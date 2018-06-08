Penn State's 2018 season is still months away, but BWI is ready to ponder some of the bigger questions that will dominate the summer months leading into the action. Today, we continue our offseason series with prognostications for the Nittany Lions' linebacker group.

The Question: Will Penn State's linebackers be upgraded as a unit in 2018?

Ryan Snyder - BWI Recruiting Analyst It sounds as if Manny Bowen could return to Penn State down the road, but he’s expected to be out for this season. Jason Cabinda and Brandon Smith weren’t the most athletic duo, but both were very smart players that knew how to read plays and not get caught out of position. Because of that, I think it’s going to be tough for this group to be better at the start of the season, but as we progress into Big Ten play and beyond, they should be able to hold their own. Senior Koa Farmer has proven that he can be that sideline-to-sideline player that every team needs, especially in today’s game. Farmer has played well over the past few seasons, but he’s going to have to take his game up another level this year. I think he can do that. The key player to this year’s unit, in my opinion, will be junior Cam Brown. Like Farmer, he has the athleticism to track guys down and cover backs out of the backfield, but he’s also been caught out of position at times. Like all linebackers, that improves with experience, so I do believe that he could be ready for a breakout season. If Brown is able to take his game to the next level, then yes, this unit probably will be better. One thing that’s become clear about the up-and-coming group of young backers is that they have plenty of talent. Of course, fans are very excited about Micah Parsons and they should be. He’s already physically capable of playing the position and he’s only going to get better as he gains experience. Jarvis Miller has also made some plays in a limited role while Ellis Brooks reportedly had a solid spring at the middle linebacker position. Jake Cooper and Jan Johnson have also proven that they can play. Both players have had the entire offseason to get healthy now, but will they, especially Cooper, be able to go an entire season without getting injured? Only time will tell. I think we’re going to see this unit come together as the season moves on, but they’re going to miss Cabinda’s leadership early in the year. That could allow the opposition to bust open a few big plays throughout the first few games, but they have plenty of talent and an excellent linebacker coach in Brent Pry. By the end of the year, Penn State fans should be excited about what they’re seeing from this group. Just be patient as they work out the kinks during non-conference play.

Tim Owen - BWI Staff Koa Farmer convinced me. Penn State has some spots to fill in the middle of its defense, yes. Nowhere is that more true than at linebacker where it loses captain Jason Cabinda and key backup Brandon Smith to graduation. Meanwhile, Manny Bowen has been suspended for an indefinite time period and has yet to reappear on the official roster. Without them, they each leave a unique void. But James Franklin’s year-by-year rise in the recruiting rankings brings reinforcements. Additionally, there's some experience still in the LB room, and for a guy like Farmer, one of Franklin’s first four-stars to join him at PSU, a breakout senior year could be what lifts this unit over the top. After speaking to Farmer recently for BWI’s upcoming preseason magazine, he got me thinking. The groundswell of young talent led by an experienced fifth-year senior who is hungry for success might just be the proper mix for the LBs to become part of the defense’s strength. In our interview, Farmer couldn’t say enough about some of the newcomers. For someone who runs the 40-yard dash himself in around 4.4 seconds, Farmer raved about Micah Parsons and his speed. “He’s fast as lightning, strong,” Farmer told me. “When he runs to the football it’s crazy.” Fellow early enrollee Jesse Luketa has also caught his eye – not just with his size but also his football IQ. Meanwhile Ellis Brooks has shown some of the requisite leadership tendencies to take over for Cabinda. “For him to take on the leadership role like Jason did is really a cool thing to see,” Farmer added. Also Jarvis Miller has been playing faster and more comfortably, while Cam Brown, who quickly has become a bulked up junior with a couple years of playing time under his belt, is setting himself up for a strong junior campaign. And if it’s not Brooks running with the 1s as the MLB, then Jan Johnson is a trustworthy and reliable option to help shore up the middle, while letting the athletes roam free on the outside – because there are a lot of athletes here. No matter who starts at Mike, though, it is Farmer's time to be the leader of this group. The former safety-convert says he’s grown only more comfortable at the position and he’s officially cross-trained at all three LB spots. He assured me that we’ll see him in the box. If he’s able to hold up there on a regular basis and provide a larger role than as a third-down filler then he could – and I think he will – help upgrade this unit. Brown is in for a big year, too, and as the freshmen begin to assume their roles, they'll only continue the upward trend.