

Jahan Dotson’s move from unknown commodity to ‘The Man’ on the offensive side of the ball for Penn State has come about very quickly, and it would make sense for a captaincy to accompany that transformation. Now a senior, Dotson is among the most experienced members of Penn State’s WR room, alongside Cam Sullivan-Brown. He came back when he didn’t have to, and that will surely have earned him some respect among his peers. He also spent a lot of time this spring discussing what he wants to be remembered for. He makes no attempt to hide the fact that he wants to be legendary — a concept that is suddenly on the table after he broke out in emphatic fashion as the Big Ten’s leading wideout in 2020.. That sounds like the kind of guy you want leading your team to me.

DEFENSE

Nate Bauer

The one thing that comes across immediately when interacting with P.J. Mustipher is that you can't not like him. His personality and character is simply so strong, he possesses such an infectious and gregarious spirit, and his work ethic is unparalleled, that you can instinctively understand that if you're on the wrong side of Mustipher, you're on the wrong side of the argument. Having that element on the defensive side of the ball this season, particularly at his position, makes him another perfect choice for captaincy with the Nittany Lions. And really, given his personal disappointment in his 2020 performance, and the effort with which he's approached the ensuing offseason, his case is even stronger than it may have already been to fill that role. If my words aren't enough to do the convincing, let Dwight Galt do the talking: “P.J. Mustipher has taken it to a whole new level. He's gained some weight and he's asserted himself as that guy on that defensive front, both physically and spiritually. He's done a great job of leadership and we're looking forward to seeing him in the middle this year.” Ready to take on an even bigger role in this, his senior season in the program, now's the perfect time for Mustipher to make his debut as a captain.

Dave Eckert

Tariq Castro-Fields is similar to Dotson in that he likely had the opportunity to play professionally after last season, but chose not to. Castro-Fields, Dotson and Jaquan Brisker had a FaceTime call over the offseason, and decided there that Penn State’s 4-5 record last season was not acceptable and that they couldn’t leave the program on those terms. There was likely a bit more to Castro-Fields’ decision than just that, but his desire to leave Penn State football better than he found it is no doubt a sign of a leader, and something his teammates will respect. He’s been spending the offseason working with a young Penn State cornerback room, too, and that will play a part. Plus, he simply offers more experience than many of his teammates. He’s entering his fifth season in State College and has been playing an important part since his true freshman campaign.

Should Jordan Stout get a special teams captain's nod ahead of his senior season with the Nittany Lions? (Penn State Athletics/Mark Selders)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nate Bauer

Sure, picking Jonathan Sutherland is probably cheating when it comes to a prognostication roundtable. So what? Coming off back-to-back seasons as a special teams captain, odds are strong and about as close to a guarantee as you're going to get, that he'll fill the role again for a third year in the program this season. His embrace of special teams, particularly in a Penn State team that so highly values them, was enough to give Sutherland the nod to wear No. 0 in the specially selected honor, and he was named the 2019 Captain's Award winner for his leadership as just a redshirt sophomore. Now set for his fifth season, Penn State will no doubt rely on Sutherland to provide that same standard-bearing influence on the rest of the team this year.

Dave Eckert