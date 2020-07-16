A week ago, the Big Ten announced that, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty it has created, no out of conference competition would take place for any of its fall sports. In the Big Ten, that edict encompasses men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and most pertinent to our interests, football. Gone from the schedule are Penn State's trip to Virginia Tech, Ohio State's jaunt west to Oregon, Michigan's date at Washington, and Iowa's annual showdown with Iowa State, among others. So what will the collective impact be of these changes? The Big Ten has not yet announced its revisions to the schedule, noting in its press release that decisions would be made "at a later date." So in the meantime, we're left to wonder what that might look like and, maybe more important, what the potential impacts will be for Penn State and the rest of the conference.

James Franklin was forced to hire four new assistant coaches in the off-season.

Nate Bauer - Website Editor

Flexibility has been the key word throughout this pandemic in regards to major sports and their ability to be played, and the Big Ten's move to a conference-only schedule this fall is to enhance that flexibility, according to its own press release. "By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic." Having no choice but to continue to move ahead under the current system, while keeping an eye on every possible change still in play, that left Penn State head coach James Franklin to take an optimistic stance in his first reaction to the move. "I get it. We've been talking about it for a couple weeks. I think the biggest thing is the control that it creates," Franklin told Ross Tucker on his podcast. " If we do have a stoppage of play, and the conference needs to shut things down for a couple weeks, it's obviously easier to do that when it's all conference on conference. And then obviously, all the protocols that we're going to have as a conference to keep everybody as safe as we possibly can. Not that we don't think that other schools will do it, but obviously when you're playing different levels of schools with different types of budgets and what they're able to do, it can be complicated. "So I think when you took all those things into consideration, we just felt like this was the best thing to do moving forward, and still give us an opportunity to hopefully have a Big Ten champion. And then depending on how this thing all plays out, maybe even a team or two in the college football playoff if things continue to trend in that direction." If one of those teams is going to be Penn State, I'm not sure that the change in schedule really has a huge impact either way. But, as I see it, it's probably to Penn State's benefit. Certainly, Penn State has shown that it, by and large, takes care of business against out of conference opponents. Since falling in the Rose Bowl to Southern Cal, a season also marked by the loss at Pitt in 2016, Penn State's only blemish against an out of conference opponent has been Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. Rather, at least as I perceive it, the program's major hurdle to reaching the College Football Playoff in each of the past three years, has been the grueling, unrelenting nature of the Big Ten schedule. Not that a loss to Ohio State is a given every year, but the Buckeyes are one of the truly dominant teams in the sport right now, meaning that a close loss isn't an eliminating factor to the CFP committee. Instead, in 2017, '18, and '19, it's been the other losses that have kneecapped the Nittany Lions' chances to reach the playoffs. Surely, the Nittany Lions would have been in the conversation without the loss at Michigan State in 2017, who knows what might have happened without the late-game letdown to the Spartans again in '18, and the grind of an 8-0 start finally caught up to Penn State at Minnesota when the calendar flipped to November last year. Now, eliminate nonconference opponents from the schedule and space out eight, nine or 10 games over the duration of a normal season. Considering the many times Franklin has publicly complained about the lack of a standardized schedule format for major college football (namely, that the SEC only plays an eight-game conference schedule), and his perspective that playing a Big Ten East gauntlet of a schedule every season eliminates the need for a marquee out of conference matchup, and this change is absolutely to Penn State's benefit. Fewer games with more time to play them, against a conference schedule that guarantees respect if you can get through it, and Penn State is right where it wants to be. Assuming, of course, that this all comes to fruition.

Matt Herb - Magazine Editor

My first thought was that Penn State won’t be affected at all by the elimination of its nonconference games, since the likelihood of a fall season has been diminishing for a while now. But that just feels unnecessarily negative. Although the past few weeks have offered one sobering reminder after another that the United States is nowhere close to a return to normalcy, the Big Ten hasn’t given up on playing football during the current calendar year. So let’s assume that Penn State actually does open its season sometime in September. How will it be affected by having to begin against a Big Ten opponent instead of Kent State? For one thing, the Nittany Lions will need their young players to be ready from the jump. That’s probably not going to be a problem at, say, defensive end or outside linebacker; they’ve got some sophomores ready to go at those positions who have already gotten plenty of game experience and should be prepared to step in immediately. But what about at wide receiver? The Lions are almost certainly going to be relying heavily on freshmen here, and now those players’ first taste of college football is going to be against a conference opponent. We still don’t know who that opponent will be. PSU was supposed to open its Big Ten season against Northwestern, but it’s unclear how much of that slate, if any, is going to remain intact once the league revamps its schedule. Still, no matter who that first game is against, it’s going to be a league game, not a visit from a Mid-American Conference middleweight. Of course, those young players were going to have to be ready to perform early in the season no matter what. Penn State’s originally scheduled road opener was at Virginia Tech in week two, so for the freshman wideouts, the acclimation period was always going to be pretty short. The Big Ten’s decision just makes it a little shorter. Thinking about all the changes that college football is going to have to make in order to play a season, the biggest disadvantage I see for Penn State has less to do with the schedule than with the strict limitations that are sure to be imposed on fan attendance. The Big Ten is full of great, raucous venues. Think Camp Randall, Kinnick Stadium, the Horseshoe. But even among the best of the best, there’s no place like the Beav, and there’s no team in the conference that has benefitted more from its home field edge than Penn State, especially on White Out nights. If Penn State plays Ohio State this year in a mostly (or entirely) empty Beaver Stadium, one of the Lions’ greatest assets will be negated. That said, if Penn State plays Ohio State anywhere this year, I’ll consider that a win for college football and for the country. Because it will mean that things are trending in the right direction again after weeks of truly disheartening news.

Will Penn State lose its advantage of a Beaver Stadium home crowd when it hosts Ohio State this season?

Ryan Snyder - Recruiting Analyst

For the past year now, I’ve been pointing to 2020 as the year fans should circle on their calendars. When Tommy Stevens elected to transfer to Mississippi State, all but handing the quarterback job to Sean Clifford, I looked at it as a good thing. With a full-year of experience under his belt, a returning offensive line and plenty of other key players on both sides of the ball, I’ve been looking at 2020 as the next realistic opportunity for Penn State to make a run at the Big Ten championship. Another reason for that was the schedule itself. Playing at Virginia Tech in week two was a great opportunity for young players to gain confidence. The Hokies are a respected program but not on Penn State’s level at the moment. Lane Stadium isn’t an easy place to play, yet despite that, the Nittany Lions were a projected six-point favorite. I think that experience would’ve been ideal as long as they played to their potential. Get a big win over a respected program, but don’t face a team that’s in that first- or second-tier right now. Now, on top of all the other changes over the past five months, we don’t even know what the schedule may look like this season. Personally, I’d be surprised if the Big Ten made wholesale changes. I still expect the majority of currently scheduled opponents to be played, although I could see dates changing. I think it’s clear that conference wants to add in a few more bye weeks in case of cancellations. Makes sense. But in a year that looked so promising on paper, at least, in my eyes, any major changes like this can’t be considered a positive, especially when you consider all the coaching changes. It’s not just about having a new offensive coordinator. Phil Trautwein is teaching an entirely new way to the offensive line and Taylor Stubblefield has to work with six players who have freshman eligibility this season. Now, they have no choice but to hit the ground running.

David Eckert - BWI Contributor