A new OC… an incumbent starter with something to prove… an untested backup looking to take the next step… a January enrollee with an opportunity to wow the coaching staff. Yeah, the quarterback group might be the obvious answer to this question, but I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t the position group I’m most focused on this spring.

It’s also the main reason I’d be disappointed if we don’t get a spring game this year. Maybe we wouldn’t be getting a very revealing preview of what Mike Yurcich is cooking up if the Nittany Lions were to hold a game. But we would get an extended look at Ta’Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux. We’d get a chance to see how composed they look in a gamelike environment and assess, to a limited degree, their readiness to play backup roles behind Sean Clifford.

In so doing, we’d get an idea of just how big a priority the transfer portal will be in the coming months. It seems all but certain that the Lions will be looking for another quarterback after spring drills conclude and the portal fills with QBs who don’t see a path to significant playing time at their current schools. But will a fourth scholarship QB, one who is ready to be the backup or maybe even challenge for the starting job, be a luxury or a necessity? That’s what spring practice will tell us, and the spring game, if there is one, would offer a window into the staff’s evaluation process. A smudgy, cloudy window, but a window nonetheless.

Also, there’s a possibility that a spring game could be more revealing than we think. In April 2016, making his first appearance in Penn State’s new, Joe Moorhead-designed offense, Trace McSorley went 23 of 27 for 281 yards in the Blue-White Game, throwing four touchdown passes and one interception. That turned out to be a pretty good indication of what was to come. In 2019, Clifford hit 11 of 19 passes for 118 yards and a TD, and also carried six times for a team-high 31 yards. That, too, was prophetic.

We might not have a chance to see Penn State’s quarterbacks in action until September, but even if spring drills take place mostly or entirely behind closed doors, this position group warrants all the attention it is surely going to receive.