What are your initial impressions of the preliminary Big Ten plan for football in January, February, and March?

Blue White Illustrated reported Wednesday the Big Ten's preliminary plans for a "spring" football season, beginning the first week in January and running through March, featuring eight-game schedules, a bye week for every team, and ultimately, a chance for a conference championship between the winners of the East and West Divisions. What's it all mean? BWI's staff weighs in today with our impressions of the tentative plan and what it might mean for the Nittany Lions moving forward.

Can James Franklin and Penn State get behind the Big Ten's plans for a January through March "spring" season?

Matt Herb - Magazine Editor

When asked last week about the feasibility of a spring football season, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said that she and her Big Ten colleagues had “put something together that I think is very compelling and that our student-athletes and our fans and our communities will be pretty interested in.” I’m not sure the plan that Ryan and Nate outlined yesterday is going to garner the sort of universal acclaim that Big Ten athletic officials would undoubtedly like to hear, but it does make the best of a bad situation. The Big Ten has to hit a very small target here: Its season has to include enough games to produce a legitimate conference champion and also recoup a substantial portion of the revenue the league is losing by sitting out this fall. But the season also has to end quickly enough that Big Ten teams don’t spend the rest of the off-season playing catch-up as they prepare for the much more meaningful fall 2021 campaign. There’s been some talk of delaying the start of the next season, but if the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are able to play this fall, they aren’t going to have any incentive to accommodate the Big Ten and Pac-12 by cutting short or delaying the 2021 season. So, how does the Big Ten’s reported plan reconcile these contradictory requirements? Reasonably well, actually. The early-January start date is smart, even if it means that games will have to take place at neutral sites. The mid-March finale makes sense, too, as Big Ten teams are going to need ample time to recuperate and refocus. It’s unclear whether some version of spring practice is going to be possible under this arrangement, but at least there is a five-month window in-between the end of the winter/spring season and the start of the next one. Given the circumstances, my only real disappointment with this plan is that it throws a bucket of cold water on the possibility of a Rose Bowl-type game between the Big Ten and Pac-12 champs. Yes, a bowl game would extend the season by a week. But it would also lend a bit more significance to the chase for the league title and would wrap up a sad and unsatisfying year in college football with a classic matchup in one of the game’s most hallowed venues. Here’s hoping that the Big Ten and Pac-12 can find a way to make it happen.

Ryan Snyder - Recruiting Analyst

Just like we saw in Europe with its top soccer leagues, plus here in the United States with the NBA and NHL, these plans are centered around maximizing every dollar they can get from television. Playing these games would provide FOX and ABC/ESPN the content that they've paid for, while also allowing each Big Ten school to bring home at least a portion of the revenue they usually see. But unlike those other leagues, who had already started their seasons prior to the pandemic, the Big Ten's season isn't going to end like it normally would. At least Liverpool, who won the English Premier League, finished its season with the same goal it had at the beginning. The same can be said for a club like Chelsea, who didn't win the league, but did finish fourth, earning the consolation prize of a Champions League birth. College football has consolation prizes, too. They're called bowl games. This plan doesn't really allow for any of that. It doesn't even allow for the big prize, which is a berth in the College Football Playoff and a shot at winning a national championship. To me, this feels like an exhibition season. Sure, they'll keep track of standings and someone will be crowned the Big Ten champion, but with limited or no postseason play, it feels like this is just about keeping television partners happy and recouping as much broadcast money as they can get. Sure, we'll all watch it, but without the opportunity to challenge other Power Five schools in the postseason, what are some of these schools playing for after they lose a game or two? It doesn't feel like they're playing for much.

David Eckert - BWI Staff

The key question, to me, surrounding the idea of a spring college football season is this: Are you giving the athletes enough to play for in order to validate the risk associated with holding a full season close to the beginning of (hopefully) a normal college football season in the fall and, for some players, the NFL? After looking at the roadmap reported by BWI yesterday, I’m still on the fence. I think eight games is a good thing. It minimizes the risk of injury and wear and tear, and the TV slot creativity on the part of the conference might be a sly way to offset the loss of revenue from playing fewer games. Truthfully, I wouldn’t hate to see that number moved to six, with each team playing the others from its division before the conference championship. I’m glad that the prize of playing for the Big ten title is still available. Without it these would feel an awful lot like scrimmage games. I think the Rose Bowl idea is a fun one too. That game would essentially be a spring national title game (and would also probably fuel endless hours of insufferable sports talk on the debate shows assuming the fall season gets completed and a national champion is crowned.) The other aspect of what was reported that’s interesting to me is that these games will be played at neutral sites. Does that indicate that the Big Ten wants to follow the “bubble” model currently being used by the NBA and NHL? If college classes haven’t all moved online by then, will the players be asked to step away from the classroom to live in a bubble environment? If so, that would be a pretty stark deviation from the student-first facade that the NCAA and its member institutions cling to. That could open the door to more change to the college athletics model down the road.

Nate Bauer - Website Editor