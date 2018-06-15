Penn State's 2018 season is still months away, but BWI is ready to ponder some of the bigger questions that will dominate the summer months leading into the action. Today, we continue our offseason series with a look ahead at the Nittany Lions' offensive transition from Joe Moorhead to Ricky Rahne.

Is Ricky Rahne ready for his close-up this season?

The Question: Will Ricky Rahne and Penn State's 2018 offensive production make fans forget about or miss Joe Moorhead? Ryan Snyder - BWI Recruiting Analyst I look at this question in two parts. When it comes to the first part, the part about Ricky Rahne, I’m not concerned. Rahne has been part of James Franklin’s staff from the very beginning. From what I’ve seen, he’s done an excellent job developing both the quarterbacks and tight ends. Although his time as an offensive coordinator has been limited, he’s had success in his two showings, as the Lions totaled just over 400 yards of offense against Georgia in 2016, then dominated Washington in last year's Fiesta Bowl while racking up more than 500 yards of offense. The common denominator in both of those games? Trace McSorley was at quarterback. McSorley is back for his senior season in 2018 and I expect him to have another excellent campaign. However, he’ll also be surrounded by some players that are yet to get a taste of the spotlight. Will they succeed? With time, yes, I expect them to be very good, but there’s always a few bumps along the way. Don’t get me wrong, I think this year’s offense will be very good, but lets not act like a Mike Gesicki and Saquon Barkley are easily replaceable. They will be missed in the big games this season. To me, you can’t talk about offensive production without factoring in the losses of those two, plus DaeSean Hamilton and Saeed Blacknall. So, will Ricky Rahne force fans to forget about Joe Moorhead and his success? Probably not. After all, it’s been a long time since Penn State played in back-to-back BCS bowls. At the same time, I don’t really think that’ll have much to do with Rahne, at least, not in 2018.

Nate Bauer - BWI Editor If the question is about whether or not Penn State’s offense is going to have substantial success again in 2018, my answer a resounding “yes.” Certainly, I think it would be fair to say that due to the departures of Saquon Barkley, Mike Gesicki and DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State's offense is going to have some hurdles to clear to be able to put up the type of production that it did either in 2016 or 2017. But I would also add that I’m of the mindset that this offense is actually designed to be best operated without an single individual talent of Barkley’s caliber. Let me clarify that point: Obviously, no one would ever turn down a versatile, elite threat in the backfield of Barkley’s pedigree. He’s the best player I’ve ever seen in person, playing for Penn State or among its opponents. That was true each of the past two seasons and I anticipate that statement will remain true for the foreseeable future. That disparity in talent made the choice for Penn State’s defensive counterparts an easy one, though. Especially in the second half of the 2017 season, defensive coordinators were determined to make Penn State beat them through the air. And were it not for the most bizarre playing circumstances I’ve ever encountered at Michigan State, Penn State’s offense arguably did enough to win every game it played last season under those conditions. While Barkley was a generational talent, and the same might be said of Gesicki before long, an offense designed around the concept of “pick your poison” could ultimately be just as effective without such an obvious poison to avoid. The second half of that equation is where Rahne comes in. Putting the control of evaluating the defense in the hands of Moorhead for each of the past two seasons, a system that necessarily demanded quick analyses followed by quick adjustment, Rahne’s on-the-spot abilities will be tested over the longer span of a full season. How he fares exactly remains to be seen, but my initial impression is that Rahne is a sponge of the game, has the wits to adjust as necessary, and maybe most important, has the humility to recognize that the core tenets of the system are highly effective and won't need much more than tinkering as personnel changes through the years. Under no desire to now upend that basic premise simply to put his own stamp on things, Rahne is poised to steward that success forward. So, rather than forgetting about or missing Moorhead, I think Penn State fans will mostly end up thinking Rahne seems awfully familiar to what they’ve come to know the past two seasons. Given the results, that is about all they could ask for, in my opinion.