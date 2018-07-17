Penn State's 2018 season is growing ever closer, and BWI is ready to ponder some of the bigger questions that will dominate the remaining leading into the action. Today, we continue our offseason series with a look ahead at our expectations for sack totals for the Nittany Lion defense.

Can Shareef Miller and the Nittany Lion defense generate more sacks this season than last?

The Question: “Will Penn State’s defense generate more or fewer sacks than last season?” Tim Owen - BWI Staff I'm taking Shareef Miller at his word on this one. Speaking to reporters this past spring on a teleconference, Miller set a modest expectation that 10 sacks would be the benchmark for his junior season. A more ambitious goal? Break Carl Nassib's record of 15.5 that he set a few years back. Either would be a vast improvement over Miller's 5.0 sacks as a sophomore and if he continues the trajectory he has traveled his first two seasons – he finished with 2.0 as a redshirt freshman – I'm not doubting that he can at least double last season's number in 2018. An individual performance such as that is what it would take for the Nittany Lions to improve upon their 42 total sacks a year ago, which at 3.23 sacks per game tied for seventh best in the country. That's not an easy tidemark to surpass, I'll give you that, but I think the makeup of this defense – strong on the edges – has what it takes to rank among the nation's best again. If Miller, the team leader a year ago, can set the pace, I expect fellow DEs Shaka Toney, Shane Simmons and Yetur Gross-Matos to follow suit and get after it as well. Combined with Kevin Givens as the spark plug in the middle and a healthy Ryan Buchholz setting the edge, I don't think it's farfetched for the aforementioned group to amass 30 sacks between the six of them. That leaves the other DL and the back end to make up for the other dozen. Last season the LBs and DBs alone recorded 12 sacks among them, so to me a total above 42.0 is more than realistic. But the most important factor in exceeding that total is for one of the DL to step up as the bell cow. In '15 when PSU recorded a nation-leading 3.54 sacks a game, it was with Nassib leading the charge in helping the team to a total of 46.0. This year, Miller is my pick to be that guy. Whether he actually breaks Nassib's record, however, is a different question.

Nate Bauer - BWI Editor Like Tim, I'm going to defer to one of the experts on this. Sitting down for an interview with James Franklin for our preseason magazine (printed and mailed to our subscribers, on newsstands, and available for order HERE), I asked him about his "strong up the middle" mantra and whether or not a reverse effect could take place on the defense's perimeter. Out a pair of veteran defensive tackles, a savvy middle linebacker and safeties with extensive experience, the Nittany Lions instead return plenty of exciting talent at corner, linebacker and especially up front on the ends. In his response, Franklin used a word that set off alarm bells in my head. "Those guys have a chance to be problematic. Those guys have got a chance to be disruptive. If you can get corners to create turnovers like Amani did last year, and if you can get defensive ends to really put some heat on the quarterback, then yeah, those guys can be game wreckers and game changers," said Franklin. "Because the reality is, if you can get that at D-tackle, awesome, but if we can just be stout at D-tackle and be disruptive at D-end and be disruptive at corner, then you've got a chance to really have a damn good football team, but it may be built differently than the last couple of years of having Jason Cabinda, Marcus Allen, Troy Apke, and then the three D-tackles that we had in Tyrell Chavis and Parker Cothren and Curtis Cothran." So just looking at that, there's reason enough to believe Franklin is feeling fairly encouraged about the possibilities. The question as to whether or not they'll finish with more sacks as a team than they had a year ago is somewhat more complicated, though, given that they finished as tops in the Big Ten with 42 sacks for the season. A deeper dive into conference-only stats, however, reveals that the Nittany Lions loaded up on numbers in the first three games of the year and the bowl. Against Big Ten competition, the numbers dropped to 27, good for fourth behind Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio State. With that in mind, taking into account the optimism Franklin and others around the program have expressed about the explosive potential the defensive side of the ball will have in the season ahead, I'm going to take the over.