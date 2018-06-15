BWI Round Table: Ricky Rahne's 'arrival'
Penn State's 2018 season is still months away, but BWI is ready to ponder some of the bigger questions that will dominate the summer months leading into the action. Today, we continue our offseason series with a look ahead at the Nittany Lions' offensive transition from Joe Moorhead to Ricky Rahne.
The Question: Will Ricky Rahne and Penn State's 2018 offensive production make fans forget about or miss Joe Moorhead?
Ryan Snyder - BWI Recruiting Analyst
I look at this question in two parts. When it comes to the first part, the part about Ricky Rahne, I’m not concerned. Rahne has been part of James Franklin’s staff from the very beginning. From what I’ve seen, he’s done an excellent job developing both the quarterbacks and tight ends. Although his time as an offensive coordinator has been limited, he’s had success in his two showings, as the Lions totaled just over 400 yards of offense against Georgia in 2016, then dominated Washington in last year's Fiesta Bowl while racking up more than 500 yards of offense.
The common denominator in both of those games? Trace McSorley was at quarterback. McSorley is back for his senior season in 2018 and I expect him to have another excellent campaign. However, he’ll also be surrounded by some players that are yet to get a taste of the spotlight. Will they succeed? With time, yes, I expect them to be very good, but there’s always a few bumps along the way. Don’t get me wrong, I think this year’s offense will be very good, but lets not act like a Mike Gesicki and Saquon Barkley are easily replaceable. They will be missed in the big games this season.
To me, you can’t talk about offensive production without factoring in the losses of those two, plus DaeSean Hamilton and Saeed Blacknall.
So, will Ricky Rahne force fans to forget about Joe Moorhead and his success? Probably not. After all, it’s been a long time since Penn State played in back-to-back BCS bowls. At the same time, I don’t really think that’ll have much to do with Rahne, at least, not in 2018.
Nate Bauer - BWI Editor
If the question is about whether or not Penn State’s offense is going to have substantial success again in 2018, my answer a resounding “yes.”
Certainly, I think it would be fair to say that due to the departures of Saquon Barkley, Mike Gesicki and DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State's offense is going to have some hurdles to clear to be able to put up the type of production that it did either in 2016 or 2017. But I would also add that I’m of the mindset that this offense is actually designed to be best operated without an single individual talent of Barkley’s caliber.
Let me clarify that point: Obviously, no one would ever turn down a versatile, elite threat in the backfield of Barkley’s pedigree. He’s the best player I’ve ever seen in person, playing for Penn State or among its opponents. That was true each of the past two seasons and I anticipate that statement will remain true for the foreseeable future.
That disparity in talent made the choice for Penn State’s defensive counterparts an easy one, though. Especially in the second half of the 2017 season, defensive coordinators were determined to make Penn State beat them through the air. And were it not for the most bizarre playing circumstances I’ve ever encountered at Michigan State, Penn State’s offense arguably did enough to win every game it played last season under those conditions.
While Barkley was a generational talent, and the same might be said of Gesicki before long, an offense designed around the concept of “pick your poison” could ultimately be just as effective without such an obvious poison to avoid.
The second half of that equation is where Rahne comes in. Putting the control of evaluating the defense in the hands of Moorhead for each of the past two seasons, a system that necessarily demanded quick analyses followed by quick adjustment, Rahne’s on-the-spot abilities will be tested over the longer span of a full season.
How he fares exactly remains to be seen, but my initial impression is that Rahne is a sponge of the game, has the wits to adjust as necessary, and maybe most important, has the humility to recognize that the core tenets of the system are highly effective and won't need much more than tinkering as personnel changes through the years. Under no desire to now upend that basic premise simply to put his own stamp on things, Rahne is poised to steward that success forward.
So, rather than forgetting about or missing Moorhead, I think Penn State fans will mostly end up thinking Rahne seems awfully familiar to what they’ve come to know the past two seasons. Given the results, that is about all they could ask for, in my opinion.
Tim Owen - BWI Staff
Joe Moorhead arrived at the right time. Hired by James Franklin ahead of the 2016 season, Penn State's offense had just finished a couple tumultuous years as it rebounded from scholarship reductions. Most notably the depth across the offensive line had been depleted and that's where the issues most acutely showed themselves. With Moorhead's arrival, adjoined by his innovative philosophies and no-huddle system, the imbalances were supposed to be offset. And for the most part, they were.
But at the same time, reinforcements were arriving, as Franklin's recruiting classes enrolled, stacking one on top of the other. Moorhead's playcalling, the designs and concepts helped in the rebound, no doubt. Twenty-two wins and appearances in the Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl support that, but let's not pretend that the talent level wasn't growing just as quick – if not more – coinciding with Moorhead's rise as one of the best coordinators in the college football.
Now, similar to how Moorhead arrived at an opportune moment, he also is departing when the time is right. Not only did he strike while his stock with high, signing to become the next head coach at Mississippi State, he's also making way for Ricky Rahne who assumes his rightful place after patiently waiting in the wings for his turn. To me, this seems like all part of the plan.
He recruited Trace McSorley as a quarterback when many other programs scouted him as a safety. Now McSorley, a senior, is ready for his swan song and Rahne is the right guy to help make it a memorable one. Not that Moorhead wouldn't have either, but this seems meant to be. That's not to say Moorhead is going to be easy to forget. He brought a modern brand of football to Penn State with an effectiveness unlike its fans had previously seen and that's something to remember. Now Rahne is about to present the next version.
A Cornell grad who learned under Bill Snyder at Kansas State, Rahne is a sharp dude who has built-in and established trust from his players. Not only did he help sign McSorley, he recruited every QB on the roster. After spending two seasons learning Moorhead's system as the tight ends coach, he'll employ a similar model with his own tweaks – and by the end of the year I expect the offense to put up similar, if not better, numbers than the past two seasons. But similar to how Moorhead was hired just as the offense personnel was taking the next step, Rahne is taking control at a time when the offensive line is set to be at its strongest, the weapons at wide receiver are aplenty and McSorley is poised to hit his longest ball yet. And it just so happens that Rahne is going to be the guy in charge this time.