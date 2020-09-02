Given Tuesday’s news, are you optimistic that the Big Ten could start its season this fall?

Blue White Illustrated spent all day Tuesday tracking and following up on news that President Donald Trump reached out to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to discuss the possibility of a fall start to the conference's football season. BWI's staff weighs in today with our impressions of the possibility for fall football and what it might mean for the Nittany Lions moving forward.

Could Penn State and the rest of the Big Ten realistically be back in action this fall?

Matt Herb - Magazine Editor

Let’s put it this way: When it comes to a real fall football season – and by “real” I mean one that’s roughly concurrent with the SEC, ACC and Big 12 seasons – the Big Ten is almost certainly not at the 1-yard line and may not even be in the red zone. To me, a January-March season still feels like the most plausible scenario, with a November start also looking like a possibility. The most substantive aspect of the Trump administration’s push to get Big Ten football restarted has to do with the possibility of the league receiving access to rapid, low-cost testing. For obvious reasons, such tests would address one of the biggest hurdles to playing a fall season. I’ll leave it to the public health experts to weigh in on whether this would be a wise use of a finite resource, but let’s say for the sake of argument that everyone is OK with college athletes being prioritized. Will the Big Ten be able to get a sufficient number of tests? Will it have access to those tests for the duration of the season? And will the testing be accurate enough to keep players, coaches and staff safe? The Big Ten has already shown that it’s going to err on the side of caution, so if the answer to any of those questions is “no” or “maybe,” then we’re probably not going to see Penn State and its conference brethren in action in October. It seems a little presumptuous to have a conversation about restarting Big Ten football just a day after Iowa announced that it was suspending practice in all of its sports. Iowa had been one of only three Big Ten schools to vote in favor of playing football this fall, and like much of the Great Plains, its home state was weathering the COVID outbreak better than the coasts and the Deep South. But now the Hawkeyes are dealing with 93 positive tests among athletes, coaches and staff, and their workouts are shut down until Sept. 7 at the earliest. The speed with which their home state went from safe zone to hot spot, coupled with the campus outbreaks that have shut down in-person classes at a number of schools, make me think that the season is still very much in jeopardy even in the leagues that are planning to play this fall. Maybe rapid-testing advances will change how we think about the feasibility of playing football in a pandemic. But time is not on the Big Ten’s side. While I certainly wouldn’t rule anything out, it still seems to me that January is a much more realistic option for when the season might begin.

Ryan Snyder - Recruiting Analyst

Not much has changed for me. I still believe that January remains the most realistic start, although there does seem to be significant support to start around Thanksgiving from coaches and athletic directors. Starting then would give schools a makeshift bubble for at least a portion of the season, as the majority of schools are expected to send their students home earlier than normal this year. There are other reasons, too, so it does make sense. The problem is that I don’t believe coaches and athletic directors have the pull that some thought they might. If that were the case, no way that vote ends up 11-3 in favor to suspend. Maybe that’s changed a little bit following all the blowback, but either way, it’ll require six Big Ten presidents to change their mind within a matter of weeks. If they’re going to play in the second or third week of October, this would have to be put into motion over the next two weeks. That seems like a stretch to me. Also, at this point, almost a month removed from that decision, why would you not wait to see what happens with the other conferences before starting up? What happens if there are issues in the SEC or the ACC or wherever? What happens if the Big Ten were to start its season in October, only to have to suspend it a month later? If you think this has been a public relations disaster, imagine second-guessing what proved to be the right decision. That’s why I think November is the absolute earliest the Big Ten could start, and that’s only if everything goes just about perfect in the other conferences. Kevin Warren and the school presidents wanted to look smart and beat everyone to the punch, thinking they were doing the right thing. The jury is still out on that, and I don’t see how they could go back on that decision without any feedback from the conferences.

Nate Bauer - Website Editor