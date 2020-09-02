BWI Roundtable: Is a fall season still a possibility?
Given Tuesday’s news, are you optimistic that the Big Ten could start its season this fall?
Blue White Illustrated spent all day Tuesday tracking and following up on news that President Donald Trump reached out to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to discuss the possibility of a fall start to the conference's football season.
BWI's staff weighs in today with our impressions of the possibility for fall football and what it might mean for the Nittany Lions moving forward.
Matt Herb - Magazine Editor
Let’s put it this way: When it comes to a real fall football season – and by “real” I mean one that’s roughly concurrent with the SEC, ACC and Big 12 seasons – the Big Ten is almost certainly not at the 1-yard line and may not even be in the red zone. To me, a January-March season still feels like the most plausible scenario, with a November start also looking like a possibility.
The most substantive aspect of the Trump administration’s push to get Big Ten football restarted has to do with the possibility of the league receiving access to rapid, low-cost testing. For obvious reasons, such tests would address one of the biggest hurdles to playing a fall season. I’ll leave it to the public health experts to weigh in on whether this would be a wise use of a finite resource, but let’s say for the sake of argument that everyone is OK with college athletes being prioritized. Will the Big Ten be able to get a sufficient number of tests? Will it have access to those tests for the duration of the season? And will the testing be accurate enough to keep players, coaches and staff safe? The Big Ten has already shown that it’s going to err on the side of caution, so if the answer to any of those questions is “no” or “maybe,” then we’re probably not going to see Penn State and its conference brethren in action in October.
It seems a little presumptuous to have a conversation about restarting Big Ten football just a day after Iowa announced that it was suspending practice in all of its sports. Iowa had been one of only three Big Ten schools to vote in favor of playing football this fall, and like much of the Great Plains, its home state was weathering the COVID outbreak better than the coasts and the Deep South. But now the Hawkeyes are dealing with 93 positive tests among athletes, coaches and staff, and their workouts are shut down until Sept. 7 at the earliest. The speed with which their home state went from safe zone to hot spot, coupled with the campus outbreaks that have shut down in-person classes at a number of schools, make me think that the season is still very much in jeopardy even in the leagues that are planning to play this fall.
Maybe rapid-testing advances will change how we think about the feasibility of playing football in a pandemic. But time is not on the Big Ten’s side. While I certainly wouldn’t rule anything out, it still seems to me that January is a much more realistic option for when the season might begin.
Ryan Snyder - Recruiting Analyst
Not much has changed for me. I still believe that January remains the most realistic start, although there does seem to be significant support to start around Thanksgiving from coaches and athletic directors. Starting then would give schools a makeshift bubble for at least a portion of the season, as the majority of schools are expected to send their students home earlier than normal this year. There are other reasons, too, so it does make sense.
The problem is that I don’t believe coaches and athletic directors have the pull that some thought they might. If that were the case, no way that vote ends up 11-3 in favor to suspend. Maybe that’s changed a little bit following all the blowback, but either way, it’ll require six Big Ten presidents to change their mind within a matter of weeks. If they’re going to play in the second or third week of October, this would have to be put into motion over the next two weeks. That seems like a stretch to me.
Also, at this point, almost a month removed from that decision, why would you not wait to see what happens with the other conferences before starting up? What happens if there are issues in the SEC or the ACC or wherever? What happens if the Big Ten were to start its season in October, only to have to suspend it a month later? If you think this has been a public relations disaster, imagine second-guessing what proved to be the right decision.
That’s why I think November is the absolute earliest the Big Ten could start, and that’s only if everything goes just about perfect in the other conferences. Kevin Warren and the school presidents wanted to look smart and beat everyone to the punch, thinking they were doing the right thing. The jury is still out on that, and I don’t see how they could go back on that decision without any feedback from the conferences.
Nate Bauer - Website Editor
Let's get the obvious out of the way from the top, again, since no amount of repetition is enough on this: The Big Ten presidents and commissioner Kevin Warren fudged up.
The decision itself to cancel all fall sports, made under the constraints of all its institutions participating and all of their fall sports competing, could well have been the right call. But the notion that the conference didn't allow for the possibility of advancements to alleviate its concerns, which now are very much happening on a near daily basis, remains a baffling misstep.
So when reports started to filter through in the wake of Trump's Tuesday morning Tweet that the conversation with Warren related mostly to testing, the obviousness of the Big Ten's ill-planned, rushed decision became that much more clear.
If point of care testing can be done efficiently, reliably, and accurately, on a massive scale for the conference, one of the major hurdles to playing will have been cleared for the Big Ten's decision makers. No doubt, resolutions still need to develop for the myocarditis concerns that helped lead to the decision to postpone until the spring. But if or when reliable testing and a contact tracing infrastructure are put into place, across the board for every Big Ten program, the odds of spreading COVID-19 while participating in practices or other team activities can, in theory, be substantially mitigated.
The issue, as I see it, isn't the timeline of getting everyone up and running in time for an October or even an early November start to a conference-only schedule. Call my cynical, or Big Ten-biased, but I've long been of the mindset that college football already has the most deeply flawed system of crowning a champion in sports. Now take two of the five power conferences out of the mix and you mean to tell me that this completely cloudy season of college football is just as legitimate as any other year?
Malarkey.
If the developments to ensure that Big Ten football can be safely played are near, then by all means, they should be even more robust by January. If they're even more robust by January - mind you, I'm not talking about a widely distributed vaccine - then maybe some of the restrictions for fan attendance will also be lessened in the Big Ten's footprint. Maybe, with the right protocols in place, and some planning that goes beyond closing ones eyes and crossing fingers, the Big Ten can stop tripping over itself and create something approximating a worthwhile January to March season that doesn't upend a fall 2021 schedule.
Call it JV football if you want, but the Big Ten has already shown its appetite for going it alone. To think now that as a conference it's going to scramble to play catch-up is just wishful thinking and a compounding of the problem it created for itself by rushing into its first decision.
In that vein, fall football is certainly a possibility for the Big Ten as a bottom line proposition, but given the context, is highly unlikely in my mind at this point.
