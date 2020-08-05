What stands out about Penn State's new 2020 football schedule?

A month after the Big Ten scrapped its nonconference slate, Penn State's 2020 schedule has been released. What do we think? Blue White Illustrated's Nate Bauer, Matt Herb, Ryan Snyder and David Eckert examine the Nittany Lions' newly released schedule announced Wednesday morning by the Big Ten. But before we get into that, let’s take a look at the basic format the Big Ten provided with its schedule release and its design. These are the pillars that will dictate how the schedule proceeds: The plan is for Big Ten institutions to play a 10-game conference-only schedule including the nine current opponents and one additional cross-division game The schedule starts as early as the weekend of Sept. 5 with final games slated for Nov. 21 to align with academic calendars The 10 games would be played over at least 12 weeks with each team having two open dates. The schedule is structured to maximize flexibility: - Games can be collapsed into bye weeks. - A uniform bye week on Nov. 28. - Cross-division games are currently scheduled for all schools in Week 1 (Sept. 5) and Week 12 (Nov. 21). - Schedule constructed in a way that allows season to start as early as the weekend of Sept. 5, but also provides the ability to move the start of the season back to Sept. 12, 19 or 26 through strategic sequencing that allows games to be moved to a latter part of the schedule. - Big Ten Football Championship Game remains scheduled for Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, though it could be moved as late as Dec. 19. - Teams can begin preseason practices this Friday, Aug. 7.

The Big Ten announced its updated schedule Wednesday morning

Nate Bauer - Website Editor

The big takeaway for me is the amount of built-in flexibility that the schedule creates and, by extension, the ability for the Big Ten to explore every possible avenue toward holding some semblance of a season. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said as much during his interview with the BTN Wednesday morning upon the schedule's release. "What went into the decision was to afford us the best possible opportunity to be as flexible as we possibly can. And that was one of the reasons why, when we decided to go to a 10-game league schedule... is that we're hopeful that this builds an opportunity for us to remain as flexible as we possibly can. If something were to happen where we didn't start on September 5th we have the flexibility to start even on September 12th or the 19th, and because we have those open dates throughout the schedule and on the back end, we will be able to collapse some of those early dates to a later date." The caveat to all of that, of course, is this: "There's no guarantee that we will have fall sports or a football season, but we're doing everything we possibly can that if we are blessed to be able to have fall sports, that things are organized and done in a very methodical and professional manner." Trust me, no one is craving the normalcy of overwrought preseason predictions for Penn State football more than me, and I used to hate this time of year for that very reason. Skip the preseason accolades, the media days, the polls, and get to the football, I thought. Well, I still believe all that, but without the assurance of actual football at the end of the tunnel this fall, the newly released schedule provides at least some level of optimism that Penn State and the Big Ten at large are going to expend every possible avenue to make something - literally anything - work. Whether that's an unbeaten run through a 10-game slate for Penn State or another amended schedule that sees a few games canceled altogether, in this year more than any other, the results are much less interesting than the sheer appreciation that should accompany the opportunity to play.

Matt Herb - Magazine Editor

My immediate thought after seeing this schedule is… Sept. 5?! The Big Ten wants to start playing football a month from today? With several of its teams either currently under quarantine or having paused workouts due to positive tests, including Penn State’s opening day opponent Northwestern, an early-September debut seems awfully ambitious. I get the need for maximum flexibility once the season begins, and this plan provides a three-month window in which to play as many games as possible. But I’m skeptical that we’ll see a full slate of games a month from now, and we may not even see a partial slate. As for the schedule itself, Penn State will play the same opponents it had been set to play previously, and it will play them in the same places, with a game at Illinois grafted onto the back end to round out a 10-game slate. It remains to be seen what a home field advantage will look like in this environment, so the concerns I have with the Nittany Lions playing three of their first five games on the road have more to do with airports and hotels than with hostile stadiums. As to the question of whether this schedule enhances or inhibits Penn State’s shot at reaching the Big Ten Championship Game, I think it’s impossible to know given that there are so many more variables in play this year than in previous years. If there is a Big Ten Championship Game this year, I would consider that a victory in itself, regardless of who’s playing in it, because it will mean we’ve gotten more control over the spread of this virus than we have at present.

Ryan Snyder - Recruiting Analyst

I think Penn State fans should like what they see. The Nittany Lions were always going to add a road game, as the previous schedule already had them slotted for five home conference games this season. If you asked James Franklin prior to this announcement where he'd like to go, there's a good chance he would've said Champaign rather than Madison or Minneapolis. I like the way the schedule lines up for the Lions, too. If Northwestern and Indiana can play in a month from now - both teams have had positive COVID-19 tests in recent weeks - those two opponents should give Penn State an opportunity to work out some kinks. Michigan in week three won't be easy, but that game was always going to be a challenge, regardless of when it's scheduled. Aside from that, the Nittany Lions will be the favorite in every other road game. However, I would also be very surprised if both of Penn State's bye weeks are actually a week off. One of their games will get postponed this season. I also think that fans in the stands is unlikely this year. You can call about a hotel for Nov. 7 if you want, but I just can't see that happening. But let's be positive. I've been pointing towards 2020 as the year for Penn State ever since Tommy Stevens transferred to Mississippi State. Potentially losing Micah Parsons hurts, but Sean Clifford gained valuable experience last year, and now this is his opportunity to lead the Lions to a potential Big Ten championship birth. This schedule allows for that.

David Eckert - BWI Contributor